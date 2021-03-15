A React component to display beautiful network graphs using vis.js
Show, don't tell: Demo
Make sure to visit visjs.org for more info.
Rendered graphs are scrollable, zoomable, retina ready, dynamic, and switch layout on double click.
Due to the imperative nature of vis.js, updating graph properties causes complete redraw of graph and completely porting it to React is a big project itself!
This component takes three vis.js configuration objects as properties:
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Graph from "react-graph-vis";
import "./styles.css";
// need to import the vis network css in order to show tooltip
import "./network.css";
function App() {
const graph = {
nodes: [
{ id: 1, label: "Node 1", title: "node 1 tootip text" },
{ id: 2, label: "Node 2", title: "node 2 tootip text" },
{ id: 3, label: "Node 3", title: "node 3 tootip text" },
{ id: 4, label: "Node 4", title: "node 4 tootip text" },
{ id: 5, label: "Node 5", title: "node 5 tootip text" }
],
edges: [
{ from: 1, to: 2 },
{ from: 1, to: 3 },
{ from: 2, to: 4 },
{ from: 2, to: 5 }
]
};
const options = {
layout: {
hierarchical: true
},
edges: {
color: "#000000"
},
height: "500px"
};
const events = {
select: function(event) {
var { nodes, edges } = event;
}
};
return (
<Graph
graph={graph}
options={options}
events={events}
getNetwork={network => {
// if you want access to vis.js network api you can set the state in a parent component using this property
}}
/>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
You can also check out the demo in the
example folder.