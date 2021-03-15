openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rgv

react-graph-vis

by Vincent Lecrubier
1.0.7 (see all)

A react component to render nice graphs using vis.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10K

GitHub Stars

735

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Graph

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

React graph vis

A React component to display beautiful network graphs using vis.js

Show, don't tell: Demo

Make sure to visit visjs.org for more info.

Rendered graphs are scrollable, zoomable, retina ready, dynamic, and switch layout on double click.

A graph rendered by vis js

Due to the imperative nature of vis.js, updating graph properties causes complete redraw of graph and completely porting it to React is a big project itself!

This component takes three vis.js configuration objects as properties:

  • graph: contains two arrays { edges, nodes }
  • options: normal vis.js options as described here
  • events: an object that has event name as keys and their callback as values

Usage

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Graph from "react-graph-vis";

import "./styles.css";
// need to import the vis network css in order to show tooltip
import "./network.css";

function App() {
  const graph = {
    nodes: [
      { id: 1, label: "Node 1", title: "node 1 tootip text" },
      { id: 2, label: "Node 2", title: "node 2 tootip text" },
      { id: 3, label: "Node 3", title: "node 3 tootip text" },
      { id: 4, label: "Node 4", title: "node 4 tootip text" },
      { id: 5, label: "Node 5", title: "node 5 tootip text" }
    ],
    edges: [
      { from: 1, to: 2 },
      { from: 1, to: 3 },
      { from: 2, to: 4 },
      { from: 2, to: 5 }
    ]
  };

  const options = {
    layout: {
      hierarchical: true
    },
    edges: {
      color: "#000000"
    },
    height: "500px"
  };

  const events = {
    select: function(event) {
      var { nodes, edges } = event;
    }
  };
  return (
    <Graph
      graph={graph}
      options={options}
      events={events}
      getNetwork={network => {
        //  if you want access to vis.js network api you can set the state in a parent component using this property
      }}
    />
  );
}

const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);

You can also check out the demo in the example folder.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
RuanPS015 Ratings0 Reviews
February 2, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
ToeToeAung2 Ratings0 Reviews
January 12, 2021

Alternatives

reaflow🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
efr
echarts-for-react⛳️ Apache ECharts components for React wrapper. 一个简单的 Apache echarts 的 React 封装。
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
76K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdt
react-d3-tree:deciduous_tree: React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rtg
react-tree-graphA react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
See 27 Alternatives

Tutorials

JavaScript tutorial: Easy data visualizations with React-vis
www.infoworld.com3 years agoJavaScript tutorial: Easy data visualizations with React-visThe library of React components from Uber makes creating charts and other simple visualizations a snap
react-graph-vis examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-graph-vis examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-graph-vis by viewing and forking react-graph-vis example apps on CodeSandbox
React-graph-vis - A react component to render nice graphs using vis.js | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.comReact-graph-vis - A react component to render nice graphs using vis.js | BestofReactjscrubier/react-graph-vis, React graph vis A React component to display beautiful network graphs using vis.js Show, don’t tell: Demo Make sure to visit visjs.org for more info.
react-graph-vis,crubier
githubhelp.comreact-graph-vis,crubierreact-graph-vis,crubier | A react component to render nice graphs using vis.js
React-graph-vis NPM | npm.io
npm.io1 year agoReact-graph-vis NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.