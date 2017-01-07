openbase logo
Readme

react-gradient-color-picker

This is a simple gradient color picker integrated with react. The reason I decide to develop it since there's no usable gradient color picker on npm so far (2015/12/30). Please join me to make it better and more useful. Please checkout the example at here.

Alt text

Development

Please checkout the code at here.

  • Linting - npm run lint - Runs ESLint.
  • Testing - npm test and npm run tdd - Runs Karma/Mocha/Chai/Phantom. Code coverage report is generated through istanbul/isparta to build/.
  • Developing - npm start - Runs the development server at localhost:8080 and use Hot Module Replacement. You can override the default host and port through env (HOST, PORT).

Installation

npm install --save react-gradient-color-picker

Properties

stops {array} default:

[
    {offset: 0.0, color: '#f00', opacity: 1.0},
    {offset: 0.5, color: '#fff', opacity: 1.0},
    {offset: 1.0, color: '#0f0', opacity: 1.0}
]

The color stops of the color map.

onChange {func}

Callback called on every value change. The return value is a d3 linear color scale. Input value range is between 0 to 1. It only triggers when the stop color changes or end of dragging the handlers.

width {number}

The width of the component.

API

getColorStops

return an array of color stops

getColorMap

return a D3 color scale function.

Highlighting Demo

render() {
    var style = {
        width: '300px'
    };
    var stops = [
        {offset: 0.0, color: '#f00', opacity: 1.0},
        {offset: 0.5, color: '#fff', opacity: 1.0},
        {offset: 1.0, color: '#0f0', opacity: 1.0}
    ];
    var onChangeCallback = function onChangeCallback(colorStops, colorMap) {
        // colorStops: an array of color stops
        // colorMap: a d3 linear scale function
        // how to get the mapped color:
        // var mappedColor = colorMap(0.8);
    }
    return (
        <div style={style}>
            <ReactGradientColorPicker onChange={onChangeCallback} stops={stops}/>
        </div>
    );
}

License

react-gradient-color-picker is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.

