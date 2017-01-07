This is a simple gradient color picker integrated with react. The reason I decide to develop it since there's no usable gradient color picker on npm so far (2015/12/30). Please join me to make it better and more useful. Please checkout the example at here.
Please checkout the code at here.
npm install --save react-gradient-color-picker
[
{offset: 0.0, color: '#f00', opacity: 1.0},
{offset: 0.5, color: '#fff', opacity: 1.0},
{offset: 1.0, color: '#0f0', opacity: 1.0}
]
The color stops of the color map.
Callback called on every value change. The return value is a d3 linear color scale. Input value range is between 0 to 1. It only triggers when the stop color changes or end of dragging the handlers.
The width of the component.
return an array of color stops
return a D3 color scale function.
render() {
var style = {
width: '300px'
};
var onChangeCallback = function onChangeCallback(colorStops, colorMap) {
// colorStops: an array of color stops
// colorMap: a d3 linear scale function
// how to get the mapped color:
// var mappedColor = colorMap(0.8);
}
return (
<div style={style}>
<ReactGradientColorPicker onChange={onChangeCallback} stops={stops}/>
</div>
);
}
react-gradient-color-picker is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.