This is a simple gradient color picker integrated with react. The reason I decide to develop it since there's no usable gradient color picker on npm so far (2015/12/30). Please join me to make it better and more useful. Please checkout the example at here.

Development

Please checkout the code at here.

Linting - npm run lint - Runs ESLint.

- Runs ESLint. Testing - npm test and npm run tdd - Runs Karma/Mocha/Chai/Phantom. Code coverage report is generated through istanbul/isparta to build/ .

and - Runs Karma/Mocha/Chai/Phantom. Code coverage report is generated through istanbul/isparta to . Developing - npm start - Runs the development server at localhost:8080 and use Hot Module Replacement. You can override the default host and port through env ( HOST , PORT ).

Installation

npm install --save react-gradient-color-picker

Properties

stops {array} default:

[ { offset : 0.0 , color : '#f00' , opacity : 1.0 }, { offset : 0.5 , color : '#fff' , opacity : 1.0 }, { offset : 1.0 , color : '#0f0' , opacity : 1.0 } ]

The color stops of the color map.

onChange {func}

Callback called on every value change. The return value is a d3 linear color scale. Input value range is between 0 to 1. It only triggers when the stop color changes or end of dragging the handlers.

width {number}

The width of the component.

API

getColorStops

return an array of color stops

getColorMap

return a D3 color scale function.

Highlighting Demo

render() { var style = { width : '300px' }; var stops = [ { offset : 0.0 , color : '#f00' , opacity : 1.0 }, { offset : 0.5 , color : '#fff' , opacity : 1.0 }, { offset : 1.0 , color : '#0f0' , opacity : 1.0 } ]; var onChangeCallback = function onChangeCallback ( colorStops, colorMap ) { } return ( < div style = {style} > < ReactGradientColorPicker onChange = {onChangeCallback} stops = {stops}/ > </ div > ); }

License

react-gradient-color-picker is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.