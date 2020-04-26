An image component for gracefully dealing with image errors, by providing optional lazy loading, optional placeholder and configurable retries on failure. Particularly useful in situations where your application might be used in poor signal areas such as when travelling on a train, a bus or a car.
(note: these are not mutually exclusive, for example the default behaviour makes use of both 2 & 4 together.)
npm install --save react-graceful-image
<Image
src='path_to_image'
width='300'
height='300'
alt='My awesome image'
/>
|Prop
|Description
|Default
|Type
Any valid html image prop
|Any valid html image prop
|none
|valid html image prop
placeholderColor
|Placeholder's color
'#eee'
|string
noPlaceholder
|Turn off placeholder rendering
|false
|bool
customPlaceholder
|Provide a custom placeholder. This should be a function taking a ref and setting it on your custom placeholder so that its position could be observed within the viewport
|null
|Function returning a component
retry
|Retry algorithm's configuration, consisting of
count,
delay and
accumulate
{count: 8, delay: 2, accumulate: 'multiply'}
|object
onLoad
|Callback that will be invoked when an image loads
|none
|function
onError
|Callback that will be invoked after the retry algorithm has finished and the image still hasn't been loaded
|none
|function
noLazyLoad
|Turn off lazy loading
|false
|bool
You can modify the default retry algorithm by supplying a
retry prop consisting of 3 properties:
count,
delay and
accumulate:
count specifies the number of times you want to retry
delay specifies the delay between retries (in seconds)
accumulate specifies how the delay should increase with each retry, possible values:
'multiply' (default),
'add' or
false (false can also be represented by simply omitting this property)
accumulate: 'multiply' will multiply delay after each retry by the given
delay value, i.e. if
delay: 2 is given then 1st retry will be in 2 seconds, 2nd retry will be in 4 seconds, 3rd retry will be in 8 seconds, 4th retry will be in 16 seconds etc.
accumulate: 'add' will increment delay after each retry by the given
delay value, i.e. if
delay: 2 is given then 1st retry will be in 2 seconds, 2nd retry will be in 4 seconds, 3rd retry will be in 6 seconds, 4th retry will be in 8 seconds, etc.
accumulate: 'false' will keep the delay constant between retries, i.e. if
delay: 2 is given then retry will run every 2 seconds
1: The below code snippet will display a grey placeholder until the user scrolls it into view at which point it will be lazily swapped in for the real image. If, however, the real image fails to load, then the retry algorithm is going to kick in and try loading the image again for a maximum of 8 times, with an initial delay of 2 seconds, which will then increase to 4 seconds, then to 8 seconds, then to 16 seconds, and so on (default retry configuration).
<Image
src='path_to_image'
className='content-image'
alt='My awesome image'
onLoad={ onLoadCallback }
onError={ onErrorCallback }
/>
2: The below code snippet will display a grey placeholder until the user scrolls it into view at which point it will be lazily swapped in for the real image. If, however, the real image fails to load, then the retry algorithm is going to kick in and try loading the image again for a maximum of 10 times, with a fixed 2 second delay in-between each retry.
<Image
src='path_to_image'
width='250'
height='250'
style={{ padding: '20px' }}
alt='My awesome image'
retry={{ count: 10, delay: 2 }}
onLoad={ onLoadCallback }
onError={ onErrorCallback }
/>
3: The below code snippet will display, a custom, your own provided placeholder until the user scrolls it into view at which point it will be lazily swapped in for the real image. If, however, the real image fails to load, then the retry algorithm is going to kick in and try loading the image again for a maximum of 15 times, with initial delay of 3 seconds which will then increase to 6 seconds, then to 9 seconds, then to 12 seconds, and so on.
<Image
src='path_to_image'
width='150'
height='150'
style={{ padding: '20px' }}
alt='My awesome image'
customPlaceholder={ ref => <SomePlaceholder refProp={ ref } /> }
retry={{ count: 15, delay: 3, accumulate: 'add' }}
onLoad={ onLoadCallback }
onError={ onErrorCallback }
/>