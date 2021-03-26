A React component for Google Publisher Tags.
* Synchronous rendering requires that the GPT JavaScript be loaded synchronously.
$ yarn react-gpt
React GPT depends on Promise to be available in browser. If your application support the browser which doesn't support Promise, please include the polyfill.
Import React GPT and pass props to the component.
import {Bling as GPT} from "react-gpt";
class Application extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<GPT
adUnitPath="/4595/nfl.test.open"
slotSize={[728, 90]}
/>
);
}
}
You at least need to pass
adUnitPath and one of
slotSize and
sizeMapping.
To enable Single Request Mode, call
Bling.enableSingleRequest() before rendering any ad.
It defaults to
Asynchronous Rendering Mode if not set.
import {Bling as GPT} from "react-gpt";
GPT.enableSingleRequest();
class Application extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div id="ad-1">
<GPT
adUnitPath="/4595/nfl.test.open"
slotSize={[728, 90]}
/>
</div>
<div id="ad-2">
<GPT
adUnitPath="/4595/nfl.test.open"
slotSize={[300, 250]}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
The above example will make one request to the server to render both ads which makes it easier to ensure category exclusion.
If you pass
sizeMapping props instead of
slotSize, React GPT listens for the viewport width change and refreshes an ad when the break point is hit.
import {Bling as GPT} from "react-gpt";
class Application extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<GPT
adUnitPath="/4595/nfl.test.open"
sizeMapping={[
{viewport: [0, 0], slot: [320, 50]},
{viewport: [750, 0], slot: [728, 90]},
{viewport: [1050, 0], slot: [1024, 120]}
]}
/>
);
}
}
React GPT API
yarn
npm run examples for client side rendering,
npm start for server side rendering.
