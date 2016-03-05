openbase logo
by Pieter Vanderwerff
0.4.0 (see all)

A declarative React interface to Google Maps

Readme

React Google Maps Build Status

A declarative React interface to Google Maps.

Check it out:

Important Notes

This is an alpha release. The API and organizational structure are subject to change. Comments and contributions are much appreciated.

Installation

npm install react-googlemaps --save

This library is written with CommonJS modules. If you are using browserify, webpack, or similar, you can consume it like anything else installed from npm.

Usage

var React = require('react');
var ReactGoogleMaps = require('react-googlemaps');
var GoogleMapsAPI = window.google.maps;

var Map = ReactGoogleMaps.Map;
var Marker = ReactGoogleMaps.Marker;
var OverlayView = ReactGoogleMaps.OverlayView;

function handleClick(e) {
  console.log('Clicked at position', e.latLng);
}

React.render(
  <Map
    initialZoom={10}
    initialCenter={new GoogleMapsAPI.LatLng(-41.2864, 174.7762)}>

    <Marker
      onClick={handleClick}
      position={new GoogleMapsAPI.LatLng(-41.2864, 174.7762)} />

    <OverlayView
      style={{backgroundColor: '#fff'}}
      position={new GoogleMapsAPI.LatLng(-41.2864, 174.7762)}>
      <p>Some content</p>
    </OverlayView>
  </Map>,
  mountNode
);

Checkout the API docs or the examples directory for more detailed usage.

License

Licensed under MIT. Full license here »

