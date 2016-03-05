A declarative React interface to Google Maps.
Check it out:
This is an alpha release. The API and organizational structure are subject to change. Comments and contributions are much appreciated.
npm install react-googlemaps --save
This library is written with CommonJS modules. If you are using browserify, webpack, or similar, you can consume it like anything else installed from npm.
var React = require('react');
var ReactGoogleMaps = require('react-googlemaps');
var GoogleMapsAPI = window.google.maps;
var Map = ReactGoogleMaps.Map;
var Marker = ReactGoogleMaps.Marker;
var OverlayView = ReactGoogleMaps.OverlayView;
function handleClick(e) {
console.log('Clicked at position', e.latLng);
}
React.render(
<Map
initialZoom={10}
initialCenter={new GoogleMapsAPI.LatLng(-41.2864, 174.7762)}>
<Marker
onClick={handleClick}
position={new GoogleMapsAPI.LatLng(-41.2864, 174.7762)} />
<OverlayView
style={{backgroundColor: '#fff'}}
position={new GoogleMapsAPI.LatLng(-41.2864, 174.7762)}>
<p>Some content</p>
</OverlayView>
</Map>,
mountNode
);
Checkout the API docs or the
examples directory for more detailed usage.
Licensed under MIT. Full license here »