React Google Maps

A declarative React interface to Google Maps.

Check it out:

Important Notes

This is an alpha release. The API and organizational structure are subject to change. Comments and contributions are much appreciated.

Installation

npm install react-googlemaps --save

This library is written with CommonJS modules. If you are using browserify, webpack, or similar, you can consume it like anything else installed from npm.

Usage

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactGoogleMaps = require ( 'react-googlemaps' ); var GoogleMapsAPI = window .google.maps; var Map = ReactGoogleMaps.Map; var Marker = ReactGoogleMaps.Marker; var OverlayView = ReactGoogleMaps.OverlayView; function handleClick ( e ) { console .log( 'Clicked at position' , e.latLng); } React.render( < Map initialZoom = {10} initialCenter = {new GoogleMapsAPI.LatLng ( -41.2864 , 174.7762 )}> < Marker onClick = {handleClick} position = {new GoogleMapsAPI.LatLng ( -41.2864 , 174.7762 )} /> < OverlayView style = {{backgroundColor: '# fff '}} position = {new GoogleMapsAPI.LatLng ( -41.2864 , 174.7762 )}> < p > Some content </ p > </ OverlayView > </ Map > , mountNode );

Checkout the API docs or the examples directory for more detailed usage.

License

Licensed under MIT. Full license here »