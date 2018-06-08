This repository contains a react based implementation for Google's Tag Manager snippet.

Motivation & Expectation

We like to use Google's Tag Manager in our React Stack. We wrap it into a component because it makes it testable. And based on our agreement every component needs to be tested.

Other requirements for the GTM implementation are:

provide a GTM-ID provide additional events on script initialization (optional) provide a name for the dataLayer (optional) can be used for server-side-rendering and client-side-rendering contains tests installable via npm

How to use

To use it in your project run npm i react-google-tag-manager . It could be used like the following example:

import React from 'react' ; import gtmParts from 'react-google-tag-manager' ; class GoogleTagManager extends React . Component { componentDidMount() { const dataLayerName = this .props.dataLayerName || 'dataLayer' ; const scriptId = this .props.scriptId || 'react-google-tag-manager-gtm' ; if (! window [dataLayerName]) { const gtmScriptNode = document .getElementById(scriptId); eval (gtmScriptNode.textContent); } } render() { const gtm = gtmParts({ id : this .props.gtmId, dataLayerName : this .props.dataLayerName || 'dataLayer' , additionalEvents : this .props.additionalEvents || {}, previewVariables : this .props.previewVariables || false , scheme : this .props.scheme || 'https:' , }); return ( < div > < div > {gtm.noScriptAsReact()} </ div > < div id = {this.props.scriptId || ' react-google-tag-manager-gtm '}> {gtm.scriptAsReact()} </ div > </ div > ); } } GoogleTagManager.propTypes = { gtmId : React.PropTypes.string.isRequired, dataLayerName : React.PropTypes.string, additionalEvents : React.PropTypes.object, previewVariables : React.PropTypes.string, scriptId : React.PropTypes.string, scheme : React.PropTypes.string, }; export default GoogleTagManager;

You can render this later simply by

<GoogleTagManager gtmId= 'GTM-12345' /> const event = { platform: 'react-stack' } <GoogleTagManager gtmId= 'GTM-12345' scriptId= 'gtm-script-container' dataLayerName= 'dl-backup' additionalEvents={event} previewVariables= '' scheme= 'https:' />

In this example the google tag manager id, the dataLayer name, additional events and the script id where gtm script should be mounted are configurable through props:

prop required default value gtmId yes dataLayerName no dataLayer additionalEvents no {} scriptId no react-google-tag-manager-gtm previewVariables no false scheme no https:

The componentDidMount part is required as the script contents itself would not be executed otherwise on the client side

part is required as the script contents itself would not be executed otherwise on the client side As eval can be used to do harm, make sure that you are understanding what you are doing here and read through the script that is evaluated

can be used to do harm, make sure that you are understanding what you are doing here and read through the script that is evaluated Additionally this module exports noScriptAsHTML() and scriptAsHTML() which return a simple HTML string

and which return a simple HTML string gtmParts takes the following arguments: