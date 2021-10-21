openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rgr

react-google-recaptcha-v3

by Duong Tran
1.9.7 (see all)

Google Recaptcha V3 integration for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

77.6K

GitHub Stars

246

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Captcha

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation

Readme

React Google Recaptcha V3

React library for integrating Google ReCaptcha V3 to your App.

npm package Code style type definition

Install

npm install react-google-recaptcha-v3

Usage

Provide Recaptcha Key

To use react-google-recaptcha-v3, you need to create a recaptcha key for your domain, you can get one from here.

Enterprise

When you enable to use the enterprise version, you must create new keys. These keys will replace any Site Keys you created in reCAPTCHA. Check the migration guide.

To work properly, you must select the Integration type to be Scoring since is equivalent to the reCAPTCHA v3.

The complete documentation to the enterprise version you can see here.

Components

GoogleReCaptchaProvider

react-google-recaptcha-v3 provides a GoogleReCaptchaProvider provider component that should be used to wrap around your components.

GoogleReCaptchaProvider's responsibility is to load the necessary reCaptcha script and provide access to reCaptcha to the rest of your application.

Usually, your application only needs one provider. You should place it as high as possible in your React tree. It's to make sure you only have one instance of Google Recaptcha per page and it doesn't reload unecessarily when your components re-rendered.

Same thing applied when you use this library with framework such as Next.js or React Router and only want to include the script on a single page. Try to make sure you only have one instance of the provider on a React tree and to place it as high (on the tree) as possible.

PropsTypeDefaultRequired?Note
reCaptchaKeyBooleanYesYour recaptcha key, get one from here
scriptPropsObjectNoYou can customize the injected script tag with this prop. It allows you to add async, defer, nonce attributes to the script tag. You can also control whether the injected script will be added to the document body or head with appendTo attribute.
languageStringNooptional prop to support different languages that is supported by Google Recaptcha. https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/language
useRecaptchaNetBooleanfalseNoThe provider also provide the prop useRecaptchaNet to load script from recaptcha.net: https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/faq#can-i-use-recaptcha-globally
useEnterpriseBooleanfalseNoEnterprise option
import { GoogleReCaptchaProvider } from 'react-google-recaptcha-v3';

ReactDom.render(
  <GoogleReCaptchaProvider
    reCaptchaKey="[Your recaptcha key]"
    language="[optional_language]"
    useRecaptchaNet="[optional_boolean_value]"
    useEnterprise="[optional_boolean_value]"
    scriptProps={{
      async: false, // optional, default to false,
      defer: false, // optional, default to false
      appendTo: 'head', // optional, default to "head", can be "head" or "body",
      nonce: undefined // optional, default undefined
    }}
  >
    <YourApp />
  </GoogleReCaptchaProvider>,
  document.getElementById('app')
);

There are three ways to trigger the recaptcha validation: using the GoogleReCaptcha component, wrapping your component with the HOC withGoogleReCaptcha, or using the custom hook useGoogleReCaptcha.

GoogleReCaptcha

GoogleRecaptcha is a react component that can be used in your app to trigger the validation. It provides a prop onVerify, which will be called once the verify is done successfully.

import {
  GoogleReCaptchaProvider,
  GoogleReCaptcha
} from 'react-google-recaptcha-v3';

ReactDom.render(
  <GoogleReCaptchaProvider reCaptchaKey="[Your recaptcha key]">
    <GoogleReCaptcha onVerify={handleVerify} />
  </GoogleReCaptchaProvider>,
  document.getElementById('app')
);

// IMPORTANT NOTES: The `GoogleReCaptcha` component is a wrapper around `useGoogleRecaptcha` hook and use `useEffect` to run the verification.
// It's important that you understand how React hooks work to use it properly.
// Avoid using inline function for the `onVerify` props as it can possibly cause the verify function to run continously.
// To avoid that problem, you can use a memoized function provided by `React.useCallback` or a class method
// The code below is an example that inline function can result in an infinite loop and the verify function runs continously:

const MyComponent: FC = () => {
  const [token, setToken] = useState();

  return (
    <div>
      <GoogleReCaptcha
        onVerify={token => {
          setToken(token);
        }}
      />
    </div>
  );
};

If you prefer a React Hook approach over the old good Higher Order Component, you can choose to use the custom hook useGoogleReCaptcha over the HOC withGoogleReCaptcha.

The executeRecaptcha function returned from the hook can be undefined when the recaptcha script has not been successfully loaded. You can do a null check to see if it's available or not.

How to use the hook:

import {
  GoogleReCaptchaProvider,
  useGoogleReCaptcha
} from 'react-google-recaptcha-v3';

const YourReCaptchaComponent = () => {
  const { executeRecaptcha } = useGoogleReCaptcha();

  // Create an event handler so you can call the verification on button click event or form submit
  const handleReCaptchaVerify = useCallback(async () => {
    if (!executeRecaptcha) {
      console.log('Execute recaptcha not yet available');
      return;
    }

    const token = await executeRecaptcha('yourAction');
    // Do whatever you want with the token
  }, []);

  // You can use useEffect to trigger the verification as soon as the component being loaded
  useEffect(() => {
    handleReCaptchaVerify();
  }, [handleReCaptchaVerify]);

  return <button onClick={handleReCaptchaVerify}>Verify recaptcha</button>;
};

ReactDom.render(
  <GoogleReCaptchaProvider reCaptchaKey="[Your recaptcha key]">
    <YourReCaptchaComponent />
  </GoogleReCaptchaProvider>,
  document.getElementById('app')
);

withGoogleReCaptcha

GoogleRecaptcha is a HOC (higher order component) that can be used to integrate reCaptcha validation with your component and trigger the validation programmatically. It inject the wrapped component with googleReCaptchaProps object.

The object contains the executeRecaptcha function that can be called to validate the user action.

You are recommended to use the custom hook useGoogleReCaptcha over the HOC whenever you can. The HOC can be removed in future version.

import {
  GoogleReCaptchaProvider,
  withGoogleReCaptcha
} from 'react-google-recaptcha-v3';

class ReCaptchaComponent extends Component<{}> {
  handleVerifyRecaptcha = async () => {
    const { executeRecaptcha } = (this.props as IWithGoogleReCaptchaProps)
      .googleReCaptchaProps;

    if (!executeRecaptcha) {
      console.log('Recaptcha has not been loaded');

      return;
    }

    const token = await executeRecaptcha('homepage');
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <button onClick={this.handleVerifyRecaptcha}>Verify Recaptcha</button>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export const WithGoogleRecaptchaExample =
  withGoogleReCaptcha(ReCaptchaComponent);

ReactDom.render(
  <GoogleReCaptchaProvider reCaptchaKey="[Your recaptcha key]">
    <WithGoogleRecaptchaExample />
  </GoogleReCaptchaProvider>,
  document.getElementById('app')
);

Example

An example of how to use these two hooks can found inside the example folder. You will need to provide an .env file if you want to run it on your own machine.

RECAPTCHA_KEY=[YOUR_RECAPTCHA_KEY]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nastuzzi Samy41 Ratings32 Reviews
Co-Founder and CTO of BRIC A VRAC. Cannot live without developing
2 months ago
Performant
Easy to Use
Poor Documentation

They are multiple packages to integrate Google Recaptcha v3 to ReactJs and this is the only one that worked for me perfectly. Was a bit complicated to integrate as i found the documentation complicated. Thanks for the job

0

Alternatives

rgr
react-google-recaptchaComponent wrapper for Google reCAPTCHA
GitHub Stars
787
Weekly Downloads
417K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc
react-simple-captchaA very simple and powerful captcha for ReactJS
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rea
reaptchaGoogle reCAPTCHA v2 for React
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
21K
rr
react-recaptchaA react.js reCAPTCHA for Google
GitHub Stars
611
Weekly Downloads
32K
rgi
react-google-invisible-recaptchaA React component which is simply interested in Google invisible reCaptcha.
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
6K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial