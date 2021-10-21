React library for integrating Google ReCaptcha V3 to your App.
npm install react-google-recaptcha-v3
To use
react-google-recaptcha-v3, you need to create a recaptcha key for your domain, you can get one from here.
When you enable to use the enterprise version, you must create new keys. These keys will replace any Site Keys you created in reCAPTCHA. Check the migration guide.
To work properly, you must select the Integration type to be
Scoring since is equivalent to the reCAPTCHA v3.
The complete documentation to the enterprise version you can see here.
react-google-recaptcha-v3 provides a
GoogleReCaptchaProvider provider component that should be used to wrap around your components.
GoogleReCaptchaProvider's responsibility is to load the necessary reCaptcha script and provide access to reCaptcha to the rest of your application.
Usually, your application only needs one provider. You should place it as high as possible in your React tree. It's to make sure you only have one instance of Google Recaptcha per page and it doesn't reload unecessarily when your components re-rendered.
Same thing applied when you use this library with framework such as Next.js or React Router and only want to include the script on a single page. Try to make sure you only have one instance of the provider on a React tree and to place it as high (on the tree) as possible.
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Required?
|Note
|reCaptchaKey
|Boolean
|Yes
|Your recaptcha key, get one from here
|scriptProps
|Object
|No
|You can customize the injected
script tag with this prop. It allows you to add
async,
defer,
nonce attributes to the script tag. You can also control whether the injected script will be added to the document body or head with
appendTo attribute.
|language
|String
|No
|optional prop to support different languages that is supported by Google Recaptcha. https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/language
|useRecaptchaNet
|Boolean
|false
|No
|The provider also provide the prop
useRecaptchaNet to load script from
recaptcha.net: https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/faq#can-i-use-recaptcha-globally
|useEnterprise
|Boolean
|false
|No
|Enterprise option
import { GoogleReCaptchaProvider } from 'react-google-recaptcha-v3';
ReactDom.render(
<GoogleReCaptchaProvider
reCaptchaKey="[Your recaptcha key]"
language="[optional_language]"
useRecaptchaNet="[optional_boolean_value]"
useEnterprise="[optional_boolean_value]"
scriptProps={{
async: false, // optional, default to false,
defer: false, // optional, default to false
appendTo: 'head', // optional, default to "head", can be "head" or "body",
nonce: undefined // optional, default undefined
}}
>
<YourApp />
</GoogleReCaptchaProvider>,
document.getElementById('app')
);
There are three ways to trigger the recaptcha validation: using the
GoogleReCaptcha component, wrapping your component with the HOC
withGoogleReCaptcha, or using the custom hook
useGoogleReCaptcha.
GoogleRecaptcha is a react component that can be used in your app to trigger the validation. It provides a prop
onVerify, which will be called once the verify is done successfully.
import {
GoogleReCaptchaProvider,
GoogleReCaptcha
} from 'react-google-recaptcha-v3';
ReactDom.render(
<GoogleReCaptchaProvider reCaptchaKey="[Your recaptcha key]">
<GoogleReCaptcha onVerify={handleVerify} />
</GoogleReCaptchaProvider>,
document.getElementById('app')
);
// IMPORTANT NOTES: The `GoogleReCaptcha` component is a wrapper around `useGoogleRecaptcha` hook and use `useEffect` to run the verification.
// It's important that you understand how React hooks work to use it properly.
// Avoid using inline function for the `onVerify` props as it can possibly cause the verify function to run continously.
// To avoid that problem, you can use a memoized function provided by `React.useCallback` or a class method
// The code below is an example that inline function can result in an infinite loop and the verify function runs continously:
const MyComponent: FC = () => {
const [token, setToken] = useState();
return (
<div>
<GoogleReCaptcha
onVerify={token => {
setToken(token);
}}
/>
</div>
);
};
If you prefer a React Hook approach over the old good Higher Order Component, you can choose to use the custom hook
useGoogleReCaptcha over the HOC
withGoogleReCaptcha.
The
executeRecaptcha function returned from the hook can be undefined when the recaptcha script has not been successfully loaded.
You can do a null check to see if it's available or not.
How to use the hook:
import {
GoogleReCaptchaProvider,
useGoogleReCaptcha
} from 'react-google-recaptcha-v3';
const YourReCaptchaComponent = () => {
const { executeRecaptcha } = useGoogleReCaptcha();
// Create an event handler so you can call the verification on button click event or form submit
const handleReCaptchaVerify = useCallback(async () => {
if (!executeRecaptcha) {
console.log('Execute recaptcha not yet available');
return;
}
const token = await executeRecaptcha('yourAction');
// Do whatever you want with the token
}, []);
// You can use useEffect to trigger the verification as soon as the component being loaded
useEffect(() => {
handleReCaptchaVerify();
}, [handleReCaptchaVerify]);
return <button onClick={handleReCaptchaVerify}>Verify recaptcha</button>;
};
ReactDom.render(
<GoogleReCaptchaProvider reCaptchaKey="[Your recaptcha key]">
<YourReCaptchaComponent />
</GoogleReCaptchaProvider>,
document.getElementById('app')
);
GoogleRecaptcha is a HOC (higher order component) that can be used to integrate reCaptcha validation with your component and trigger the validation programmatically. It inject the wrapped component with
googleReCaptchaProps object.
The object contains the
executeRecaptcha function that can be called to validate the user action.
You are recommended to use the custom hook
useGoogleReCaptcha over the HOC whenever you can. The HOC can be removed in future version.
import {
GoogleReCaptchaProvider,
withGoogleReCaptcha
} from 'react-google-recaptcha-v3';
class ReCaptchaComponent extends Component<{}> {
handleVerifyRecaptcha = async () => {
const { executeRecaptcha } = (this.props as IWithGoogleReCaptchaProps)
.googleReCaptchaProps;
if (!executeRecaptcha) {
console.log('Recaptcha has not been loaded');
return;
}
const token = await executeRecaptcha('homepage');
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.handleVerifyRecaptcha}>Verify Recaptcha</button>
</div>
);
}
}
export const WithGoogleRecaptchaExample =
withGoogleReCaptcha(ReCaptchaComponent);
ReactDom.render(
<GoogleReCaptchaProvider reCaptchaKey="[Your recaptcha key]">
<WithGoogleRecaptchaExample />
</GoogleReCaptchaProvider>,
document.getElementById('app')
);
An example of how to use these two hooks can found inside the
example folder. You will need to provide an .env file if you want to run it on your own machine.
RECAPTCHA_KEY=[YOUR_RECAPTCHA_KEY]
