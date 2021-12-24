React component for Google reCAPTCHA v2.

Installation

npm install --save react-google-recaptcha

Usage

All you need to do is sign up for an API key pair. You will need the client key then you can use <ReCAPTCHA /> .

The default usage imports a wrapped component that loads the google recaptcha script asynchronously then instantiates a reCAPTCHA the user can then interact with.

Code Example:

import ReCAPTCHA from "react-google-recaptcha" ; function onChange ( value ) { console .log( "Captcha value:" , value); } ReactDOM.render( < ReCAPTCHA sitekey = "Your client site key" onChange = {onChange} /> , document.body );

Component Props

Properties used to customise the rendering:

Name Type Description asyncScriptOnLoad func optional callback when the google recaptcha script has been loaded badge enum optional bottomright , bottomleft or inline . Positions reCAPTCHA badge. Only for invisible reCAPTCHA hl string optional set the hl parameter, which allows the captcha to be used from different languages, see reCAPTCHA hl isolated bool optional For plugin owners to not interfere with existing reCAPTCHA installations on a page. If true, this reCAPTCHA instance will be part of a separate ID space. (default: false ) onChange func The function to be called when the user successfully completes the captcha onErrored func optional callback when the challenge errored, most likely due to network issues. onExpired func optional callback when the challenge is expired and has to be redone by user. By default it will call the onChange with null to signify expired callback. sitekey string The API client key size enum optional compact , normal or invisible . This allows you to change the size or do an invisible captcha stoken string optional set the stoken parameter, which allows the captcha to be used from different domains, see reCAPTCHA secure-token tabindex number optional The tabindex on the element (default: 0 ) type enum optional image or audio The type of initial captcha (defaults: image ) theme enum optional light or dark The theme of the widget (defaults: light ). See example

Component Instance API

The component instance also has some utility functions that can be called. These can be accessed via ref .

getValue() returns the value of the captcha field

returns the value of the captcha field getWidgetId() returns the recaptcha widget Id

returns the recaptcha widget Id reset() forces reset. See the JavaScript API doc

forces reset. See the JavaScript API doc execute() programmatically invoke the challenge need to call when using "invisible" reCAPTCHA - example below

programmatically invoke the challenge executeAsync() programmatically invoke the challenge and return a promise that resolves to the token or errors(if encountered). alternative approach to execute() in combination with the onChange() prop - example below

programmatically invoke the challenge and return a promise that resolves to the token or errors(if encountered).

Example:

const recaptchaRef = React.createRef(); ... onSubmit = () => { const recaptchaValue = recaptchaRef.current.getValue(); this .props.onSubmit(recaptchaValue); } render() { return ( < form onSubmit = {this.onSubmit} > < ReCAPTCHA ref = {recaptchaRef} sitekey = "Your client site key" onChange = {onChange} /> </ form > ) }

Invisible reCAPTCHA

▶ Codesandbox invisible example

See the reCAPTCHA documentation to see how to configure it.

With the invisible option, you need to handle things a bit differently. You will need to call the execute method yourself.

import ReCAPTCHA from "react-google-recaptcha" ; const recaptchaRef = React.createRef(); ReactDOM.render( < form onSubmit = {() => { recaptchaRef.current.execute(); }}> < ReCAPTCHA ref = {recaptchaRef} size = "invisible" sitekey = "Your client site key" onChange = {onChange} /> </ form > , document.body );

Additionally, you can use the executeAsync method to use a promise based approach.

import ReCAPTCHA from "react-google-recaptcha" ; const ReCAPTCHAForm = ( props ) => { const recaptchaRef = React.useRef(); const onSubmitWithReCAPTCHA = async () => { const token = await recaptchaRef.current.executeAsync(); } return ( < form onSubmit = {onSubmitWithReCAPTCHA} > < ReCAPTCHA ref = {recaptchaRef} size = "invisible" sitekey = "Your client site key" /> </ form > ) } ReactDOM.render( < ReCAPTCHAForm /> , document.body );

Advanced usage

Global properties used by reCaptcha

useRecaptchaNet: If google.com is blocked, you can set useRecaptchaNet to true so that the component uses recaptcha.net instead.

Example global properties:

window .recaptchaOptions = { useRecaptchaNet : true , };

CSP Nonce support

window .recaptchaOptions = { nonce : document .querySelector( 'meta[name=\'csp-nonce\']' ).getAttribute( 'content' ), };

ReCaptcha loading google recaptcha script manually

You can also use the barebone components doing the following. Using that component will oblige you to manage the grecaptcha dep and load the script by yourself.

import { ReCAPTCHA } from "react-google-recaptcha" ; const grecaptchaObject = window .grecaptcha render( < ReCAPTCHA ref = {(r) => this.recaptcha = r} sitekey="Your client site key" grecaptcha={grecaptchaObject} />, document.body );

Hiding the Recaptcha

According to the google docs you are allowed to hide the badge as long as you include the reCAPTCHA branding visibly in the user flow. Please include the following text:

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google < a href = "https://policies.google.com/privacy" > Privacy Policy </ a > and < a href = "https://policies.google.com/terms" > Terms of Service </ a > apply.

If you wish to hide the badge you must add:

.grecaptcha-badge { visibility : hidden; }

to your css.

Migrate to 2.0

options.removeOnUnmount : REMOVED This was only useful for the lang changes. Lang is now changed through the hl prop.

: REMOVED This was only useful for the lang changes. Lang is now changed through the prop. options.lang: REMOVED Instead pass it as the hl prop on the component.

Notes on Requirements

At least React@16.4.1 is required due to forwardRef usage in the dependency react-async-script.

Notes