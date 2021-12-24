React component for Google reCAPTCHA v2.
npm install --save react-google-recaptcha
All you need to do is sign up for an API key pair. You will need the client key then you can use
<ReCAPTCHA />.
The default usage imports a wrapped component that loads the google recaptcha script asynchronously then instantiates a
reCAPTCHA the user can then interact with.
Code Example:
import ReCAPTCHA from "react-google-recaptcha";
function onChange(value) {
console.log("Captcha value:", value);
}
ReactDOM.render(
<ReCAPTCHA
sitekey="Your client site key"
onChange={onChange}
/>,
document.body
);
Properties used to customise the rendering:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|asyncScriptOnLoad
|func
|optional callback when the google recaptcha script has been loaded
|badge
|enum
|optional
bottomright,
bottomleft or
inline. Positions reCAPTCHA badge. Only for invisible reCAPTCHA
|hl
|string
|optional set the hl parameter, which allows the captcha to be used from different languages, see reCAPTCHA hl
|isolated
|bool
|optional For plugin owners to not interfere with existing reCAPTCHA installations on a page. If true, this reCAPTCHA instance will be part of a separate ID space. (default:
false)
|onChange
|func
|The function to be called when the user successfully completes the captcha
|onErrored
|func
|optional callback when the challenge errored, most likely due to network issues.
|onExpired
|func
|optional callback when the challenge is expired and has to be redone by user. By default it will call the onChange with null to signify expired callback.
|sitekey
|string
|The API client key
|size
|enum
|optional
compact,
normal or
invisible. This allows you to change the size or do an invisible captcha
|stoken
|string
|optional set the stoken parameter, which allows the captcha to be used from different domains, see reCAPTCHA secure-token
|tabindex
|number
|optional The tabindex on the element (default:
0)
|type
|enum
|optional
image or
audio The type of initial captcha (defaults:
image)
|theme
|enum
|optional
light or
dark The theme of the widget (defaults:
light). See example
The component instance also has some utility functions that can be called. These can be accessed via
ref.
getValue() returns the value of the captcha field
getWidgetId() returns the recaptcha widget Id
reset() forces reset. See the JavaScript API doc
execute() programmatically invoke the challenge
"invisible" reCAPTCHA - example below
executeAsync() programmatically invoke the challenge and return a promise that resolves to the token or errors(if encountered).
execute() in combination with the
onChange() prop - example below
Example:
const recaptchaRef = React.createRef();
...
onSubmit = () => {
const recaptchaValue = recaptchaRef.current.getValue();
this.props.onSubmit(recaptchaValue);
}
render() {
return (
<form onSubmit={this.onSubmit} >
<ReCAPTCHA
ref={recaptchaRef}
sitekey="Your client site key"
onChange={onChange}
/>
</form>
)
}
▶ Codesandbox invisible example
See the reCAPTCHA documentation to see how to configure it.
With the invisible option, you need to handle things a bit differently. You will need to call the
execute method yourself.
import ReCAPTCHA from "react-google-recaptcha";
const recaptchaRef = React.createRef();
ReactDOM.render(
<form onSubmit={() => { recaptchaRef.current.execute(); }}>
<ReCAPTCHA
ref={recaptchaRef}
size="invisible"
sitekey="Your client site key"
onChange={onChange}
/>
</form>,
document.body
);
Additionally, you can use the
executeAsync method to use a promise based approach.
import ReCAPTCHA from "react-google-recaptcha";
const ReCAPTCHAForm = (props) => {
const recaptchaRef = React.useRef();
const onSubmitWithReCAPTCHA = async () => {
const token = await recaptchaRef.current.executeAsync();
// apply to form data
}
return (
<form onSubmit={onSubmitWithReCAPTCHA}>
<ReCAPTCHA
ref={recaptchaRef}
size="invisible"
sitekey="Your client site key"
/>
</form>
)
}
ReactDOM.render(
<ReCAPTCHAForm />,
document.body
);
useRecaptchaNet: If google.com is blocked, you can set
useRecaptchaNet to
true so that the component uses recaptcha.net instead.
Example global properties:
window.recaptchaOptions = {
useRecaptchaNet: true,
};
window.recaptchaOptions = {
nonce: document.querySelector('meta[name=\'csp-nonce\']').getAttribute('content'),
};
You can also use the barebone components doing the following. Using that component will oblige you to manage the grecaptcha dep and load the script by yourself.
import { ReCAPTCHA } from "react-google-recaptcha";
const grecaptchaObject = window.grecaptcha // You must provide access to the google grecaptcha object.
render(
<ReCAPTCHA
ref={(r) => this.recaptcha = r}
sitekey="Your client site key"
grecaptcha={grecaptchaObject}
/>,
document.body
);
According to the google docs you are allowed to hide the badge as long as you include the reCAPTCHA branding visibly in the user flow. Please include the following text:
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google
<a href="https://policies.google.com/privacy">Privacy Policy</a> and
<a href="https://policies.google.com/terms">Terms of Service</a> apply.
If you wish to hide the badge you must add:
.grecaptcha-badge { visibility: hidden; }
to your css.
hl prop.
hl prop on the component.
At least
React@16.4.1 is required due to
forwardRef usage in the dependency react-async-script.
Pre
1.0.0 and
React < 16.4.1 support details in 0.14.0.
A lot of components try to do the same but this is by far the most well maintained and frequently updated option.