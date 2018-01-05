openbase logo
rgm

react-google-maps

by Tom Chen
9.4.5

React.js Google Maps integration component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

152K

GitHub Stars

4.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

71

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Map

Average Rating

5.0/53
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned

Readme

react-google-maps

React.js Google Maps integration component

Version Travis CI Quality Coverage Dependencies Gitter

Introduction

Installation

Usage & Configuration

Changelog

The changelog is automatically generated via standard-version and can be found in project root as well as npm tarball.

Demo App

Getting Help

Before doing this, did you:

  1. Read the documentation
  2. Read the source code

You can get someone's help in three ways:

  1. Ask on StackOverflow with a google-maps tag or use react-google-maps as a keyword
  2. Ask in the chat room
  3. Create a Pull Request with your solutions to your problem

Please, be noted, no one, I mean, no one, is obligated to help you in ANY means. Your time is valuable, so does our contributors. Don't waste our time posting questions like “how do I do X with React-Google-Maps” and “my code doesn't work”. This is not the primary purpose of the issue tracker. Don't abuse.

For contributors

Some simple guidelines
  • Don't manually modify lib folder. They're generated during yarn release process
  • Follow conventional-commits-specification
  • standard-version
  • Auto generated: src/macros -> src/components -> lib/components
  • Other components are manually maintained
  • Use yarn and keep yarn.lock updated in PR
  • Discuss! Discuss! Discuss!

Roger Tang
1 year ago
1 year ago
Abandoned

Attempt to use this library. Ran into npm audit issues due to outdated dependencies. Last update was 3 years ago. Safe to assume project is abandoned.

Lakoyage Ocean1 Rating0 Reviews
Web developer
December 25, 2020
Easy to Use
mohamed-alashry
October 5, 2020
October 5, 2020
Viktor Grom
October 12, 2020
October 12, 2020

deck.glWebGL2 powered visualization framework
9K
66K
4.5/ 5
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-map-glReact friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS
6K
160K
4.0/ 5
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation
react-leafletReact components for Leaflet maps
4K
193K
4.3/ 5
3Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
google-map-reactGoogle map library for react that allows rendering components as markers :tada:
6K
226K
4.6/ 5
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
react-svg-worldmapA simple, compact and free React SVG world map.
49
1K
5.0/ 5
pigeon-mapsReactJS Maps without external dependencies
3K
6K
4.0/ 5
