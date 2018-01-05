React.js Google Maps integration component

The changelog is automatically generated via standard-version and can be found in project root as well as npm tarball.

Getting Help

Before doing this, did you:

Read the documentation Read the source code

You can get someone's help in three ways:

Please, be noted, no one, I mean, no one, is obligated to help you in ANY means. Your time is valuable, so does our contributors. Don't waste our time posting questions like “how do I do X with React-Google-Maps” and “my code doesn't work”. This is not the primary purpose of the issue tracker. Don't abuse.

For contributors