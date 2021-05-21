React component to render a Google Map with markers. You can use all official Google Maps API features.

https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/reference

Install

npm install --save react-google-map

If you don't have a solution to load googleMaps , you could use this package:

npm install --save react-google-maps-loader

Changelog

See changelog

Demo

http://cedricdelpoux.github.io/react-google-map/

Usage

.map { height : 300px ; } @ media screen and (min-width: 1024px ){ .map { height : 500px ; } }

import React, {PropTypes} from "react" import GoogleMap from "react-google-map" import GoogleMapLoader from "react-google-maps-loader" import iconMarker from "./assets/iconMarker.svg" import iconMarkerHover from "./assets/iconMarkerHover.svg" import styles from "./index.css" const MY_API_KEY = "AIzaSyDwsdjfskhdbfjsdjbfksiTgnoriOAoUOgsUqOs10J0" const Map = ( {googleMaps} ) => ( <div className={styles.map}> <GoogleMap googleMaps={googleMaps} // You can add and remove coordinates on the fly. // The map will rerender new markers and remove the old ones. coordinates={[ { title: "Toulouse", position: { lat: 43.604363, lng: 1.443363, }, onLoaded: (googleMaps, map, marker) => { // Set Marker animation marker.setAnimation(googleMaps.Animation.BOUNCE) // Define Marker InfoWindow const infoWindow = new googleMaps.InfoWindow({ content: ` <div> <h3>Toulouse<h3> <div> Toulouse is the capital city of the southwestern French department of Haute-Garonne, as well as of the Occitanie region. </div> </div> `, }) // Open InfoWindow when Marker will be clicked googleMaps.event.addListener(marker, "click", () => { infoWindow.open(map, marker) }) // Change icon when Marker will be hovered googleMaps.event.addListener(marker, "mouseover", () => { marker.setIcon(iconMarkerHover) }) googleMaps.event.addListener(marker, "mouseout", () => { marker.setIcon(iconMarker) }) // Open InfoWindow directly infoWindow.open(map, marker) }, } ]} center={{lat: 43.604363, lng: 1.443363}} zoom={8} onLoaded={(googleMaps, map) => { map.setMapTypeId(googleMaps.MapTypeId.SATELLITE) }} /> </div> ) Map.propTypes = { googleMaps: PropTypes.object.isRequired, } export default GoogleMapLoader(Map, { libraries: ["places"], key: MY_API_KEY, })

Props

autoFitBounds : Boolean - Enable it if you will add and remove markers on the fly. Bounds will fit automatically

: Boolean - Enable it if you will add and remove markers on the fly. Bounds will fit automatically boundsOffset : Number - If autoFitBounds enabled you want custom bounds, - by default is 0.002

: Number - If enabled you want custom bounds, - by default is 0.002 coordinates : Array of Marker props. You can use all props defined in google.maps.MarkerOptions object specification (https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/reference#MarkerOptions). If you need some google.maps constants, use the onLoaded prop ( onLoaded: (googleMaps, map, marker) => {} ) to update your map and markers - by default is []

: Array of Marker props. You can use all props defined in object specification (https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/reference#MarkerOptions). If you need some constants, use the prop ( ) to update your map and markers - by default is [] googleMaps : Object - injected by placesLoader,

: Object - injected by placesLoader, onLoaded : Function with two parameters ( onLoaded: (googleMaps, map) => {} ),

You can use all props defined in google.maps.MapOptions object specification: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/reference#MapOptions

If you need some google.maps constants, use the onLoaded prop

Development

Clean lib folder

npm run clean

Build lib folder

npm run build

Watch src folder

npm run watch

Lint src folder

npm run lint

License

See MIT