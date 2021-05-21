React component to render a Google Map with markers. You can use all official Google Maps API features.
https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/reference
npm install --save react-google-map
If you don't have a solution to load
googleMaps, you could use this package:
npm install --save react-google-maps-loader
.map {
height: 300px;
}
@media screen and (min-width: 1024px){
.map {
height: 500px;
}
}
import React, {PropTypes} from "react"
import GoogleMap from "react-google-map"
import GoogleMapLoader from "react-google-maps-loader"
import iconMarker from "./assets/iconMarker.svg"
import iconMarkerHover from "./assets/iconMarkerHover.svg"
import styles from "./index.css"
const MY_API_KEY = "AIzaSyDwsdjfskhdbfjsdjbfksiTgnoriOAoUOgsUqOs10J0" // fake
const Map = ({googleMaps}) => (
// GoogleMap component has a 100% height style.
// You have to set the DOM parent height.
// So you can perfectly handle responsive with differents heights.
<div className={styles.map}>
<GoogleMap
googleMaps={googleMaps}
// You can add and remove coordinates on the fly.
// The map will rerender new markers and remove the old ones.
coordinates={[
{
title: "Toulouse",
position: {
lat: 43.604363,
lng: 1.443363,
},
onLoaded: (googleMaps, map, marker) => {
// Set Marker animation
marker.setAnimation(googleMaps.Animation.BOUNCE)
// Define Marker InfoWindow
const infoWindow = new googleMaps.InfoWindow({
content: `
<div>
<h3>Toulouse<h3>
<div>
Toulouse is the capital city of the southwestern
French department of Haute-Garonne,
as well as of the Occitanie region.
</div>
</div>
`,
})
// Open InfoWindow when Marker will be clicked
googleMaps.event.addListener(marker, "click", () => {
infoWindow.open(map, marker)
})
// Change icon when Marker will be hovered
googleMaps.event.addListener(marker, "mouseover", () => {
marker.setIcon(iconMarkerHover)
})
googleMaps.event.addListener(marker, "mouseout", () => {
marker.setIcon(iconMarker)
})
// Open InfoWindow directly
infoWindow.open(map, marker)
},
}
]}
center={{lat: 43.604363, lng: 1.443363}}
zoom={8}
onLoaded={(googleMaps, map) => {
map.setMapTypeId(googleMaps.MapTypeId.SATELLITE)
}}
/>
</div>
)
Map.propTypes = {
googleMaps: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
}
export default GoogleMapLoader(Map, {
libraries: ["places"],
key: MY_API_KEY,
})
autoFitBounds: Boolean - Enable it if you will add and remove markers on the fly. Bounds will fit automatically
boundsOffset: Number - If
autoFitBounds enabled you want custom bounds, - by default is 0.002
coordinates: Array of Marker props. You can use all props defined in
google.maps.MarkerOptions object specification (https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/reference#MarkerOptions). If you need some
google.maps constants, use the
onLoaded prop (
onLoaded: (googleMaps, map, marker) => {}) to update your map and markers - by default is []
googleMaps: Object - injected by placesLoader,
onLoaded: Function with two parameters (
onLoaded: (googleMaps, map) => {}),
You can use all props defined in
google.maps.MapOptions object specification:
https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/reference#MapOptions
If you need some
google.maps constants, use the
onLoaded prop
lib folder
npm run clean
lib folder
npm run build
src folder
npm run watch
src folder
npm run lint
