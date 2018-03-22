React Google Component to log users in through google
react-google-login-component is a module that easily lets you drop it into your existing project and get the benefits of Google Login. It's a plug and play component that'll fit in your workflow if your using standalone React or React with Redux.
You can find login with Facebook here
npm install --save react-google-login-component
import React from 'react';
import { GoogleLogin } from 'react-google-login-component';
class Login extends React.Component{
constructor (props, context) {
super(props, context);
}
responseGoogle (googleUser) {
var id_token = googleUser.getAuthResponse().id_token;
var googleId = googleUser.getId();
console.log({ googleId });
console.log({accessToken: id_token});
//anything else you want to do(save to localStorage)...
}
render () {
return (
<div>
<GoogleLogin socialId="yourClientID"
className="google-login"
scope="profile"
prompt="select_account"
fetchBasicProfile={false}
responseHandler={this.responseGoogle}
buttonText="Login With Google"/>
</div>
);
}
}
export default Login;