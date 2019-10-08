GoogleFontLoader

This is a really simple component that can automatically handle loading Google fonts for you.

You simply pass it a config array and it will load the fonts for you by appending a <link /> tag to the document head. It will update itself if the config changes, and will remove itself on unmount.

Installation

Install with either yarn or npm:

yarn add react-google-font-loader npm install

Usage

import GoogleFontLoader from 'react-google-font-loader' ; const App = () => ( <> {/* Use it! */} <GoogleFontLoader fonts={[ { font: 'Roboto', weights: [400, '400i'], }, { font: 'Roboto Mono', weights: [400, 700], }, ]} subsets={['cyrillic-ext', 'greek']} /> <p style={{ fontFamily: 'Roboto Mono, monospaced' }}>This will be in Roboto Mono!</p> <p style={{ fontFamily: 'Roboto, sans-serif' }}>This will be in Roboto!</p> </> );

Props

The Component takes two props: fonts and subsets .

fonts

fonts should be an array of objects describing the fonts you want to load:

[ { font : 'Roboto Mono' , weights : [ 400 , 700 ], }, ]

subsets

subsets should be an array of subsets you want to load. This prop is optional - if you do not specify a subsets prop then the 'subset' query param will be omitted from the URL and only latin will be loaded.