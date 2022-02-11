openbase logo
rgc

react-google-charts

by Rakan Nimer
3.0.15

A thin, typed, React wrapper over Google Charts Visualization and Charts API.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70.4K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Categories

React Chart

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/5
Read All Reviews
AhmeeedMostafa

Top Feedback

Great Documentation
Performant

Readme

React Google Charts

Logo

A thin, typed, React wrapper for Google Charts.

version downloads license bundle size


Quickstart   •   Docs   •   Contributing   •   Stack Overflow

Quickstart

Install this library with your favorite package manager:

yarn add react-google-charts

or

npm install --save react-google-charts

Then, import and use it:

import { Chart } from "react-google-charts";

<Chart
  chartType="ScatterChart"
  data={[["Age", "Weight"], [4, 5.5], [8, 12]]}
  width="100%"
  height="400px"
  legendToggle
/>

Docs

You can also check this step-by-step tutorial that will walk you through the creation of a full-fledged dashboard with this library.

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome. Check out CONTRIBUTING.md

Run the Storybook

git clone https://www.github.com/rakannimer/react-google-charts
cd react-google-charts
yarn
yarn start:storybook

100
Ahmed KhallafCairo, Egypt38 Ratings108 Reviews
A full-stack web developer with NodeJS, PHP & ReactJS.
October 18, 2020
Performant
Great Documentation

A good library for having different charts, graphs and more analytics explanations in your project, It has wide variety of charts and the ability to customize their styles but it's a bit not easy to use but still, the docs help you to achieve what you want.

0

Alternatives

rechartsRedefined chart library built with React and D3
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
847K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
37
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
9Performant
react-chartjs-2React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
479K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
niv
nivonivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
victoryA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
175K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned
@ant-design/chartsA React Chart Library
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rgc
react-gauge-chartReact component for displaying a gauge chart
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Performant
2Great Documentation
