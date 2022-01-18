An api to manage your google calendar
npm install --save react-google-calendar-api
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api';
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api/src/ApiCalendar';
Create a file apiGoogleconfig.json in the root directory with your googleApi clientId and ApiKey. https://console.developers.google.com/flows/enableapi?apiid=calendar.
{
"clientId": "<CLIENT_ID>",
"apiKey": "<API_KEY>",
"scope": "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/calendar",
"discoveryDocs": [
"https://www.googleapis.com/discovery/v1/apis/calendar/v3/rest"
]
}
/**
* Sign in with a Google account.
* @returns {any} A Promise that is fulfilled with the GoogleUser instance when the user successfully authenticates and grants the requested scopes, or rejected with an object containing an error property if an error happened
*/
public handleAuthClick(): Promise<any>
/**
* Sign out user google account
*/
public handleSignoutClick(): void
import React, {ReactNode, SyntheticEvent} from 'react';
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api';
export default class DoubleButton extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.handleItemClick = this.handleItemClick.bind(this);
}
public handleItemClick(event: SyntheticEvent<any>, name: string): void {
if (name === 'sign-in') {
ApiCalendar.handleAuthClick()
.then(() => {
console.log('sign in succesful!');
})
.catch((e) => {
console.error(`sign in failed ${e}`);
})
} else if (name === 'sign-out') {
ApiCalendar.handleSignoutClick();
}
}
render(): ReactNode {
return (
<button
onClick={(e) => this.handleItemClick(e, 'sign-in')}
>
sign-in
</button>
<button
onClick={(e) => this.handleItemClick(e, 'sign-out')}
>
sign-out
</button>
);
}
}
/**
* Set the default attribute calendar
* @param {string} newCalendar ID.
*/
public setCalendar(newCalendar: string): void
You need to be registered with handleAuthClick.
/**
* Create calendar event
* @param {string} CalendarId for the event by default use 'primary'.
* @param {object} Event with start and end dateTime
* @param {string} sendUpdates Acceptable values are: "all", "externalOnly", "none"
* @returns {any} Promise on the event.
*/
public createEvent(event: object, calendarId: string = this.calendar, sendUpdates: string = 'none',): any {
/**
* Create an event from the current time for a certain period.
* @param {number} Time in minutes for the event
* @param {string} Summary(Title) of the event
* @param {string} Description of the event (optional)
* @param {string} CalendarId by default calendar set by setCalendar.
* @param {string} timeZone The time zone in which the time is specified. (Formatted as an IANA Time Zone Database name, e.g. "Europe/Zurich".)
* @returns {any} Promise on the event.
*/
public createEventFromNow({time, summary, description = ''}: any, calendarId: string = this.calendar, timeZone: string = "Europe/Paris"): any
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api';
const eventFromNow: object = {
summary: 'Poc Dev From Now',
time: 480,
};
ApiCalendar.createEventFromNow(eventFromNow)
.then((result: object) => {
console.log(result);
})
.catch((error: any) => {
console.log(error);
});
/**
* List all events in the calendar
* @param {number} maxResults to see
* @param {string} calendarId to see by default use the calendar attribute
* @returns {any} Promise with the result.
*/
public listUpcomingEvents(maxResults: number, calendarId: string = this.calendar): any
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api';
if (ApiCalendar.sign)
ApiCalendar.listUpcomingEvents(10).then(({ result }: any) => {
console.log(result.items);
});
/**
* List all events in the calendar queried by custom query options
* See all available options here https://developers.google.com/calendar/v3/reference/events/list
* @param {object} queryOptions to see
* @param {string} calendarId to see by default use the calendar attribute
* @returns {any}
*/
public listEvents(queryOptions, calendarId = this.calendar): any
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api';
if (ApiCalendar.sign)
ApiCalendar.listEvents({
timeMin: new Date()..toISOString(),
timeMax: new Date().addDays(10).toISOString(),
showDeleted: true,
maxResults: 10,
orderBy: 'updated'
}).then(({ result }: any) => {
console.log(result.items);
});
/**
* Update Calendar event
* @param {string} calendarId for the event.
* @param {string} eventId of the event.
* @param {object} event with details to update, e.g. summary
* @param {string} sendUpdates Acceptable values are: "all", "externalOnly", "none"
* @returns {any} Promise object with result
*/
public updateEvent(event: object, eventId: string, calendarId: string = this.calendar, sendUpdates: string = 'none'): any
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api';
const event = {
summary: 'New Event Title',
};
ApiCalendar.updateEvent(event, '2eo85lmjkkd2i63uo3lhi8a2cq').then(console.log);
/**
* Delete an event in the calendar.
* @param {string} eventId of the event to delete.
* @param {string} calendarId where the event is.
* @returns {any} Promise resolved when the event is deleted.
*/
public deleteEvent(eventId: string, calendarId: string = this.calendar): any
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api';
ApiCalendar.deleteEvent('2eo85lmjkkd2i63uo3lhi8a2cq').then(console.log);
/**
* Get Calendar event
* @param {string} calendarId for the event.
* @param {string} eventId specifies individual event
* @returns {any}
*/
public getEvent(eventId: string, calendarId: string = this.calendar): any
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api';
ApiCalendar.getEvent('2eo85lmjkkd2i63uo3lhi8a2cq').then(console.log);
/**
* @returns {any} Get the user's basic profile information.
* Documentation: https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/web/reference#googleusergetbasicprofile
*/
public getBasicUserProfile(): any
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api';
ApiCalendar.getBasicUserProfile('2eo85lmjkkd2i63uo3lhi8a2cq')
.getEmail()
.then(console.log);
ApiCalendar.getBasicUserProfile('2eo85lmjkkd2i63uo3lhi8a2cq')
.getName()
.then(console.log);
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api';
const response = await ApiCalendar.getBasicUserProfile();
response.getEmail();
/**
* Execute the callback function when a user is disconnected or connected with the sign status.
* @param callback
*/
public listenSign(callback: any): void
/**
* Execute the callback function when gapi is loaded (gapi needs to be loaded to use any other methods)
* @param callback
*/
public onLoad(callback: any): void
import React, {ReactNode} from 'react';
import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api';
export default class StatusSign extends React.Component<any, any> {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
sign: ApiCalendar.sign,
};
this.signUpdate = this.signUpdate.bind(this);
ApiCalendar.onLoad(() => {
ApiCalendar.listenSign(this.signUpdate);
});
}
public signUpdate(sign: boolean): any {
this.setState({
sign
})
}
render(): ReactNode {
return (
<div>{this.state.sign}</div>
);
}
}