An api to manage your google calendar

Install

npm install --save react-google-calendar-api

Use

import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api' ;

Typescript Import

import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api/src/ApiCalendar' ;

Create a file apiGoogleconfig.json in the root directory with your googleApi clientId and ApiKey. https://console.developers.google.com/flows/enableapi?apiid=calendar.

{ "clientId" : "<CLIENT_ID>" , "apiKey" : "<API_KEY>" , "scope" : "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/calendar" , "discoveryDocs" : [ "https://www.googleapis.com/discovery/v1/apis/calendar/v3/rest" ] }

Setup

public handleAuthClick(): Promise <any>

public handleSignoutClick(): void

Example

import React, {ReactNode, SyntheticEvent} from 'react' ; import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api' ; export default class DoubleButton extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .handleItemClick = this .handleItemClick.bind( this ); } public handleItemClick(event: SyntheticEvent<any>, name : string): void { if (name === 'sign-in' ) { ApiCalendar.handleAuthClick() .then( () => { console .log( 'sign in succesful!' ); }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .error( `sign in failed ${e} ` ); }) } else if (name === 'sign-out' ) { ApiCalendar.handleSignoutClick(); } } render(): ReactNode { return ( < button onClick = {(e) => this.handleItemClick(e, 'sign-in')} > sign-in </ button > < button onClick = {(e) => this.handleItemClick(e, 'sign-out')} > sign-out </ button > ); } }

public setCalendar(newCalendar: string): void

Manage Event

You need to be registered with handleAuthClick.

Create Event:

public createEvent(event: object, calendarId : string = this .calendar, sendUpdates : string = 'none' ,): any {

Create Event From Now:

public createEventFromNow({time, summary, description = '' }: any, calendarId : string = this .calendar, timeZone : string = "Europe/Paris" ): any

Example

import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api' ; const eventFromNow: object = { summary : 'Poc Dev From Now' , time : 480 , }; ApiCalendar.createEventFromNow(eventFromNow) .then( ( result: object ) => { console .log(result); }) .catch( ( error: any ) => { console .log(error); });

List All Upcoming Events:

public listUpcomingEvents(maxResults: number, calendarId : string = this .calendar): any

Example

import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api' ; if (ApiCalendar.sign) ApiCalendar.listUpcomingEvents( 10 ).then( ( { result }: any ) => { console .log(result.items); });

List All Events:

public listEvents(queryOptions, calendarId = this .calendar): any

Example

import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api' ; if (ApiCalendar.sign) ApiCalendar.listEvents({ timeMin : new Date ()..toISOString(), timeMax : new Date ().addDays( 10 ).toISOString(), showDeleted : true , maxResults : 10 , orderBy : 'updated' }).then( ( { result }: any ) => { console .log(result.items); });

public updateEvent(event: object, eventId : string, calendarId : string = this .calendar, sendUpdates : string = 'none' ): any

Example

import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api' ; const event = { summary : 'New Event Title' , }; ApiCalendar.updateEvent(event, '2eo85lmjkkd2i63uo3lhi8a2cq' ).then( console .log);

Delete Event

public deleteEvent(eventId: string, calendarId : string = this .calendar): any

Example

import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api' ; ApiCalendar.deleteEvent( '2eo85lmjkkd2i63uo3lhi8a2cq' ).then( console .log);

Get Event

public getEvent(eventId: string, calendarId : string = this .calendar): any

Example

import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api' ; ApiCalendar.getEvent( '2eo85lmjkkd2i63uo3lhi8a2cq' ).then( console .log);

Get BasicUserProfile Event

public getBasicUserProfile(): any

Examples

import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api' ; ApiCalendar.getBasicUserProfile( '2eo85lmjkkd2i63uo3lhi8a2cq' ) .getEmail() .then( console .log); ApiCalendar.getBasicUserProfile( '2eo85lmjkkd2i63uo3lhi8a2cq' ) .getName() .then( console .log);

or with async/wait

import ApiCalendar from 'react-google-calendar-api' ; const response = await ApiCalendar.getBasicUserProfile(); response.getEmail();

Utils

public listenSign(callback: any): void

public onLoad(callback: any): void

Example