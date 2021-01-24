openbase logo
rgb

react-google-button

by Scott Prue
0.7.2 (see all)

Simple google button for React that follows Google's style guidelines (https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/web/build-button)

Readme

react-google-button

NPM version Build Status Coverage License Code Style

Simple Google sign in button for React that follows Google's style guidelines (https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/web/build-button)

Codepen Demo

Rendered Preview

Preview Image

Getting Started

react-google-button is universal, so it can be used client-side or server-side.

  1. Install through: npm install --save react-google-button

  2. Import GoogleButton from react-google-button:

    import GoogleButton from 'react-google-button'

  3. Use GoogleButton component:

    <GoogleButton
  onClick={() => { console.log('Google button clicked') }}
/>

Props

type

PropType
oneOf([ 'light', 'dark' ])
Default
'dark'
Example
<GoogleButton
  type="light" // can be light or dark
  onClick={() => { console.log('Google button clicked') }}
/>
Description

'light' or 'dark' for the different google styles (defaults to dark)

disabled

disabled - whether or not button is disabled

PropType
Boolean
Default
false
Example
<GoogleButton
  disabled // can also be written as disabled={true} for clarity
  onClick={() => { console.log('this will not run on click since it is disabled') }}
/>

label

PropType
String
Default
'Sign in with Google'
Example
<GoogleButton
  label='Be Cool'
  onClick={() => { console.log('Google button clicked') }}
/>
Description

Override the 'Sign in with Google' words with another string.

Note: Google's branding guidelines states you should not to do this

Builds

Most commonly people consume react-google-button as a CommonJS module. This module is what you get when you import redux in a Webpack, Browserify, or a Node environment.

If you don't use a module bundler, it's also fine. The react-google-button npm package includes precompiled production and development UMD builds in the dist folder. They can be used directly without a bundler and are thus compatible with many popular JavaScript module loaders and environments. For example, you can drop a UMD build as a <script> tag on the page. The UMD builds make Redux Firestore available as a window.ReduxFirestore global variable.

It can be imported like so:

<script src="../node_modules/react-google-button/dist/react-google-button.min.js"></script>
<!-- or through cdn: <script src="https://unpkg.com/react-google-button@latest/dist/react-google-button.min.js"></script> -->
<script>console.log('redux firestore:', window.ReactGoogleButton)</script>

Note: In an effort to keep things simple, the wording from this explanation was modeled after the installation section of the Redux Docs.

