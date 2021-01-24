Simple Google sign in button for React that follows Google's style guidelines (https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/web/build-button)
react-google-button is universal, so it can be used client-side or server-side.
Install through:
npm install --save react-google-button
Import
GoogleButton from
react-google-button:
import GoogleButton from 'react-google-button'
Use
GoogleButton component:
<GoogleButton
onClick={() => { console.log('Google button clicked') }}
/>
oneOf([ 'light', 'dark' ])
'dark'
<GoogleButton
type="light" // can be light or dark
onClick={() => { console.log('Google button clicked') }}
/>
'light' or
'dark' for the different google styles (defaults to
dark)
disabled - whether or not button is disabled
Boolean
false
<GoogleButton
disabled // can also be written as disabled={true} for clarity
onClick={() => { console.log('this will not run on click since it is disabled') }}
/>
String
'Sign in with Google'
<GoogleButton
label='Be Cool'
onClick={() => { console.log('Google button clicked') }}
/>
Override the 'Sign in with Google' words with another string.
Note: Google's branding guidelines states you should not to do this
Most commonly people consume
react-google-button as a CommonJS module. This module is what you get when you import redux in a Webpack, Browserify, or a Node environment.
If you don't use a module bundler, it's also fine. The
react-google-button npm package includes precompiled production and development UMD builds in the dist folder. They can be used directly without a bundler and are thus compatible with many popular JavaScript module loaders and environments. For example, you can drop a UMD build as a
<script> tag on the page. The UMD builds make Redux Firestore available as a
window.ReduxFirestore global variable.
It can be imported like so:
<script src="../node_modules/react-google-button/dist/react-google-button.min.js"></script>
<!-- or through cdn: <script src="https://unpkg.com/react-google-button@latest/dist/react-google-button.min.js"></script> -->
<script>console.log('redux firestore:', window.ReactGoogleButton)</script>
Note: In an effort to keep things simple, the wording from this explanation was modeled after the installation section of the Redux Docs.