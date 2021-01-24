Simple Google sign in button for React that follows Google's style guidelines (https://developers.google.com/identity/sign-in/web/build-button)

Getting Started

react-google-button is universal, so it can be used client-side or server-side.

Install through: npm install --save react-google-button Import GoogleButton from react-google-button : import GoogleButton from 'react-google-button' Use GoogleButton component: <GoogleButton onClick={() => { console .log( 'Google button clicked' ) }} />

Props

type

PropType

oneOf([ 'light' , 'dark' ])

Default

'dark'

Example

<GoogleButton type= "light" onClick={() => { console .log( 'Google button clicked' ) }} />

Description

'light' or 'dark' for the different google styles (defaults to dark )

disabled

disabled - whether or not button is disabled

PropType

Boolean

Default

false

Example

<GoogleButton disabled onClick={() => { console .log( 'this will not run on click since it is disabled' ) }} />

label

PropType

String

Default

'Sign in with Google'

Example

<GoogleButton label= 'Be Cool' onClick={() => { console .log( 'Google button clicked' ) }} />

Description

Override the 'Sign in with Google' words with another string.

Note: Google's branding guidelines states you should not to do this

Builds

Most commonly people consume react-google-button as a CommonJS module. This module is what you get when you import redux in a Webpack, Browserify, or a Node environment.

If you don't use a module bundler, it's also fine. The react-google-button npm package includes precompiled production and development UMD builds in the dist folder. They can be used directly without a bundler and are thus compatible with many popular JavaScript module loaders and environments. For example, you can drop a UMD build as a <script> tag on the page. The UMD builds make Redux Firestore available as a window.ReduxFirestore global variable.

It can be imported like so:

< script src = "../node_modules/react-google-button/dist/react-google-button.min.js" > </ script > < script > console .log( 'redux firestore:' , window .ReactGoogleButton) </ script >

