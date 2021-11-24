ReactGoogleAutocomplete does but it does not create any dom elements. Instead, it gives you back a react ref which you can set to any input you want.
debounce prop which will reduce the amount of requests users send to Google.
npm i react-google-autocomplete --save
or
yarn add react-google-autocomplete
As of version 1.2.4, you can now pass an
apiKey prop to automatically load the Google maps scripts. The api key can be found in your google cloud console.
<AutoComplete
apiKey={YOUR_GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY}
onPlaceSelected={(place) => console.log(place)}
/>
or
const { ref } = usePlacesWidget({
apiKey: YOUR_GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY,
onPlaceSelected: (place) => console.log(place)
})
<AnyInput ref={ref} />
Alternatively if not passing the
apiKey prop, you can include google autocomplete link api in your app. Somewhere in index.html or somewhere else. More info here
<script
type="text/javascript"
src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=[YOUR_API_KEY]&libraries=places"
></script>
This is a simple react component for working with google autocomplete
import Autocomplete from "react-google-autocomplete";
<Autocomplete
apiKey={YOUR_GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY}
onPlaceSelected={(place) => {
console.log(place);
}}
/>;
apiKey: pass to automatically load the Google maps scripts. The api key can be found in your google cloud console.
ref: React ref to be assigned the underlying text input ref.
onPlaceSelected: (place: PlaceResult
, inputRef, autocompleteRef
) => void: The function gets invoked every time a user chooses location.
options: Google autocomplete options.
options.types: By default it uses (cities).
options.fields: By default it uses
address_components,
geometry.location,
place_id,
formatted_address.
inputAutocompleteValue: Autocomplete value to be set to the underlying input.
googleMapsScriptBaseUrl: Provide custom google maps url. By default
https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js
defaultValue prop is used for setting up the default value e.g
defaultValue={'Amsterdam'}.
language: Set language to be used for the results. If not specified, Google defaults to load the most appropriate language based on the users location or browser setting.
libraries: prop is used for loading additional google libraries alongside the places api,
defaultValue={["places"]}.
You can pass any prop specified for the hmtl input tag. You can also set options.fields prop if you need extra information, now it defaults to basic data in order to control expenses.
Is a hook that has a single config argument. It has exactly the same interface as ReactGoogleAutocomplete props. This hook is actually used in the ReactGoogleAutocomplete component.
import { usePlacesWidget } from "react-google-autocomplete";
export default () => {
const { ref, autocompleteRef } = usePlacesWidget({
apiKey:YOUR_GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY,
onPlaceSelected: (place) => {
console.log(place);
}
});
return <AnyInput ref={ref} {...anyOtherProp}>
}
It has only one config argument which has propperties:
apiKey,
ref,
onPlaceSelected,
options,
inputAutocompleteValue,
googleMapsScriptBaseUrl. The same props described here
This hook returns object with only two properties:
ref - is a react ref which you can assign to any input you would like.
autocompleteRef - is the autocomplete instance
This is an initial implementation of debounced google places autocomplete service. It gives you an option to reduce the amount of requests sent to google which reduce your costs. For the time being we decided to use
lodash.debounce to save time and in the later versions we might write our own implementation of debounce with hooks. Because it uses lodash we also decided to not put it into the index library file so it lives in its own file and could be only imported by it.
import usePlacesService from "react-google-autocomplete/lib/usePlacesAutocompleteService";
export default () => {
const {
placesService,
placePredictions,
getPlacePredictions,
isPlacePredictionsLoading,
} = usePlacesService({
apiKey: process.env.REACT_APP_GOOGLE,
});
useEffect(() => {
// fetch place details for the first element in placePredictions array
if (placePredictions.length)
service.placesService?.getDetails(
{
placeId: placePredictions[0].place_id,
},
(placeDetails) => savePlaceDetailsToState(placeDetails)
);
}, [placePredictions]);
return (
<>
<Input
placeholder="Debounce 500 ms"
onChange={(evt) => {
getPlacePredictions({ input: evt.target.value });
}}
loading={isPlacePredictionsLoading}
/>
{placePredictions.map((item) => renderItem(item))}
</>
);
};
The hook has only one config argument.
config:
apiKey: Google api key, otherwise google api has to be loaded manually.
googleMapsScriptBaseUrl: Provide custom google maps url. By default
https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js.
debounce: Number of milliseconds to accumulate responses for.
options: Default options which will be passed to every request.
sessionToken: If true then a session token will be attached to every request.
language: If the language code is set, the results will be returned in the specificed language
libraries: prop is used for loading additional google libraries alongside the places api,
defaultValue={["places"]}.
The hook returns an object with properties:
placesAutocompleteService: Instance of AutocompleteService
placesService: Instance of PlacesService
autocompleteSessionToken: Instance of AutocompleteSessionToken. You can use this to group several requests into a single session
refreshSessionToken: call this function if you need to refresh the session token
placePredictions: an array of AutocompletePrediction
isPlacePredictionsLoading: sets to true when a
getPlacePredictions request is being sent and not yet resolved.
getPlacePredictions: (opt: Options
): void: a function which you call whenever you want to request places predictions. Takes one argument.
queryPredictions: an array of QueryAutocompletePrediction
isQueryPredictionsLoading: sets to true when
getQueryPredictions request is being sent and not yet resolved.
getQueryPredictions: (opt: Options
): void: a function which you call whenever you want to request query predictions. Takes one argument.
import Autocomplete from "react-google-autocomplete";
<Autocomplete
apiKey={YOUR_GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY}
style={{ width: "90%" }}
onPlaceSelected={(place) => {
console.log(place);
}}
options={{
types: ["(regions)"],
componentRestrictions: { country: "ru" },
}}
defaultValue="Amsterdam"
/>;
or
import { usePlacesWidget } from "react-google-autocomplete";
export default () => {
const { ref } = usePlacesWidget({
apiKey: YOUR_GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY,
onPlaceSelected: (place) => {
console.log(place);
},
options: {
types: ["(regions)"],
componentRestrictions: { country: "ru" },
},
});
return <input ref={ref} style={{ width: "90%" }} defaultValue="Amsterdam" />;
};
<Autocomplete
onPlaceSelected={(place, inputRef, autocomplete) => {
console.log(autocomplete);
}}
/>
or
const { ref, autocompleteRef } = usePlacesWidget({
apiKey: YOUR_GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY,
onPlaceSelected: (place) => {
console.log(place);
},
});
We are planning on rewriting the library with TS/Flow in the later releases but you can already use it with TypeScript because we use declaration files.
If you would like to see something in this library please create an issue and I will implement it as soon as possible.