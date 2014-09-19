Adds the Google Analytics script to your page and exposes the
ga tracking
function as a module.
Usage:
var ga = require('react-google-analytics');
var GAInitiailizer = ga.Initializer;
// Use the initializer to add the script to your page somewhere.
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<div>
// SNIP
<GAInitiailizer />
// SNIP
</div>
);
}
});
Elsewhere, use the
ga function:
var ga = require('react-google-analytics');
ga('create', 'UA-XXXX-Y', 'auto');
ga('send', 'pageview');