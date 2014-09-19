openbase logo
react-google-analytics

by hzdg
0.2.0 (see all)

Google analytics component

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

995

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Google Analytics

Readme

react-google-analytics

Adds the Google Analytics script to your page and exposes the ga tracking function as a module.

Usage:

var ga = require('react-google-analytics');
var GAInitiailizer = ga.Initializer;

// Use the initializer to add the script to your page somewhere.
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <div>
        // SNIP
          <GAInitiailizer />
        // SNIP
      </div>
    );
  }
});

Elsewhere, use the ga function:

var ga = require('react-google-analytics');
ga('create', 'UA-XXXX-Y', 'auto');
ga('send', 'pageview');

