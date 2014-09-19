Adds the Google Analytics script to your page and exposes the ga tracking function as a module.

Usage:

var ga = require ( 'react-google-analytics' ); var GAInitiailizer = ga.Initializer; var MyComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div > // SNIP < GAInitiailizer /> // SNIP </ div > ); } });

Elsewhere, use the ga function: