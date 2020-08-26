⚠️ react-gojs is no longer under active development. Now, Northwoods provides an official React integration for GoJS: https://github.com/NorthwoodsSoftware/gojs-react. I will not add new features to this lib, only bug fixes. The migration to the official library is pretty easy. I migrated my example here.
react-gojs is a GoJS React integration.
Install it from npm. It has peer dependencies of react and react-dom, which will have to be installed as well.
npm install --save react-gojs
or:
yarn add react-gojs
Import
GojsDiagram in your React component:
import GojsDiagram from 'react-gojs';
To create a GoJS diagram, just use the GojsDiagram React component:
<GojsDiagram
diagramId="myDiagramDiv"
model={this.props.model}
createDiagram={this.createDiagram}
className="myDiagram"
onModelChange={this.modelChangedhandler}
updateDiagramProps={this.updateDiagramProps}
/>
GojsDiagram is a generic React component which is responsible for rendering and updating (when the model changes) the diagram. The render step is based on the model and the go.Diagram object provided as props. It acts as a go.Diagram wrapper.
GojsDiagram props:
Model type: DiagramModel<N extends BaseNodeModel, L extends LinkModel>
Example (Typescript / Javascript):
const model = {
nodeDataArray: [
{ key: 'Alpha', color: 'lightblue' },
{ key: 'Beta', color: 'orange' },
{ key: 'Gamma', color: 'lightgreen' },
{ key: 'Delta', color: 'pink' },
{ key: 'Omega', color: 'grey' }
],
linkDataArray: [
{ from: 'Alpha', to: 'Beta' },
{ from: 'Alpha', to: 'Gamma' },
{ from: 'Beta', to: 'Delta' },
{ from: 'Gamma', to: 'Omega' }
]
};
Typescript example:
const createDiagram = (diagramId: string): Diagram => {
const $ = go.GraphObject.make;
const myDiagram: Diagram = $(go.Diagram, diagramId, {
initialContentAlignment: go.Spot.LeftCenter
});
myDiagram.nodeTemplate = $(
go.Node,
'Auto',
$(go.Shape, 'RoundedRectangle', { strokeWidth: 0 }, new go.Binding('fill', 'color')),
$(go.TextBlock, { margin: 8 }, new go.Binding('text', 'key'))
);
return myDiagram;
};
Javascript (ES6) example:
const createDiagram = diagramId => {
const $ = go.GraphObject.make;
const myDiagram = $(go.Diagram, diagramId, {
initialContentAlignment: go.Spot.LeftCenter
});
myDiagram.nodeTemplate = $(
go.Node,
'Auto',
$(go.Shape, 'RoundedRectangle', { strokeWidth: 0 }, new go.Binding('fill', 'color')),
$(go.TextBlock, { margin: 8 }, new go.Binding('text', 'key'))
);
return myDiagram;
};
Example:
.myDiagram {
width: 70%;
height: 400px;
}
For example, in a Redux environment, the diagram model should be immutable (and stored in the redux store). The onModelChange handler can dispatch actions to update the model.
Example 1:
const updateDiagramProps = (myDiagram: Diagram): void => {
myDiagram.layout = go.GraphObject.make(go.LayeredDigraphLayout, { direction: 90 });
// User can add more properties here.
};
Example 2:
const updateDiagramProps = (myDiagram: Diagram): void => {
// Empty method.
};
Typescript: You can find a react / redux / react-gojs example + live demo here.
Javascript (ES6): You can find a react / react-gojs example + live demo here.
yarn install
yarn build
yarn test
git checkout -b my-new-feature
yarn lint
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature