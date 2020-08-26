⚠️ react-gojs is no longer under active development. Now, Northwoods provides an official React integration for GoJS: https://github.com/NorthwoodsSoftware/gojs-react. I will not add new features to this lib, only bug fixes. The migration to the official library is pretty easy. I migrated my example here.

react-gojs is a GoJS React integration.

Install

Install it from npm. It has peer dependencies of react and react-dom, which will have to be installed as well.

npm install --save react-gojs

or:

yarn add react-gojs

Usage

Import GojsDiagram in your React component:

import GojsDiagram from 'react-gojs' ;

To create a GoJS diagram, just use the GojsDiagram React component:

<GojsDiagram diagramId="myDiagramDiv" model={this.props.model} createDiagram={this.createDiagram} className="myDiagram" onModelChange={this.modelChangedhandler} updateDiagramProps={this.updateDiagramProps} />

GojsDiagram is a generic React component which is responsible for rendering and updating (when the model changes) the diagram. The render step is based on the model and the go.Diagram object provided as props. It acts as a go.Diagram wrapper.

GojsDiagram props:

diagramId: id required by GoJS.

model: generic model containing nodes and links.

Model type: DiagramModel<N extends BaseNodeModel, L extends LinkModel>

Example (Typescript / Javascript):

const model = { nodeDataArray: [ { key: 'Alpha' , color: 'lightblue' }, { key: 'Beta' , color: 'orange' }, { key: 'Gamma' , color: 'lightgreen' }, { key: 'Delta' , color: 'pink' }, { key: 'Omega' , color: 'grey' } ], linkDataArray: [ { from : 'Alpha' , to: 'Beta' }, { from : 'Alpha' , to: 'Gamma' }, { from : 'Beta' , to: 'Delta' }, { from : 'Gamma' , to: 'Omega' } ] };

createDiagram: method called by the React component to create the customized GoJS diagram object. It enables you to customize the look and feel.

Typescript example:

const createDiagram = (diagramId: string): Diagram => { const $ = go.GraphObject.make; const myDiagram: Diagram = $(go.Diagram, diagramId, { initialContentAlignment: go.Spot.LeftCenter }); myDiagram.nodeTemplate = $( go.Node, 'Auto', $(go.Shape, 'RoundedRectangle', { strokeWidth: 0 }, new go.Binding('fill', 'color')), $(go.TextBlock, { margin: 8 }, new go.Binding('text', 'key')) ); return myDiagram; };

Javascript (ES6) example:

const createDiagram = diagramId => { const $ = go.GraphObject.make; const myDiagram = $(go.Diagram, diagramId, { initialContentAlignment : go.Spot.LeftCenter }); myDiagram.nodeTemplate = $( go.Node, 'Auto' , $(go.Shape, 'RoundedRectangle' , { strokeWidth : 0 }, new go.Binding( 'fill' , 'color' )), $(go.TextBlock, { margin : 8 }, new go.Binding( 'text' , 'key' )) ); return myDiagram; };

className: css applied to the div containing our diagram. You should define at least width and height.

Example:

.myDiagram { width : 70% ; height : 400px ; }

onModelChange: the onModelChange event occurs when the diagram model has changed (add/remove nodes/links from the UI). This event is very useful to keep your model (provided as prop) in sync with the diagram.

For example, in a Redux environment, the diagram model should be immutable (and stored in the redux store). The onModelChange handler can dispatch actions to update the model.

updateDiagramProps (optional parameter): Method allows to update/modify Diagram properties dynamically once the diagram has been rendered. It gives more control to the user, as it is a user-defined. Basic implementation of the method.

Example 1:

const updateDiagramProps = (myDiagram: Diagram): void => { myDiagram.layout = go.GraphObject.make(go.LayeredDigraphLayout, { direction : 90 }); };

Example 2:

const updateDiagramProps = (myDiagram: Diagram): void => { };

Examples

Typescript: You can find a react / redux / react-gojs example + live demo here.

Javascript (ES6): You can find a react / react-gojs example + live demo here.

Contributing

Build and Test

yarn install

yarn build

yarn test

Submit a Pull Request

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Fix lint errors: yarn lint Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request

License

Apache License V2