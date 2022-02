arcsData array [] List of links to represent in the arcs map layer. Each link is displayed as an arc line that rises from the surface of the globe, connecting the start and end coordinates.

arcLabel string or func name Arc object accessor function or attribute for label (shown as tooltip). Supports plain text or HTML content.

arcStartLat number, string or func startLat Arc object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the line's start latitude coordinate.

arcStartLng number, string or func startLng Arc object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the line's start longitude coordinate.

arcEndLat number, string or func endLat Arc object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the line's end latitude coordinate.

arcEndLng number, string or func endLng Arc object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the line's end longitude coordinate.

arcColor string, [string, ...] or func () => '#ffffaa' Arc object accessor function or attribute for the line's color. Also supports color gradients by passing an array of colors, or a color interpolator function.

arcAltitude number, string or func null Arc object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the arc's maximum altitude (ocurring at the half-way distance between the two points) in terms of globe radius units ( 0 = 0 altitude (ground line), 1 = globe radius). If a value of null or undefined is used, the altitude is automatically set proportionally to the distance between the two points, according to the scale set in arcAltitudeAutoScale .

arcAltitudeAutoScale number, string or func 0.5 Arc object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the scale of the arc's automatic altitude, in terms of units of the great-arc distance between the two points. A value of 1 indicates the arc should be as high as its length on the ground. Only applicable if arcAltitude is not set.

arcStroke number, string or func null Arc object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the line's diameter, in angular degrees. A value of null or undefined will render a ThreeJS Line whose width is constant ( 1px ) regardless of the camera distance. Otherwise, a TubeGeometry is used.

arcCurveResolution number 64 Arc's curve resolution, expressed in how many straight line segments to divide the curve by. Higher values yield smoother curves.

arcCircularResolution number 6 Radial geometric resolution of each line, expressed in how many slice segments to divide the tube's circumference. Only applicable when using Tube geometries (defined arcStroke ).

arcDashLength number, string or func 1 Arc object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the length of the dashed segments in the arc, in terms of relative length of the whole line ( 1 = full line length).

arcDashGap number, string or func 0 Arc object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the length of the gap between dash segments, in terms of relative line length.

arcDashInitialGap number, string or func 0 Arc object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the length of the initial gap before the first dash segment, in terms of relative line length.

arcDashAnimateTime number, string or func 0 Arc object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the time duration (in ms ) to animate the motion of dash positions from the start to the end point for a full line length. A value of 0 disables the animation.

arcsTransitionDuration number 1000 Duration (ms) of the transition to animate arc changes involving geometry modifications. A value of 0 will move the arcs immediately to their final position. New arcs are animated by rising them from the ground up.

onArcClick func - Callback function for arc (left-button) clicks. The arc object, the event object and the clicked coordinates are included as arguments: onArcClick(arc, event, { lat, lng, altitude }) .

onArcRightClick func - Callback function for arc right-clicks. The arc object, the event object and the clicked coordinates are included as arguments: onArcRightClick(arc, event, { lat, lng, altitude }) .