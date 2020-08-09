Create beautiful and interactive React + ThreeJS globe visualizations with ease.
npm install react-globe
Note that
react-globe requires
react >= 16.13.1 and
three >= 0.118.3 as peer dependencies.
Render a simple interactive globe with a single line of code!
import React from 'react';
import ReactGlobe from 'react-globe';
function SimpleGlobe() {
return <ReactGlobe />
}
An example showing various features (markers, tooltips, options, callbacks, textures).
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import ReactGlobe from 'react-globe';
// import optional tippy styles for tooltip support
import 'tippy.js/dist/tippy.css';
import 'tippy.js/animations/scale.css';
function MyGlobe() {
// support rendering markers with simple data
const markers = [
{
id: 'marker1',
city: 'Singapore',
color: 'red',
coordinates: [1.3521, 103.8198],
value: 50,
},
{
id: 'marker2',
city: 'New York',
color: 'blue',
coordinates: [40.73061, -73.935242],
value: 25,
},
{
id: 'marker3',
city: 'San Francisco',
color: 'orange',
coordinates: [37.773972, -122.431297],
value: 35,
},
{
id: 'marker4',
city: 'Beijing',
color: 'gold',
coordinates: [39.9042, 116.4074],
value: 135,
},
{
id: 'marker5',
city: 'London',
color: 'green',
coordinates: [51.5074, 0.1278],
value: 80,
},
{
id: 'marker6',
city: 'Los Angeles',
color: 'gold',
coordinates: [29.7604, -95.3698],
value: 54,
},
];
// simple and extensive options to configure globe
const options = {
ambientLightColor: 'red',
cameraRotateSpeed: 0.5,
focusAnimationDuration: 2000,
focusEasingFunction: ['Linear', 'None'],
pointLightColor: 'gold',
pointLightIntensity: 1.5,
globeGlowColor: 'blue',
markerTooltipRenderer: marker => `${marker.city} (${marker.value})`,
};
const [globe, setGlobe] = useState(null);
console.log(globe); // captured globe instance with API methods
// simple component usage
return (
<ReactGlobe
height="100vh"
globeBackgroundTexture="https://your/own/background.jpg"
globeCloudsTexture={null}
globeTexture="https://your/own/globe.jpg"
initialCoordinates={[1.3521, 103.8198]}
markers={markers}
options={options}
width="100%"
onClickMarker={(marker, markerObject, event) => console.log(marker, markerObject, event)}
onGetGlobe={setGlobe}
onMouseOutMarker={(marker, markerObject, event) => console.log(marker, markerObject, event)}
onGlobeTextureLoaded={() => console.log('globe loaded')}
onMouseOverMarker={(marker, markerObject, event) => console.log(marker, markerObject, event)}
>
)
}
View all documented examples and gallery of
react-globe applications at https://react-globe.netlify.com/.
You can also run the examples locally:
git clone git@github.com:chrisrzhou/react-globe
cd react-globe
npm install && npm run docs
The code is written in
typescript, linted with
xo, and built with
microbundle. Examples and documentations are built with
docz.
Feel free to contribute by submitting a pull request.