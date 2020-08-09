Create beautiful and interactive React + ThreeJS globe visualizations with ease.

Features

✨ Beautiful and complete with clouds, backgrounds and lighting.

✌️ Incredibly simple to use and configure.

📍 Render interactive markers on the globe using simple data.

🎞 Easy globe animations and marker transitions.

⚛️ Modern Javascript + build tools.

Install

npm install react-globe

Note that react-globe requires react >= 16.13.1 and three >= 0.118.3 as peer dependencies.

Use

Simple

Render a simple interactive globe with a single line of code!

import React from 'react' ; import ReactGlobe from 'react-globe' ; function SimpleGlobe ( ) { return < ReactGlobe /> }

Kitchen Sink

An example showing various features (markers, tooltips, options, callbacks, textures).

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import ReactGlobe from 'react-globe' ; import 'tippy.js/dist/tippy.css' ; import 'tippy.js/animations/scale.css' ; function MyGlobe ( ) { const markers = [ { id : 'marker1' , city : 'Singapore' , color : 'red' , coordinates : [ 1.3521 , 103.8198 ], value : 50 , }, { id : 'marker2' , city : 'New York' , color : 'blue' , coordinates : [ 40.73061 , -73.935242 ], value : 25 , }, { id : 'marker3' , city : 'San Francisco' , color : 'orange' , coordinates : [ 37.773972 , -122.431297 ], value : 35 , }, { id : 'marker4' , city : 'Beijing' , color : 'gold' , coordinates : [ 39.9042 , 116.4074 ], value : 135 , }, { id : 'marker5' , city : 'London' , color : 'green' , coordinates : [ 51.5074 , 0.1278 ], value : 80 , }, { id : 'marker6' , city : 'Los Angeles' , color : 'gold' , coordinates : [ 29.7604 , -95.3698 ], value : 54 , }, ]; const options = { ambientLightColor : 'red' , cameraRotateSpeed : 0.5 , focusAnimationDuration : 2000 , focusEasingFunction : [ 'Linear' , 'None' ], pointLightColor : 'gold' , pointLightIntensity : 1.5 , globeGlowColor : 'blue' , markerTooltipRenderer : marker => ` ${marker.city} ( ${marker.value} )` , }; const [globe, setGlobe] = useState( null ); console .log(globe); return ( < ReactGlobe height = "100vh" globeBackgroundTexture = "https://your/own/background.jpg" globeCloudsTexture = {null} globeTexture = "https://your/own/globe.jpg" initialCoordinates = {[1.3521, 103.8198 ]} markers = {markers} options = {options} width = "100%" onClickMarker = {(marker, markerObject , event ) => console.log(marker, markerObject, event)} onGetGlobe={setGlobe} onMouseOutMarker={(marker, markerObject, event) => console.log(marker, markerObject, event)} onGlobeTextureLoaded={() => console.log('globe loaded')} onMouseOverMarker={(marker, markerObject, event) => console.log(marker, markerObject, event)} > ) }

Examples

View all documented examples and gallery of react-globe applications at https://react-globe.netlify.com/.

You can also run the examples locally:

git clone git@github.com:chrisrzhou/react-globe cd react-globe npm install && npm run docs

Basic Example (no props)

Interactive Example (with markers)

Custom Marker Renderer Example

Google Globe Trends

Link to app

Contributing

The code is written in typescript , linted with xo , and built with microbundle . Examples and documentations are built with docz .

Feel free to contribute by submitting a pull request.