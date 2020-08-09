openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rg

react-globe

by Chris Zhou
5.0.2 (see all)

Create beautiful and interactive React + ThreeJS globe visualizations with ease.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

282

GitHub Stars

224

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React WebGL

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

🌎 react-globe

Create beautiful and interactive React + ThreeJS globe visualizations with ease.

image

Features

  • ✨ Beautiful and complete with clouds, backgrounds and lighting.
  • ✌️ Incredibly simple to use and configure.
  • 📍 Render interactive markers on the globe using simple data.
  • 🎞 Easy globe animations and marker transitions.
  • ⚛️ Modern Javascript + build tools.

Install

npm install react-globe

Note that react-globe requires react >= 16.13.1 and three >= 0.118.3 as peer dependencies.

Use

Simple

Render a simple interactive globe with a single line of code!

import React from 'react';
import ReactGlobe from 'react-globe';

function SimpleGlobe() {
  return <ReactGlobe />
}

Kitchen Sink

An example showing various features (markers, tooltips, options, callbacks, textures).

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import ReactGlobe from 'react-globe';

// import optional tippy styles for tooltip support
import 'tippy.js/dist/tippy.css';
import 'tippy.js/animations/scale.css';

function MyGlobe() {
  // support rendering markers with simple data
  const markers = [
    {
      id: 'marker1',
      city: 'Singapore',
      color: 'red',
      coordinates: [1.3521, 103.8198],
      value: 50,
    },
    {
      id: 'marker2',
      city: 'New York',
      color: 'blue',
      coordinates: [40.73061, -73.935242],
      value: 25,
    },
    {
      id: 'marker3',
      city: 'San Francisco',
      color: 'orange',
      coordinates: [37.773972, -122.431297],
      value: 35,
    },
    {
      id: 'marker4',
      city: 'Beijing',
      color: 'gold',
      coordinates: [39.9042, 116.4074],
      value: 135,
    },
    {
      id: 'marker5',
      city: 'London',
      color: 'green',
      coordinates: [51.5074, 0.1278],
      value: 80,
    },
    {
      id: 'marker6',
      city: 'Los Angeles',
      color: 'gold',
      coordinates: [29.7604, -95.3698],
      value: 54,
    },
  ];

  // simple and extensive options to configure globe
  const options = {
    ambientLightColor: 'red',
    cameraRotateSpeed: 0.5,
    focusAnimationDuration: 2000,
    focusEasingFunction: ['Linear', 'None'],
    pointLightColor: 'gold',
    pointLightIntensity: 1.5,
    globeGlowColor: 'blue',
    markerTooltipRenderer: marker => `${marker.city} (${marker.value})`,
  };

  const [globe, setGlobe] = useState(null);
  console.log(globe); // captured globe instance with API methods

  // simple component usage
  return (
    <ReactGlobe
      height="100vh"
      globeBackgroundTexture="https://your/own/background.jpg"
      globeCloudsTexture={null}
      globeTexture="https://your/own/globe.jpg"
      initialCoordinates={[1.3521, 103.8198]}
      markers={markers}
      options={options}
      width="100%"
      onClickMarker={(marker, markerObject, event) => console.log(marker, markerObject, event)}
      onGetGlobe={setGlobe}
      onMouseOutMarker={(marker, markerObject, event) => console.log(marker, markerObject, event)}
      onGlobeTextureLoaded={() => console.log('globe loaded')}
      onMouseOverMarker={(marker, markerObject, event) => console.log(marker, markerObject, event)}
    >
  )
}

Examples

View all documented examples and gallery of react-globe applications at https://react-globe.netlify.com/.

You can also run the examples locally:

git clone git@github.com:chrisrzhou/react-globe

cd react-globe
npm install && npm run docs

Basic Example (no props)

image

Edit react-globe-simple

Interactive Example (with markers)

image

Edit react-globe-interactive

Custom Marker Renderer Example

image

Edit react-globe-interactive

image

Link to app

Contributing

The code is written in typescript, linted with xo, and built with microbundle. Examples and documentations are built with docz.

Feel free to contribute by submitting a pull request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Todor DimovHouston tx1 Rating0 Reviews
Passionate front-end developer with experience in building custom web apps and websites.
September 23, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

kepler.glKepler.gl is a powerful open source geospatial analysis tool for large-scale data sets.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-map-glReact friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
161K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rb
react-babylonjsReact for Babylon 3D engine
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rur
react-unity-rendererReact Unity Renderer allows to interactively embed Unity WebGL builds into a React powered project.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
67
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
rmg
react-mapbox-glA React binding of mapbox-gl-js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community
See 37 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial