A React wrapper for Glider.js.
npm -i -s react-glider
import * as React from 'react';
import Glider from 'react-glider';
import 'glider-js/glider.min.css';
<Glider
draggable
hasArrows
hasDots
slidesToShow={2}
slidesToScroll={1}
>
<Pane>1</Pane>
<Pane>2</Pane>
<Pane>3</Pane>
<Pane>4</Pane>
<Pane>5</Pane>
</Glider>
To use the CSS for Glider.js in your app either include the CSS file in your head:
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/glider-js@1.6.0/glider.min.css"
/>
or import it into your project from the
npm module.
import 'glider-js/glider.min.css';
This package also exposes the CSS used to render the demo which may also be imported as follows:
import Glider from 'react-glider/glider.defaults.css';
|Option
|Description
|hasArrows
|Show/hide arrows. (default = false)
|hasDots
|Show/hide dots. (default = false)
|iconLeft
|ReactNode for the left arrow. (default = '«')
|iconRight
|ReactNode for the right arrow. (default = '»')
|scrollToSlide
|Starting slide (default = 0)
|scrollToPage
|Starting page (default = 0)
|slidesToShow
|The number of slides to show in container. If this value is set to auto, it will be automatically calculated based upon the number of items able to fit within the container viewport. This requires setting the itemWidth option.
|slidesToScroll
|The number of slides to scroll when arrow navigation is used. If this value is set to auto, it will match the value of slidesToScroll.
|itemWidth
|This value is ignored unless slidesToShow is set to auto, in which it is then required.
|exactWidth
|This prevents resizing items to fit when slidesToShow is set to auto.
|resizeLock
|If true, Glider.js will lock to the nearest slide on resizing of the window
|rewind
|If true, Glider.js will scroll to the beginning/end when its respective endpoint is reached
|duration
|An aggravator used to control animation speed. Higher is slower. (default = 0.5)
|dots
|A string containing the dot container selector
|arrows
|An object containing the prev/next arrows selectors
|draggable
|If true, the list can be scrolled by click and dragging with the mouse. (default = false)
|dragVelocity
|How much to aggravate the velocity of the mouse dragging. (default = 3.3)
|scrollPropagate
|Whether or not to release the scroll events from the container. (default = true)
|propagateEvent
|Whether or not Glider.js events should bubble (useful for binding events to all carousels). (default = false)
|scrollLock
|If true, Glider.js will scroll to the nearest slide after any scroll interactions. (default = false)
|skipTrack
|Whether or not Glider.js should skip wrapping its children with a 'glider-track'
. NOTE: If true, Glider.js will assume that the 'glider-track' element has been added manually. All slides must be children of the track element. (default = false)
|scrollLockDelay
|How long (ms) to wait after scroll event before locking, if too low, it might interrupt normal scrolling. (default = 250)
|responsive
|An object containing custom settings per provided breakpoint. Glider.js breakpoints are mobile-first be conscious of your ordering.
|containerElement
|Replace container HTML element.
|easing
|Use any custom easing function, compatible with most easing plugins.
If the Glider component should display arrows, you are are able to configure these using the
arrows prop.
The
arrows prop supports an object containing
left and
right CSS selectors.
arrows={{
prev: '#buttonPrev',
next: '#buttonNext',
}}
Note that if you have multiple Glider elements on the same page, you need to assign a different CSS selector to each Glider.
The
arrows prop supports an object containing
left and
right references to an HTML element.
When using native HTML elements:
arrows={{
prev: document.getElementById("prev"),
next: document.getElementById("next")
}}
When using
React.useRef:
arrows={{
prev: leftArrowEl.current,
next: rightArrowEl.current,
}}
Note that
React.useRef will assign a value to
current after the component has rendered. This means that on the first render,
current is null.
|Event
|Description
|onLoad
|Called after Glider.js is first initialized
|onAnimated
|Called whenever a Glider.js paging animation is complete
|onRemove
|Called whenever a Glider.js animation is complete
|onSlideVisible
|Called whenever a slide a shown. Passed an object containing the slide index
|onRefresh
|Called whenever Glider.js refreshes it's elements or settings
|onAdd
|Called whenever an item is added to Glider.js
|onDestroy
|Called whenever a Glider.js is destroyed
|onSlideHidden
|Called whenever a slide a hidden. Passed an object containing the slide index
To get access to the current glider instance this react component exposes a ref.
import React from 'react';
import Glider, { GliderMethods } from 'react-glider';
const PaneExample: React.FC<PaneProps> = ({ children, style, className }) => (
<div className={`glider-slide ${className}`} style={style}>
<h1>{children}</h1>
</div>
);
const example = () => {
const gliderRef = React.useRef<GliderMethods>(null);
return (
<>
<button onClick={() => gliderRef.current?.destroy()}>Destroy!</button>
<Glider ref={gliderRef}>
<PaneExample>1</PaneExample>
<PaneExample>2</PaneExample>
<PaneExample>3</PaneExample>
<PaneExample>4</PaneExample>
</Glider>
</>
);
};
The CSS for the perspective view is not included in
Glider.js or this package. You can find it in
.storybook/preview-head.html in the
style tag. Please do not file bugs for it as I do not want to support it.
yarn
yarn storybook
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Andrew Lisowski
💻 🎨 📖 🚇 🚧
|
Adam Misiorny
💻
|
zeelMT
💻 📖
|
vinkodlak
💻
|
stanislavvasilyev-sravni
💻
|
Kevin Farrugia
💻 📖
|
hotscotch92
💻
|
Moe Shaaban
📖 💻
|
Cameron Braid
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.