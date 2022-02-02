openbase logo
react-glider

by Andrew Lisowski
2.2.1 (see all)

A react wrapper for glider.js

Overview

react-glider

A React wrapper for Glider.js.

A React wrapper for Glider.js.

Demo | Storybook

Quick Start

Installation:

npm -i -s react-glider

Usage

import * as React from 'react';

import Glider from 'react-glider';
import 'glider-js/glider.min.css';

<Glider
  draggable
  hasArrows
  hasDots
  slidesToShow={2}
  slidesToScroll={1}
>
  <Pane>1</Pane>
  <Pane>2</Pane>
  <Pane>3</Pane>
  <Pane>4</Pane>
  <Pane>5</Pane>
</Glider>

CSS

To use the CSS for Glider.js in your app either include the CSS file in your head:

<link
  rel="stylesheet"
  href="https://unpkg.com/glider-js@1.6.0/glider.min.css"
/>

or import it into your project from the npm module.

import 'glider-js/glider.min.css';

Demo Defaults

This package also exposes the CSS used to render the demo which may also be imported as follows:

import Glider from 'react-glider/glider.defaults.css';

Options

OptionDescription
hasArrowsShow/hide arrows. (default = false)
hasDotsShow/hide dots. (default = false)
iconLeftReactNode for the left arrow. (default = '«')
iconRightReactNode for the right arrow. (default = '»')
scrollToSlideStarting slide (default = 0)
scrollToPageStarting page (default = 0)
slidesToShowThe number of slides to show in container. If this value is set to auto, it will be automatically calculated based upon the number of items able to fit within the container viewport. This requires setting the itemWidth option.
slidesToScrollThe number of slides to scroll when arrow navigation is used. If this value is set to auto, it will match the value of slidesToScroll.
itemWidthThis value is ignored unless slidesToShow is set to auto, in which it is then required.
exactWidthThis prevents resizing items to fit when slidesToShow is set to auto.
resizeLockIf true, Glider.js will lock to the nearest slide on resizing of the window
rewindIf true, Glider.js will scroll to the beginning/end when its respective endpoint is reached
durationAn aggravator used to control animation speed. Higher is slower. (default = 0.5)
dotsA string containing the dot container selector
arrowsAn object containing the prev/next arrows selectors
draggableIf true, the list can be scrolled by click and dragging with the mouse. (default = false)
dragVelocityHow much to aggravate the velocity of the mouse dragging. (default = 3.3)
scrollPropagateWhether or not to release the scroll events from the container. (default = true)
propagateEventWhether or not Glider.js events should bubble (useful for binding events to all carousels). (default = false)
scrollLockIf true, Glider.js will scroll to the nearest slide after any scroll interactions. (default = false)
skipTrackWhether or not Glider.js should skip wrapping its children with a 'glider-track'
. NOTE: If true, Glider.js will assume that the 'glider-track' element has been added manually. All slides must be children of the track element. (default = false)
scrollLockDelayHow long (ms) to wait after scroll event before locking, if too low, it might interrupt normal scrolling. (default = 250)
responsiveAn object containing custom settings per provided breakpoint. Glider.js breakpoints are mobile-first be conscious of your ordering.
containerElementReplace container HTML element.
easingUse any custom easing function, compatible with most easing plugins.

Arrows

If the Glider component should display arrows, you are are able to configure these using the arrows prop.

Selectors

The arrows prop supports an object containing left and right CSS selectors.

arrows={{
  prev: '#buttonPrev',
  next: '#buttonNext',
}}

Note that if you have multiple Glider elements on the same page, you need to assign a different CSS selector to each Glider.

Elements

The arrows prop supports an object containing left and right references to an HTML element.

When using native HTML elements:

arrows={{
  prev: document.getElementById("prev"),
  next: document.getElementById("next")
}}

When using React.useRef:

arrows={{
  prev: leftArrowEl.current,
  next: rightArrowEl.current,
}}

Note that React.useRef will assign a value to current after the component has rendered. This means that on the first render, current is null.

Events

EventDescription
onLoadCalled after Glider.js is first initialized
onAnimatedCalled whenever a Glider.js paging animation is complete
onRemoveCalled whenever a Glider.js animation is complete
onSlideVisibleCalled whenever a slide a shown. Passed an object containing the slide index
onRefreshCalled whenever Glider.js refreshes it's elements or settings
onAddCalled whenever an item is added to Glider.js
onDestroyCalled whenever a Glider.js is destroyed
onSlideHiddenCalled whenever a slide a hidden. Passed an object containing the slide index

Glider Methods

To get access to the current glider instance this react component exposes a ref.

import React from 'react';
import Glider, { GliderMethods } from 'react-glider';

const PaneExample: React.FC<PaneProps> = ({ children, style, className }) => (
  <div className={`glider-slide ${className}`} style={style}>
    <h1>{children}</h1>
  </div>
);

const example = () => {
  const gliderRef = React.useRef<GliderMethods>(null);

  return (
    <>
      <button onClick={() => gliderRef.current?.destroy()}>Destroy!</button>

      <Glider ref={gliderRef}>
        <PaneExample>1</PaneExample>
        <PaneExample>2</PaneExample>
        <PaneExample>3</PaneExample>
        <PaneExample>4</PaneExample>
      </Glider>
    </>
  );
};

Perspective View

The CSS for the perspective view is not included in Glider.js or this package. You can find it in .storybook/preview-head.html in the style tag. Please do not file bugs for it as I do not want to support it.

Developing

yarn
yarn storybook

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Andrew Lisowski
💻 🎨 📖 🚇 🚧
Adam Misiorny
💻
zeelMT
💻 📖
vinkodlak
💻
stanislavvasilyev-sravni
💻
Kevin Farrugia
💻 📖
hotscotch92
💻

Moe Shaaban
📖 💻
Cameron Braid
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.

