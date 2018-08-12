openbase logo
rgf

react-github-fork-ribbon

by Lee
0.6.0 (see all)

Pure inline style github fork ribbon on React component.

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React GitHub Fork Ribbon

npm Dependency Status

Pure inline style github fork ribbon on React component. The inline style css is from "Fork me on GitHub" CSS ribbon.

React = 0.12React = 0.13React >= 0.14
Version<= 0.2>= 0.3 < 0.5>= 0.5

Usage

npm install react-github-fork-ribbon

Ex. React 15.5

import React            from 'react';
import ReactDOM         from 'react-dom';
import GitHubForkRibbon from 'react-github-fork-ribbon';

const Content = () => (
  <GitHubForkRibbon href="//www.google.com"
                    target="_blank"
                    position="right">
    Fork me on GitHub
  </GitHubForkRibbon>
);

ReactDOM.render(
  <Content />,
  document.getElementById('content')
);

Attribute

href

It would be <a> tag's attribute href

target

It would be <a> tag's attribute target

position

It has four positions.

  • left
  • right
  • left-bottom
  • right-bottom

color

It has four color.

  • red
  • orange
  • black
  • green

className

It would be an html tag's attribute class.

Release Notes

see CHANGELOG.md

Contribute

devDependency Status

  1. Fork it.
  2. Create your feature-branch git checkout -b your-new-feature-branch
  3. Commit your change git commit -am 'Add new feature'
  4. Push to the branch git push origin your-new-feature-branch
  5. Create new Pull Request with master branch

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015-2017 Lee < jessy1092@gmail.com >

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

