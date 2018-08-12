React GitHub Fork Ribbon

Pure inline style github fork ribbon on React component. The inline style css is from "Fork me on GitHub" CSS ribbon.

React = 0.12 React = 0.13 React >= 0.14 Version <= 0.2 >= 0.3 < 0.5 >= 0.5

Usage

npm install react-github-fork-ribbon

Ex. React 15.5

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import GitHubForkRibbon from 'react-github-fork-ribbon' ; const Content = () => ( < GitHubForkRibbon href = "//www.google.com" target = "_blank" position = "right" > Fork me on GitHub </ GitHubForkRibbon > ); ReactDOM.render( < Content /> , document.getElementById('content') );

Attribute

href

It would be <a> tag's attribute href

target

It would be <a> tag's attribute target

position

It has four positions.

left

right

left-bottom

right-bottom

color

It has four color.

red

orange

black

green

className

It would be an html tag's attribute class .

Release Notes

Contribute

Fork it. Create your feature-branch git checkout -b your-new-feature-branch Commit your change git commit -am 'Add new feature' Push to the branch git push origin your-new-feature-branch Create new Pull Request with master branch

License

