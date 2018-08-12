Pure inline style github fork ribbon on React component. The inline style css is from "Fork me on GitHub" CSS ribbon.
|React = 0.12
|React = 0.13
|React >= 0.14
|Version
|<= 0.2
|>= 0.3 < 0.5
|>= 0.5
npm install react-github-fork-ribbon
Ex. React 15.5
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import GitHubForkRibbon from 'react-github-fork-ribbon';
const Content = () => (
<GitHubForkRibbon href="//www.google.com"
target="_blank"
position="right">
Fork me on GitHub
</GitHubForkRibbon>
);
ReactDOM.render(
<Content />,
document.getElementById('content')
);
It would be
<a> tag's attribute
href
It would be
<a> tag's attribute
target
It has four positions.
left
right
left-bottom
right-bottom
It has four color.
red
orange
black
green
It would be an html tag's attribute
class.
see CHANGELOG.md
git checkout -b your-new-feature-branch
git commit -am 'Add new feature'
git push origin your-new-feature-branch
master branch
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015-2017 Lee < jessy1092@gmail.com >
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.