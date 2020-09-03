Description

Add a Github banner to your project page. A React version of:

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install --save react-github-corner

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import GithubCorner from 'react-github-corner' ; export default class MyApp extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < header > Wow </ header > < div > Cool </ div > < footer > Neat </ footer > < GithubCorner href = "https://github.com/username/repo" /> </ div > ); } }

Documentation

Here are the props you can pass to the GithubCorner instance:

Property Name Type Default Value Description href String '/' The link to your project page size Number or String 80 The width and height of the banner direction String 'right' Whether the banner shows up on the right or left octoColor String '#fff' The CSS color of the Octocat bannerColor String '#151513' The CSS color of the banner ariaLabel String 'Open GitHub project' The aria-label for a11y support className String undefined Additional class names to be merged with the github-corner default svgStyle Object undefined Custom styles to apply to the main svg element

Any additional props will be added to the <a /> tag that is rendered. For instance, you can do:

< GithubCorner style = "display:none" />

and the style attribute will be rendered (which will hide the element).

License

Copyright (c) 2015 skratchdot

Licensed under the MIT license.