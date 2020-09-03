openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rgc

react-github-corner

by
2.5.0 (see all)

Add a Github banner to your project page. A React version of: https://github.com/tholman/github-corners / See also: http://projects.skratchdot.com/react-github-corner/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

161

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-github-corner

NPM version Dependency Status devDependency Status

NPM

Description

Add a Github banner to your project page. A React version of:

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install --save react-github-corner

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import GithubCorner from 'react-github-corner';
export default class MyApp extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <header>Wow</header>
        <div>Cool</div>
        <footer>Neat</footer>
        <GithubCorner href="https://github.com/username/repo" />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Documentation

Here are the props you can pass to the GithubCorner instance:

Property NameTypeDefault ValueDescription
hrefString'/'The link to your project page
sizeNumber or String80The width and height of the banner
directionString'right'Whether the banner shows up on the right or left
octoColorString'#fff'The CSS color of the Octocat
bannerColorString'#151513'The CSS color of the banner
ariaLabelString'Open GitHub project'The aria-label for a11y support
classNameStringundefinedAdditional class names to be merged with the github-corner default
svgStyleObjectundefinedCustom styles to apply to the main svg element

Any additional props will be added to the <a /> tag that is rendered. For instance, you can do:

<GithubCorner style="display:none" />

and the style attribute will be rendered (which will hide the element).

License

Copyright (c) 2015 skratchdot
Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial