Add a Github banner to your project page. A React version of:
Install the module with:
npm install --save react-github-corner
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import GithubCorner from 'react-github-corner';
export default class MyApp extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<header>Wow</header>
<div>Cool</div>
<footer>Neat</footer>
<GithubCorner href="https://github.com/username/repo" />
</div>
);
}
}
Here are the props you can pass to the
GithubCorner instance:
|Property Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|href
|String
|'/'
|The link to your project page
|size
|Number or String
|80
|The width and height of the banner
|direction
|String
|'right'
|Whether the banner shows up on the right or left
|octoColor
|String
|'#fff'
|The CSS color of the Octocat
|bannerColor
|String
|'#151513'
|The CSS color of the banner
|ariaLabel
|String
|'Open GitHub project'
|The aria-label for a11y support
|className
|String
|undefined
|Additional class names to be merged with the
github-corner default
|svgStyle
|Object
|undefined
|Custom styles to apply to the main
svg element
Any additional props will be added to the
<a /> tag that is rendered.
For instance, you can do:
<GithubCorner style="display:none" />
and the
style attribute will be rendered (which will hide the element).
Copyright (c) 2015 skratchdot
Licensed under the MIT license.