React GitHub Calendar

A React component to display a GitHub contributions graph based on react-activity-calendar .

Demo and documentation

Upgrade to v3

Please read the following how to upgrade from v2 to v3 and a list of breaking changes:

https://grubersjoe.github.io/react-github-calendar/#upgrade

Installation

yarn add react-github-calendar

Development

Start watch mode for library first:

yarn yarn start

Then start watch mode of example page:

cd example yarn yarn start

Open http://localhost:3000.

Publish a new release

npm publish --dry-run npm publish --access=public