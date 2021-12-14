If you’ve been tired of writing your own GitHub buttons every time, then this will end your pain. This contains all the GitHub buttons you’ll probably require. There is a lot of customization you can do too. The design is also good. Very lightweight and easy to use. Saves you a lot of development time. 5 star and strongly recommended.

Vishal Pratap Singh ● India ● 51 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● 👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram.

1 year ago

Easy to Use

Vue shows the true power of open source, I still can't percieve how "Evan You", single handedly made something that can challenge frameworks like react and angular, that are backed by huge organisations. The best things about vue are its documentation and the syntax, with vue I can also use html templates, that I can't with react (although I like jsx and use react mostly but I like vue too, and I wish one day it takes over other frameworks just coz it's purely community driven) 🎉