openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rgb

react-github-btn

by なつき
1.2.1 (see all)

:octocat: Unofficial github:button component for React.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.6K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
ankiiitraj
Vishal19111999

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

react-github-btn

Installation

npm install react-github-btn
# OR
yarn add react-github-btn

Usage

import GitHubButton from 'react-github-btn'

<GitHubButton href="https://github.com/ntkme">Follow @ntkme</GitHubButton>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

If you’ve been tired of writing your own GitHub buttons every time, then this will end your pain. This contains all the GitHub buttons you’ll probably require. There is a lot of customization you can do too. The design is also good. Very lightweight and easy to use. Saves you a lot of development time. 5 star and strongly recommended.

0
Vishal Pratap SinghIndia51 Ratings0 Reviews
👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram.
1 year ago
Easy to Use

Vue shows the true power of open source, I still can't percieve how "Evan You", single handedly made something that can challenge frameworks like react and angular, that are backed by huge organisations. The best things about vue are its documentation and the syntax, with vue I can also use html templates, that I can't with react (although I like jsx and use react mostly but I like vue too, and I wish one day it takes over other frameworks just coz it's purely community driven) 🎉

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial