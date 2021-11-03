Use this component to add a github gist on your website.

Preview

Get the id from the gist url https://gist.github.com/{your_name}/{id} and set it as a property of the component.

Example

Single-file gist:

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Gist = require ( 'react-gist' ); React.render( < Gist id = '5104372' /> , document.body );

Multi-file gist:

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Gist = require ( 'react-gist' ); React.render( < Gist id = '5995ea726914f280afb3' file = 'Chef-Dockerfile' /> , document.body );

Usage

id {string} Id of the gist

{string} Id of the gist file {string} Name of a specific file in a multi-file gist

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.