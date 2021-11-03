openbase logo
rg

react-gist

by Tommy
1.2.4 (see all)

Github Gist React component

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-gist

NPM

Use this component to add a github gist on your website.

Preview

Get the id from the gist url https://gist.github.com/{your_name}/{id} and set it as a property of the component.

Example

Single-file gist:

var React = require('react');
var Gist = require('react-gist');

React.render(
    <Gist id='5104372' />,
    document.body
);

Edit react-gist-example-single-file

Multi-file gist:

var React = require('react');
var Gist = require('react-gist');

React.render(
    <Gist id='5995ea726914f280afb3' file='Chef-Dockerfile' />,
    document.body
);

Edit react-gist-example-multi-file

Usage

<Gist id={string} file={string} />

  • id {string} Id of the gist
  • file {string} Name of a specific file in a multi-file gist

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

