Use this component to add a github gist on your website.
Get the id from the gist url
https://gist.github.com/{your_name}/{id} and set it as a property of the component.
Single-file gist:
var React = require('react');
var Gist = require('react-gist');
React.render(
<Gist id='5104372' />,
document.body
);
Multi-file gist:
var React = require('react');
var Gist = require('react-gist');
React.render(
<Gist id='5995ea726914f280afb3' file='Chef-Dockerfile' />,
document.body
);
<Gist id={string} file={string} />
id {string} Id of the gist
file {string} Name of a specific file in a multi-file gist
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.