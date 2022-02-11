https://sergiop.github.io/react-giphy-searchbox/
React Giphy Searchbox is a powerful react component that returns Giphy's GIF or Stickers in a Masonry grid layout. Initially the component displays trending GIFs from Giphy's feed, when the the user starts typing something in the search field it switches to searched results. When an image is selected, a GIF object is returned.
Please note: Axios has been dropped in favor of the native window.fetch() method from version
1.3.0. Please keep in mind that if you need to support old browsers you have to add a global polyfill like github/fetch or developit/unfetch.
Play with a simple responsive demo on CodeSandbox
yarn add react-giphy-searchbox
npm install react-giphy-searchbox --save
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
import ReactGiphySearchbox from 'react-giphy-searchbox'
const App = () => (
<ReactGiphySearchbox
apiKey="YOUR_API_KEY" // Required: get your on https://developers.giphy.com
onSelect={item => console.log(item)}
/>
)
render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"))
|Prop
|Type
|Desc ß
apiKey
string
|REQUIRED: Giphy's API key. Get your on https://developers.giphy.com.
onSelect
function
|REQUIRED A callback which is triggered whenever a GIF is selected. It returns a Gif object in the format specified for an image from Giphy's API.
onSearch
function
|A callback which is triggered whenever a search is performed. It returns the searched text string.
libray
|`'gifs'
|'stickers'`
rating
string
|Filters results by specified rating.
Default:
g
imageRenditionName
string
|The type of rendition to be used.
Default:
fixed_width_downsampled.
Please be careful with this setting, loading high quality gifs inside the masonry can reduce the performances.
imageRenditionFileType
|`'gif'
|'webp'`
gifPerPage
number
|The maximum number of images to return per page.
Default:
20
autoFocus
boolean
|If true, the search form input field is focused by default on startup.
Default:
false
masonryConfig
array
|An array of objects describing the masonry's properties at different breakpoints. See specific chapter for further info.
Default:
[{ columns: 2, imageWidth: 120, gutter: 5 }]
gifListHeight
string
|The height of the returned GIF list.
Default:
300px
messageError
string
|Generic error message when APIs call fails.
Default:
Oops! Something went wrong. Please, try again.
messageLoading
string
|Loading message only for accessibility purposes.
Default:
Loading...
messageNoMatches
string
|Message to tell users searched string returned empty array.
Default:
No matches found.
loadingImage
string
|If you want to customize the loading spinner, use this prop to set an alternative
src for the image.
poweredByGiphy
boolean
|You can choose to display or not display the Powered by Giphy badge at the bottom. Note that you need to show it if you want a production Api key from Giphy.
Default:
true
poweredByGiphyImage
string
|If you want to customize the Powered by Giphy badge, use this prop to set an alternative
src for the image.
searchPlaceholder
string
|Search input placeholder.
Default:
Search for GIFs
wrapperClassName
string
|Additional CSS class for the
<div> that wrap the whole component.
searchFormClassName
string
|Additional CSS class for the
<form> element.
listWrapperClassName
string
|Additional CSS class for the
<div> that wrap the GIFs list.
listItemClassName
string
|Additional CSS class for the
<button> that wrap the single image.
imageBackgroundColor
string
|Set the Giphy's image item background color, useful when
libray prop is set to
stickers, since stickers have transparent background.
Default:
#eee
masonryConfig prop allow you to define responsiveness of the component. This prop accept an array of objects describing the masonry's properties at different breakpoints.
Each
object in the array has the following properties:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
mq
|string
|The minimum viewport width
columns
|number
|The number of vertical columns
imageWidth
|number
|The width (in px) of the image, and consequentially of the column
gutter
|number
|The space (in px) between the columns
[
{ columns: 2, imageWidth: 140, gutter: 10 },
{ mq: '700px', columns: 3, imageWidth: 200, gutter: 10 },
{ mq: '1000px', columns: 4, imageWidth: 220, gutter: 10 },
]
When defining your properties, note the following:
mq property is assumed to be your smallest breakpoint, and must appear first.
MIT. © 2021 Sergio Pedercini