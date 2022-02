Generate Github like comparison based on diff2html.

You can compare string or given unified diff to generate pretty HTML.

Demo

Installation

yarn add react-gh-like-diff npm install react-gh-like-diff --save

Configuration

react-gh-like-diff is based on diff2html. The default configuration:

const defaultOptions = { originalFileName : 'Unknown-File-Name' , updatedFileName : 'Unknown-File-Name' , inputFormat : 'diff' , outputFormat : 'side-by-side' , showFiles : false , matching : 'none' , matchWordsThreshold : 0.25 , matchingMaxComparisons : 2500 , maxLineSizeInBlockForComparison : 200 , maxLineLengthHighlight : 10000 , renderNothingWhenEmpty : false };

You can custom options for you want, just pass options as props. The configuration you can reference here. 🔎

Style

Import css style make sure render correctly:

import 'react-gh-like-diff/dist/css/diff2html.min.css' ;

You also can reference examples.

Props

past

string | defaults to ''

Passing past string as past prop with current prop for comparison.

current

string | defaults to ''

Passing current string as current prop with past prop for comparison.

diffString

string | defaults to ''

Passing unified diff as prop to generate pretty HTML.

options

object | optional, See here

Reference diff2html docs for extra configuration setting.

Inspiration

nakajmg - gh-diff-html

LICENSE

MIT © Peng Jie