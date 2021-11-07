react-gettext-parser is a tool that searches your code for strings that are meant to be translated, extracts them and puts them into a well-formatted Gettext .pot file. Simply configure what your translation functions and/or React components are named and what parameters they accept, and then use the CLI or JavaScript API to collect your app or website's translatable contents in seconds.
gettext('Foo ' + 'Bar') (useful for wrapping into multiple lines)
Providing a config, using a single glob string:
react-gettext-parser --config path/to/config.js --output messages.pot 'src/**/{*.js,*.jsx,*.ts,*.tsx}'
Using an array of glob strings, which is passed to
glob-all:
react-gettext-parser --output messages.pot 'src/*.js' '!src/test.js'
The entire help section for ya:
react-gettext-parser <options> glob [, glob, ...]
Options:
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-o, --output Path to output .pot file
-c, --config Path to a react-gettext-parser config file
--trim Trims extracted strings from surrounding whitespace[boolean]
--trim-lines Trims each line in extracted strings from surrounding
whitespace [boolean]
--trim-newlines Trims extracted strings from new-lines [boolean]
--disable-line-numbers Disables line number ouput in .pot file [boolean]
--no-wrap Does not break long strings into several lines [boolean]
--header Sets a POT header value with the syntax "Some-Header:
some value". You can specify more than one header. Add
a -- after your --header argument(s). [array]
// Script somewhere
import { parseGlob } from 'react-gettext-parser';
// Parse a file and put it into a pot file
parseGlob(['src/**/{*.js,*.jsx}'], { output: 'messages.pot' }, () => {
// Done!
});
// You can also get extracted strings as a list of message objects
import { extractMessagesFromGlob } from 'react-gettext-parser';
const messages = extractMessagesFromGlob(['src/**/{*.js,*.jsx}']);
/*
Results in something like:
[
{
msgctxt: "",
msgid: "Translate me"
msgstr: [""],
comments: {
extracted: ["A comment to translators"],
reference: [{
filename:"MyComponent.jsx",
line:13,
column:1
}]
}
},
// And so on...
]
*/
babel-plugin-react-gettext-parser
babel --plugins react-gettext-parser src
// .babelrc
{
"presets": ["es2015", "react"],
"plugins": [
["react-gettext-parser", {
// Options
}]
]
}
{
"scripts": {
"build:pot": "react-gettext-parser --config path/to/config.js --output messages.pot 'src/**/*.js*'"
}
}
var reactGettextParser = require('react-gettext-parser').gulp;
gulp.task('build:pot', function() {
return gulp.src('src/**/*.js*')
.pipe(reactGettextParser({
output: 'messages.pot',
// ...more options
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('translations'));
});
extractMessages(codeStr, [options])
Parses a string with JS(X) or Typescript source code for translatable strings and returns a list of message objects.
When use with typescript source code, specify option
sourceType as
TYPESCRIPT
extractMessagesFromFile(filePath, [options])
Parses a JS(X) or Typescript file for translatable strings and returns a list of message objects.
extractMessagesFromGlob(globStr, [options])
Parses JS(X) or Typescript files matching a glob for translatable strings and returns a list of message objects.
parse(code, [options], [callback])
Parses a string with JS(X) source code for translatable strings and writes a .pot file containing those strings.
When use with typescript source code, specify option
sourceType as
TYPESCRIPT
parseFile(filePath, [options], [callback])
Parses a JS(X) file for translatable strings and writes a .pot file containing those strings.
parseGlob(globStr, [options], [callback])
Parses JS(X) files matching a glob for translatable strings and writes a .pot file containing those strings.
toPot(messages, [opts])
Turns an array of messages into a POT string.
opts.transformHeaders - A function that takes an object containing default POT headers and returns an object containing transformed POT headers. The default is to return the default headers as is.
Converts an array of message objects into a POT string.
outputPot(filePath, contents, [callback])
Writes
contents to
filePath if
filePath is truthy, i.e. a string. If
filePath is falsy,
contents is logged to the console.
output
The destination path for the .pot file. If omitted, the .pot output will be logged to the console.
componentPropsMap
A two-level object of prop-to-gettext mappings.
The defaults are:
{
GetText: {
message: 'msgid',
messagePlural: 'msgid_plural',
context: 'msgctxt',
comment: 'comment',
}
}
The above would make this component...
// MyComponent.jsx
<GetText
message="One item"
messagePlural="{{ count }} items"
count={numItems}
context="Cart"
comment="The number of items added to the cart"
/>
...would result in the following translation block:
# The number of items added to the cart
#: MyComponent.jsx:2
msgctxt "Cart"
msgid "One item"
msgid_plural "{{ count }} items"
msgstr[0] ""
msgstr[1] ""
funcArgumentsMap
An object of function names and corresponding arrays of strings that matches arguments against gettext variables.
Defaults:
{
gettext: ['msgid'],
dgettext: [null, 'msgid'],
ngettext: ['msgid', 'msgid_plural'],
dngettext: [null, 'msgid', 'msgid_plural'],
pgettext: ['msgctxt', 'msgid'],
dpgettext: [null, 'msgctxt', 'msgid'],
npgettext: ['msgctxt', 'msgid', 'msgid_plural'],
dnpgettext: [null, 'msgid', 'msgid_plural'],
}
This configs means that this...
// Menu.jsx
<Link to="/inboxes">
{ npgettext('Menu', 'Inbox', 'Inboxes') }
</Link>
...would result in the following translation block:
#: Menu.jsx:13
msgctxt "Menu"
msgid "Inbox"
msgid_plural "Inboxes"
msgstr[0] ""
msgstr[1] ""
trim (
--trim)
Trims extracted strings from surrounding whitespace.
Default:
false
trimLines (
--trim-lines)
Trims each line in extracted strings from surrounding whitespace.
Default:
false
trimNewlines (
--trim-newlines)
Trims extracted strings from new-lines.
Default:
false
disableLineNumbers (
--disable-line-numbers)
Disables line number ouput in .pot file
Default:
false
noWrap (
--no-wrap)
Does not break long strings into several lines
Default:
false
The
react-gettext-parser CLI accepts a
--config <file path> argument. This should point to a JavaScript or JSON file that exports an object with any or all of the available options as root properties. Here's an example:
// react-gettext-parser.config.js
module.exports = {
componentPropsMap: {
Translate: {
one: 'msgid',
many: 'msgid_plural',
context: 'msgctxt',
comment: 'comment',
}
},
funcArgumentsMap: {
translate: ['msgid', 'msgid_plural', 'msgctxt'],
},
trim: true,
}
Get
react-gettext-parser up and running:
npm i && npm run build && npm link
Running the Mocha test suite:
npm test
Dev mode, running
build in watch mode:
npm run dev