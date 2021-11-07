openbase logo
react-gettext-parser

by laget-se
1.16.0 (see all)

Extracts translatable strings from JS(X) source code to POT files

Readme

react-gettext-parser

npm version Build Status

react-gettext-parser is a tool that searches your code for strings that are meant to be translated, extracts them and puts them into a well-formatted Gettext .pot file. Simply configure what your translation functions and/or React components are named and what parameters they accept, and then use the CLI or JavaScript API to collect your app or website's translatable contents in seconds.

Features

  • Extracts translatable strings from JavaScript, JSX and TypeScript
  • Maps React component names and props to gettext variables (configurable)
  • Maps function names and arguments to gettext variables (configurable)
  • Merges identical strings found in separate files and concatenates their references
  • Writes .pot content to a specified output file
  • Supports globs
  • Supports flow type
  • Supports string concatenation, e.g. gettext('Foo ' + 'Bar') (useful for wrapping into multiple lines)

Usage

Using the CLI

Providing a config, using a single glob string:

react-gettext-parser --config path/to/config.js --output messages.pot 'src/**/{*.js,*.jsx,*.ts,*.tsx}'

Using an array of glob strings, which is passed to glob-all:

react-gettext-parser --output messages.pot 'src/*.js' '!src/test.js'

The entire help section for ya:

react-gettext-parser <options> glob [, glob, ...]

Options:
  -h, --help             Show help                                          [boolean]
  -o, --output           Path to output .pot file
  -c, --config           Path to a react-gettext-parser config file
  --trim                 Trims extracted strings from surrounding whitespace[boolean]
  --trim-lines           Trims each line in extracted strings from surrounding
                         whitespace                                         [boolean]
  --trim-newlines        Trims extracted strings from new-lines             [boolean]
  --disable-line-numbers Disables line number ouput in .pot file            [boolean]
  --no-wrap              Does not break long strings into several lines     [boolean]
  --header               Sets a POT header value with the syntax "Some-Header:
                         some value". You can specify more than one header. Add
                         a -- after your --header argument(s).          [array]

Using the API

// Script somewhere

import { parseGlob } from 'react-gettext-parser';

// Parse a file and put it into a pot file
parseGlob(['src/**/{*.js,*.jsx}'], { output: 'messages.pot' }, () => {
  // Done!
});

// You can also get extracted strings as a list of message objects
import { extractMessagesFromGlob } from 'react-gettext-parser';
const messages = extractMessagesFromGlob(['src/**/{*.js,*.jsx}']);

/*
Results in something like:

[
  {
    msgctxt: "",
    msgid: "Translate me"
    msgstr: [""],
    comments: {
      extracted: ["A comment to translators"],
      reference: [{
        filename:"MyComponent.jsx",
        line:13,
        column:1
      }]
    }
  },
  // And so on...
]
*/

Via babel-plugin-react-gettext-parser

babel --plugins react-gettext-parser src

// .babelrc
{
  "presets": ["es2015", "react"],
  "plugins": [
    ["react-gettext-parser", {
      // Options
    }]
  ]
}

In an npm script

{
  "scripts": {
    "build:pot": "react-gettext-parser --config path/to/config.js --output messages.pot 'src/**/*.js*'"
  }
}

As a gulp task

var reactGettextParser = require('react-gettext-parser').gulp;

gulp.task('build:pot', function() {
  return gulp.src('src/**/*.js*')
    .pipe(reactGettextParser({
      output: 'messages.pot',
      // ...more options
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('translations'));
});

API

Extracting strings

extractMessages(codeStr, [options])

Parses a string with JS(X) or Typescript source code for translatable strings and returns a list of message objects. When use with typescript source code, specify option sourceType as TYPESCRIPT

extractMessagesFromFile(filePath, [options])

Parses a JS(X) or Typescript file for translatable strings and returns a list of message objects.

extractMessagesFromGlob(globStr, [options])

Parses JS(X) or Typescript files matching a glob for translatable strings and returns a list of message objects.

parse(code, [options], [callback])

Parses a string with JS(X) source code for translatable strings and writes a .pot file containing those strings. When use with typescript source code, specify option sourceType as TYPESCRIPT

parseFile(filePath, [options], [callback])

Parses a JS(X) file for translatable strings and writes a .pot file containing those strings.

parseGlob(globStr, [options], [callback])

Parses JS(X) files matching a glob for translatable strings and writes a .pot file containing those strings.

Converting messages to a POT string

toPot(messages, [opts])

Turns an array of messages into a POT string.

  • opts.transformHeaders - A function that takes an object containing default POT headers and returns an object containing transformed POT headers. The default is to return the default headers as is.

Writing POT contents to file

Converts an array of message objects into a POT string.

outputPot(filePath, contents, [callback])

Writes contents to filePath if filePath is truthy, i.e. a string. If filePath is falsy, contents is logged to the console.

Options

output

The destination path for the .pot file. If omitted, the .pot output will be logged to the console.

componentPropsMap

A two-level object of prop-to-gettext mappings.

The defaults are:

{
  GetText: {
    message: 'msgid',
    messagePlural: 'msgid_plural',
    context: 'msgctxt',
    comment: 'comment',
  }
}

The above would make this component...

// MyComponent.jsx
<GetText
  message="One item"
  messagePlural="{{ count }} items"
  count={numItems}
  context="Cart"
  comment="The number of items added to the cart"
/>

...would result in the following translation block:

# The number of items added to the cart
#: MyComponent.jsx:2
msgctxt "Cart"
msgid "One item"
msgid_plural "{{ count }} items"
msgstr[0] ""
msgstr[1] ""
funcArgumentsMap

An object of function names and corresponding arrays of strings that matches arguments against gettext variables.

Defaults:

{
  gettext: ['msgid'],
  dgettext: [null, 'msgid'],
  ngettext: ['msgid', 'msgid_plural'],
  dngettext: [null, 'msgid', 'msgid_plural'],
  pgettext: ['msgctxt', 'msgid'],
  dpgettext: [null, 'msgctxt', 'msgid'],
  npgettext: ['msgctxt', 'msgid', 'msgid_plural'],
  dnpgettext: [null, 'msgid', 'msgid_plural'],
}

This configs means that this...

// Menu.jsx
<Link to="/inboxes">
  { npgettext('Menu', 'Inbox', 'Inboxes') }
</Link>

...would result in the following translation block:

#: Menu.jsx:13
msgctxt "Menu"
msgid "Inbox"
msgid_plural "Inboxes"
msgstr[0] ""
msgstr[1] ""
trim (--trim)

Trims extracted strings from surrounding whitespace.

Default: false

trimLines (--trim-lines)

Trims each line in extracted strings from surrounding whitespace.

Default: false

trimNewlines (--trim-newlines)

Trims extracted strings from new-lines.

Default: false

disableLineNumbers (--disable-line-numbers)

Disables line number ouput in .pot file

Default: false

noWrap (--no-wrap)

Does not break long strings into several lines

Default: false

Configuration file

The react-gettext-parser CLI accepts a --config <file path> argument. This should point to a JavaScript or JSON file that exports an object with any or all of the available options as root properties. Here's an example:

// react-gettext-parser.config.js
module.exports = {
  componentPropsMap: {
    Translate: {
      one: 'msgid',
      many: 'msgid_plural',
      context: 'msgctxt',
      comment: 'comment',
    }
  },
  funcArgumentsMap: {
    translate: ['msgid', 'msgid_plural', 'msgctxt'],
  },
  trim: true,
}

Developing

Get react-gettext-parser up and running:

npm i && npm run build && npm link

Running the Mocha test suite:

npm test

Dev mode, running build in watch mode:

npm run dev

See also

  • node-gettext - A JavaScript implementation of gettext, a localization framework.
  • gettext-parser - Parsing and compiling gettext translations between .po/.mo files and JSON
  • lioness – Gettext library for React
  • narp - Workflow CLI tool that syncs translations between your app and Transifex

