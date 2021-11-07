react-gettext-parser is a tool that searches your code for strings that are meant to be translated, extracts them and puts them into a well-formatted Gettext .pot file. Simply configure what your translation functions and/or React components are named and what parameters they accept, and then use the CLI or JavaScript API to collect your app or website's translatable contents in seconds.

Features

Extracts translatable strings from JavaScript, JSX and TypeScript

Maps React component names and props to gettext variables (configurable)

Maps function names and arguments to gettext variables (configurable)

Merges identical strings found in separate files and concatenates their references

Writes .pot content to a specified output file

Supports globs

Supports flow type

Supports string concatenation, e.g. gettext('Foo ' + 'Bar') (useful for wrapping into multiple lines)

Usage

Using the CLI

Providing a config, using a single glob string:

react-gettext-parser --config path/to/config.js --output messages.pot 'src/**/{*.js,*.jsx,*.ts,*.tsx}'

Using an array of glob strings, which is passed to glob-all :

react-gettext-parser --output messages.pot 'src/*.js' '!src/test.js'

The entire help section for ya:

react-gettext-parser <options> glob [, glob, ...] Options: -h, -- help Show help [boolean] -o, --output Path to output .pot file -c, --config Path to a react-gettext-parser config file --trim Trims extracted strings from surrounding whitespace[boolean] --trim-lines Trims each line in extracted strings from surrounding whitespace [boolean] --trim-newlines Trims extracted strings from new-lines [boolean] -- disable -line-numbers Disables line number ouput in .pot file [boolean] --no-wrap Does not break long strings into several lines [boolean] --header Sets a POT header value with the syntax "Some-Header: some value" . You can specify more than one header. Add a -- after your --header argument(s). [array]

Using the API

import { parseGlob } from 'react-gettext-parser' ; parseGlob([ 'src/**/{*.js,*.jsx}' ], { output : 'messages.pot' }, () => { }); import { extractMessagesFromGlob } from 'react-gettext-parser' ; const messages = extractMessagesFromGlob([ 'src/**/{*.js,*.jsx}' ]);

babel --plugins react-gettext-parser src

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" , "react" ], "plugins" : [ [ "react-gettext-parser" , { }] ] }

In an npm script

{ "scripts" : { "build:pot" : "react-gettext-parser --config path/to/config.js --output messages.pot 'src/**/*.js*'" } }

As a gulp task

var reactGettextParser = require ( 'react-gettext-parser' ).gulp; gulp.task( 'build:pot' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js*' ) .pipe(reactGettextParser({ output : 'messages.pot' , })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'translations' )); });

API

Extracting strings

Parses a string with JS(X) or Typescript source code for translatable strings and returns a list of message objects. When use with typescript source code, specify option sourceType as TYPESCRIPT

Parses a JS(X) or Typescript file for translatable strings and returns a list of message objects.

Parses JS(X) or Typescript files matching a glob for translatable strings and returns a list of message objects.

Parses a string with JS(X) source code for translatable strings and writes a .pot file containing those strings. When use with typescript source code, specify option sourceType as TYPESCRIPT

Parses a JS(X) file for translatable strings and writes a .pot file containing those strings.

Parses JS(X) files matching a glob for translatable strings and writes a .pot file containing those strings.

Converting messages to a POT string

Turns an array of messages into a POT string.

opts.transformHeaders - A function that takes an object containing default POT headers and returns an object containing transformed POT headers. The default is to return the default headers as is.

Writing POT contents to file

Converts an array of message objects into a POT string.

Writes contents to filePath if filePath is truthy, i.e. a string. If filePath is falsy, contents is logged to the console.

Options

output

The destination path for the .pot file. If omitted, the .pot output will be logged to the console.

componentPropsMap

A two-level object of prop-to-gettext mappings.

The defaults are:

{ GetText : { message : 'msgid' , messagePlural : 'msgid_plural' , context : 'msgctxt' , comment : 'comment' , } }

The above would make this component...

<GetText message= "One item" messagePlural= "{{ count }} items" count={numItems} context= "Cart" comment= "The number of items added to the cart" />

...would result in the following translation block:

# The number of items added to the cart #: MyComponent.jsx:2 msgctxt "Cart" msgid "One item" msgid_plural "{{ count }} items" msgstr[0] "" msgstr[1] ""

funcArgumentsMap

An object of function names and corresponding arrays of strings that matches arguments against gettext variables.

Defaults:

{ gettext : [ 'msgid' ], dgettext : [ null , 'msgid' ], ngettext : [ 'msgid' , 'msgid_plural' ], dngettext : [ null , 'msgid' , 'msgid_plural' ], pgettext : [ 'msgctxt' , 'msgid' ], dpgettext : [ null , 'msgctxt' , 'msgid' ], npgettext : [ 'msgctxt' , 'msgid' , 'msgid_plural' ], dnpgettext : [ null , 'msgid' , 'msgid_plural' ], }

This configs means that this...

<Link to= "/inboxes" > { npgettext( 'Menu' , 'Inbox' , 'Inboxes' ) } < /Link>

...would result in the following translation block:

#: Menu.jsx:13 msgctxt "Menu" msgid "Inbox" msgid_plural "Inboxes" msgstr[0] "" msgstr[1] ""

trim ( --trim )

Trims extracted strings from surrounding whitespace.

Default: false

trimLines ( --trim-lines )

Trims each line in extracted strings from surrounding whitespace.

Default: false

trimNewlines ( --trim-newlines )

Trims extracted strings from new-lines.

Default: false

disableLineNumbers ( --disable-line-numbers )

Disables line number ouput in .pot file

Default: false

noWrap ( --no-wrap )

Does not break long strings into several lines

Default: false

Configuration file

The react-gettext-parser CLI accepts a --config <file path> argument. This should point to a JavaScript or JSON file that exports an object with any or all of the available options as root properties. Here's an example:

module .exports = { componentPropsMap : { Translate : { one : 'msgid' , many : 'msgid_plural' , context : 'msgctxt' , comment : 'comment' , } }, funcArgumentsMap : { translate : [ 'msgid' , 'msgid_plural' , 'msgctxt' ], }, trim : true , }

Developing

Get react-gettext-parser up and running:

npm i && npm run build && npm link

Running the Mocha test suite:

npm test

Dev mode, running build in watch mode:

npm run dev

See also