react-gesture-responder offers a gesture responder system for your react application. It's heavily inspired by react-native's pan-responder. It's built for use in Sancho-UI.
View the demo and website here.
You can also read how to create a swipe to like feature using react-gesture-responder.
Install into your react project using yarn or npm.
yarn add react-gesture-responder
The example below demonstrates how it can be used in conjunction with
react-spring.
import { useSpring, animated } from "react-spring";
import { useGestureResponder } from "react-gesture-responder";
function Draggable() {
const [{ xy }, set] = useSpring(() => ({
xy: [0, 0]
}));
const { bind } = useGestureResponder({
onStartShouldSet: () => true,
onRelease: onEnd,
onTerminate: onEnd,
onMove: ({ delta }) => {
set({
xy: delta,
immediate: true
});
}
});
function onEnd() {
set({ xy: [0, 0], immediate: false });
}
return (
<animated.div
style={{
transform: xy.interpolate((x, y) => `translate3d(${x}px, ${y}px, 0)`)
}}
{...bind}
/>
);
}
Only one responder can be active at any given time. The
useGesture hook provides callbacks which allow you to implement a negotiation strategy between competing views.
onStartShouldSet: (state, e) => boolean - Should the view become the responder upon first touch?
onMoveShouldSet: (state, e) => boolean - This is called during any gesture movement on the view. You can return true to claim the responder for that view.
onStartShouldSetCapture: (state, e) => boolean - The same as above, but using event capturing instead of bubbling. Useful if you want a parent view to capture the responder prior to children.
onMoveShouldSetCapture: (state, e) => boolean.
onTerminationRequest: (state) => boolean. - Should we allow the responder to be claimed by another view? This is only called when a parent
onMoveShouldSet returns true. By default, it returns true.
By default, if a parent and child both return true from
onStartShouldSet the child element will claim the responder.
Once a responder is claimed, other callbacks can be used to provide visual feedback to the user.
onGrant: (state, e) => void - called when the view claims the responder, typically corresponding with
mousedown or
touchstart events.
onMove: (state, e) => void
onRelease: (state, e) => void - corresponds with
mouseup or
touchend events.
onTerminate: (state) => void - called when the responder is claimed by another view.
const { bind } = useGestureResponder(
{
onStartShouldSet: state => true,
onStartShouldSetCapture: state => false,
onMoveShouldSet: state => false,
onMoveShouldSetCapture: state => false,
onTerminationRequest: state => true,
onGrant: state => {},
onRelease: state => {},
onTerminate: state => {},
onMove: state => {}
},
{
uid: "a-unique-id",
enableMouse: true
}
);
state contains the following values:
export interface StateType {
time: number;
xy: [number, number];
delta: [number, number];
initial: [number, number];
previous: [number, number];
direction: [number, number];
initialDirection: [number, number];
local: [number, number];
lastLocal: [number, number];
velocity: number;
distance: number;
}
MIT