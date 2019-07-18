react-gesture-responder offers a gesture responder system for your react application. It's heavily inspired by react-native's pan-responder. It's built for use in Sancho-UI.

View the demo and website here.

You can also read how to create a swipe to like feature using react-gesture-responder.

Features

The ability to delegate between multiple overlapping gestures. This means that you can embed gesture responding views within eachother and provide negotiation strategies between them.

This means that you can embed gesture responding views within eachother and provide negotiation strategies between them. Simple kinematics for gesture based animations. Values including distance, velocity, delta, and direction are provided through gesture callbacks.

Values including distance, velocity, delta, and direction are provided through gesture callbacks. Integrates well with react-spring to create performant animations .

. Built with react-gesture-responder: react-gesture-view, touchable-hook, react-grid-dnd, react-gesture-gallery, react-gesture-stack, sancho-ui.

Getting started

Install into your react project using yarn or npm.

yarn add react-gesture-responder

The example below demonstrates how it can be used in conjunction with react-spring .

import { useSpring, animated } from "react-spring" ; import { useGestureResponder } from "react-gesture-responder" ; function Draggable ( ) { const [{ xy }, set ] = useSpring(() => ({ xy : [ 0 , 0 ] })); const { bind } = useGestureResponder({ onStartShouldSet : () => true , onRelease : onEnd, onTerminate : onEnd, onMove : ( { delta } ) => { set ({ xy : delta, immediate : true }); } }); function onEnd ( ) { set ({ xy: [ 0 , 0 ], immediate : false }); } return ( < animated.div style = {{ transform: xy.interpolate (( x , y ) => `translate3d(${x}px, ${y}px, 0)`) }} {...bind} /> ); }

API

Only one responder can be active at any given time. The useGesture hook provides callbacks which allow you to implement a negotiation strategy between competing views.

onStartShouldSet: (state, e) => boolean - Should the view become the responder upon first touch?

- Should the view become the responder upon first touch? onMoveShouldSet: (state, e) => boolean - This is called during any gesture movement on the view. You can return true to claim the responder for that view.

- This is called during any gesture movement on the view. You can return true to claim the responder for that view. onStartShouldSetCapture: (state, e) => boolean - The same as above, but using event capturing instead of bubbling. Useful if you want a parent view to capture the responder prior to children.

- The same as above, but using event capturing instead of bubbling. Useful if you want a parent view to capture the responder prior to children. onMoveShouldSetCapture: (state, e) => boolean .

. onTerminationRequest: (state) => boolean . - Should we allow the responder to be claimed by another view? This is only called when a parent onMoveShouldSet returns true. By default, it returns true.

By default, if a parent and child both return true from onStartShouldSet the child element will claim the responder.

Once a responder is claimed, other callbacks can be used to provide visual feedback to the user.

onGrant: (state, e) => void - called when the view claims the responder, typically corresponding with mousedown or touchstart events.

- called when the view claims the responder, typically corresponding with or events. onMove: (state, e) => void

onRelease: (state, e) => void - corresponds with mouseup or touchend events.

- corresponds with or events. onTerminate: (state) => void - called when the responder is claimed by another view.

const { bind } = useGestureResponder( { onStartShouldSet : state => true , onStartShouldSetCapture : state => false , onMoveShouldSet : state => false , onMoveShouldSetCapture : state => false , onTerminationRequest : state => true , onGrant : state => {}, onRelease : state => {}, onTerminate : state => {}, onMove : state => {} }, { uid : "a-unique-id" , enableMouse : true } );

state contains the following values:

export interface StateType { time : number; xy: [number, number]; delta: [number, number]; initial: [number, number]; previous: [number, number]; direction: [number, number]; initialDirection: [number, number]; local: [number, number]; lastLocal: [number, number]; velocity: number; distance: number; }

Prior art

react-native-web

react-with-gesture for some of the kinematics.

License

MIT