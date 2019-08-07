React icon component for Geomicons Open
npm install --save react-geomicons
var React = require('react');
var Icon = require('react-geomicons');
module.exports = React.createClass({
render: function() {
<MyComponent>
<Icon name="bookmark" />
</MyComponent>
}
});
React-geomicons passes all props to the SVG element, in addition to the following:
name - camel cased icon name
size - sets width and height attributes. default
1em (inherits size from parent element)
fill - default
currentColor (inherits color from parent element)
See Geomicons Open for the list of available icons.