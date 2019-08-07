React icon component for Geomicons Open

Getting Started

npm install --save react-geomicons

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Icon = require ( 'react-geomicons' ); module .exports = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { <MyComponent> < Icon name = "bookmark" /> </ MyComponent > } });

Props

React-geomicons passes all props to the SVG element, in addition to the following:

name - camel cased icon name

- camel cased icon name size - sets width and height attributes. default 1em (inherits size from parent element)

- sets width and height attributes. default (inherits size from parent element) fill - default currentColor (inherits color from parent element)

See Geomicons Open for the list of available icons.

MIT License