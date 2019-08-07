openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rg

react-geomicons

by Brent Jackson
3.0.0-0 (see all)

React icon component for Geomicons Open

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-geomicons

Build Status

React icon component for Geomicons Open

View Demo

Getting Started

npm install --save react-geomicons

var React = require('react');
var Icon = require('react-geomicons');

module.exports = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    <MyComponent>
      <Icon name="bookmark" />
    </MyComponent>
  }
});

Props

React-geomicons passes all props to the SVG element, in addition to the following:

  • name - camel cased icon name
  • size - sets width and height attributes. default 1em (inherits size from parent element)
  • fill - default currentColor (inherits color from parent element)

See Geomicons Open for the list of available icons.

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial