🌎🛰 Declarative geolocation in React

Install

npm install -S react-geolocation

Basic Usage

<Geolocation render={({ fetchingPosition, position : { coords : { latitude, longitude } = {} } = {}, error, getCurrentPosition }) => < div > < button onClick = {getCurrentPosition} > Get Position </ button > {error && < div > {error.message} </ div > } < pre > latitude: {latitude} longitude: {longitude} </ pre > </ div > } />

Props

render function

render is a function that receives an object as its only argument.

The object contains the following keys:

fetchingPosition: bool

position: object

error: object

getCurrentPosition: function

lazy boolean

If true then the component will not perform the fetch on mount. You must use the getCurrentPosition named argument in order to initiate the request.

<Geolocation lazy render={({getCurrentPosition, fetchingPosition}) => ( < div > < button onClick = {getCurrentPosition} > Get Current Position </ button > < div > Fetching Position: {fetchingPosition} </ div > </ div > )} />

onSuccess function

callback called on success. Its only argument is position

onError function