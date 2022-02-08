Basic demo can be found at the demo page.
Install using
npm:
npm install react-geolocated --save
Then use in your application like this:
import React from "react";
import { geolocated } from "react-geolocated";
class Demo extends React.Component {
render() {
return !this.props.isGeolocationAvailable ? (
<div>Your browser does not support Geolocation</div>
) : !this.props.isGeolocationEnabled ? (
<div>Geolocation is not enabled</div>
) : this.props.coords ? (
<table>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>latitude</td>
<td>{this.props.coords.latitude}</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>longitude</td>
<td>{this.props.coords.longitude}</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>altitude</td>
<td>{this.props.coords.altitude}</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>heading</td>
<td>{this.props.coords.heading}</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>speed</td>
<td>{this.props.coords.speed}</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
) : (
<div>Getting the location data… </div>
);
}
}
export default geolocated({
positionOptions: {
enableHighAccuracy: false,
},
userDecisionTimeout: 5000,
})(Demo);
The props passed to the wrapped component are:
{
coords: {
latitude,
longitude,
altitude,
accuracy,
altitudeAccuracy,
heading,
speed,
},
timestamp, // timestamp of when the last position was retrieved
isGeolocationAvailable, // boolean flag indicating that the browser supports the Geolocation API
isGeolocationEnabled, // boolean flag indicating that the user has allowed the use of the Geolocation API
positionError, // object with the error returned from the Geolocation API call
}
The
coords prop is equivalent to the Coordinates object and the
positionError is equivalent to the PositionError.
Additional props the resulting component can take:
{
// callback call on Geolocation API error, takes PositionError as the only argument
onError,
// callback call on Geolocation API success, takes Position as the only argument
onSuccess,
}
Unfortunately, the
geolocated HOC cannot add the prop types to the wrapped component directly, as the ESLint will not pick that up. For this reason, prop types are exported as the
geoPropTypes object. Using them is simple with
Object.assign (or if you already depend on it, lodash
merge function is useful as well), or, if your environment supports it, using the object spread syntax:
import React from "react";
import { geolocated, geoPropTypes } from "react-geolocated";
class Demo extends React.Component {
// Same as the basic example
}
// Using Object.assign
Demo.propTypes = Object.assign({}, Demo.propTypes, geoPropTypes);
// Using ES6 object spread syntax
Demo.propTypes = { ...Demo.propTypes, ...geoPropTypes };
export default geolocated()(Demo);
The
geolocated function takes optional configuration parameter:
{
positionOptions: {
enableHighAccuracy: true,
maximumAge: 0,
timeout: Infinity,
},
watchPosition: false,
userDecisionTimeout: null,
suppressLocationOnMount: false,
geolocationProvider: navigator.geolocation,
isOptimisticGeolocationEnabled: true
}
The
positionOptions object corresponds to the PositionOptions of the Geolocation API.
By default the component only sets position once. To watch the user's position and provide live updates to position, set
watchPosition = true. The geolocation event handler is unregistered when the component unmounts.
If set, the
userDecisionTimeout determines how much time (in miliseconds) we give the user to make the decision whether to allow to share their location or not. In Firefox, if the user declines to use their location, the Geolocation API call does not end with an error. Therefore we want to fallback to the error state if the user declines and the API does not tell us.
The location is obtained when the component mounts by default. If you want to prevent this and get the location later, set the
suppressLocationOnMount to
true and using a
ref in the parent component call its
getLocation method (see the demo's
App component for example of this).
The
geolocationProvider allows to specify alternative source of the geolocation API. This was added mainly for testing purposes, however feel free to use it if need be.
The
isOptimisticGeolocationEnabled allows you to set the default value of
isGeolocationEnabled. By default it is
true, which means
isGeolocationEnabled will be
true on first render. There may be cases where you don't want to assume that the user will give permission, ie you want the first value to for
isGeolocationEnabled to be
false. In that case, you can set
isOptimisticGeolocationEnabled to
false.
This project ships with type definitions for TypeScript provided. You can use them in your TypeScript files like this:
import * as React from "react";
import { GeolocatedProps, geolocated } from "react-geolocated";
interface IDemoProps {
label: string;
}
class Demo extends React.Component<IDemoProps & GeolocatedProps> {
render(): JSX.Element {
return (
<div>
label: {this.props.label}
latitude: {this.props.coords && this.props.coords.latitude}
</div>
);
}
}
export default geolocated()(Demo);
Many thanks belong to @mcumpl for the original idea for this as well as many suggestions and comments.
This project uses the react-component-boilerplate.
react-geolocated is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.