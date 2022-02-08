react-geolocated - React.js Higher-Order Component for using Geolocation API

Demo

Basic demo can be found at the demo page.

Basic Usage

Install using npm :

npm install react-geolocated --save

Then use in your application like this:

import React from "react" ; import { geolocated } from "react-geolocated" ; class Demo extends React . Component { render() { return ! this .props.isGeolocationAvailable ? ( < div > Your browser does not support Geolocation </ div > ) : ! this .props.isGeolocationEnabled ? ( < div > Geolocation is not enabled </ div > ) : this .props.coords ? ( < table > < tbody > < tr > < td > latitude </ td > < td > {this.props.coords.latitude} </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > longitude </ td > < td > {this.props.coords.longitude} </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > altitude </ td > < td > {this.props.coords.altitude} </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > heading </ td > < td > {this.props.coords.heading} </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > speed </ td > < td > {this.props.coords.speed} </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table > ) : ( < div > Getting the location data… </ div > ); } } export default geolocated({ positionOptions : { enableHighAccuracy : false , }, userDecisionTimeout : 5000 , })(Demo);

Props

The props passed to the wrapped component are:

{ coords : { latitude, longitude, altitude, accuracy, altitudeAccuracy, heading, speed, }, timestamp, isGeolocationAvailable, isGeolocationEnabled, positionError, }

The coords prop is equivalent to the Coordinates object and the positionError is equivalent to the PositionError.

Additional props the resulting component can take:

{ onError, onSuccess, }

PropTypes

Unfortunately, the geolocated HOC cannot add the prop types to the wrapped component directly, as the ESLint will not pick that up. For this reason, prop types are exported as the geoPropTypes object. Using them is simple with Object.assign (or if you already depend on it, lodash merge function is useful as well), or, if your environment supports it, using the object spread syntax:

import React from "react" ; import { geolocated, geoPropTypes } from "react-geolocated" ; class Demo extends React . Component { } Demo.propTypes = Object .assign({}, Demo.propTypes, geoPropTypes); Demo.propTypes = { ...Demo.propTypes, ...geoPropTypes }; export default geolocated()(Demo);

Configuration

The geolocated function takes optional configuration parameter:

{ positionOptions : { enableHighAccuracy : true , maximumAge : 0 , timeout : Infinity , }, watchPosition : false , userDecisionTimeout : null , suppressLocationOnMount : false , geolocationProvider : navigator.geolocation, isOptimisticGeolocationEnabled : true }

The positionOptions object corresponds to the PositionOptions of the Geolocation API.

By default the component only sets position once. To watch the user's position and provide live updates to position, set watchPosition = true . The geolocation event handler is unregistered when the component unmounts.

If set, the userDecisionTimeout determines how much time (in miliseconds) we give the user to make the decision whether to allow to share their location or not. In Firefox, if the user declines to use their location, the Geolocation API call does not end with an error. Therefore we want to fallback to the error state if the user declines and the API does not tell us.

The location is obtained when the component mounts by default. If you want to prevent this and get the location later, set the suppressLocationOnMount to true and using a ref in the parent component call its getLocation method (see the demo's App component for example of this).

The geolocationProvider allows to specify alternative source of the geolocation API. This was added mainly for testing purposes, however feel free to use it if need be.

The isOptimisticGeolocationEnabled allows you to set the default value of isGeolocationEnabled . By default it is true , which means isGeolocationEnabled will be true on first render. There may be cases where you don't want to assume that the user will give permission, ie you want the first value to for isGeolocationEnabled to be false . In that case, you can set isOptimisticGeolocationEnabled to false .

TypeScript

This project ships with type definitions for TypeScript provided. You can use them in your TypeScript files like this:

import * as React from "react" ; import { GeolocatedProps, geolocated } from "react-geolocated" ; interface IDemoProps { label : string; } class Demo extends React . Component < IDemoProps & GeolocatedProps > { render(): JSX.Element { return ( < div > label: {this.props.label} latitude: {this.props.coords && this.props.coords.latitude} </ div > ); } } export default geolocated()(Demo);

Browser support

Chrome ≥ 5

Firefox ≥ 3.5

Internet Explorer ≥ 9

Opera ≥ 10.60

Safari ≥ 5

Acknowledgements

Many thanks belong to @mcumpl for the original idea for this as well as many suggestions and comments.

This project uses the react-component-boilerplate.

License

react-geolocated is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.