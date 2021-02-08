Despite its name, this project

_ , _ __ _ __ ' ) / ' ) ) _/_ / _/_ / _/_ / ' ) ) _/_ /--/ __. _ / / __ / /_ o ____ _, / __ __/ __ , , , o / /_ /--' _ __. _. / / (_(_/|_/_)_ / (_(_)<__/ /_<_/ / <_(_)_ <__(_) (_/_(_) (_(_/_<_<__/ /_ / \_</_(_/|_(__<__ /| |/

A module to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.

This module uses Google Maps Geocoding API and requires an API key for purposes of quota management. Please check this link out to obtain your API key.

Install

npm install --save react-geocode

or

yarn add react-geocode

Example

import Geocode from "react-geocode" ; Geocode.setApiKey( "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" ); Geocode.setLanguage( "en" ); Geocode.setRegion( "es" ); Geocode.setLocationType( "ROOFTOP" ); Geocode.enableDebug(); Geocode.fromLatLng( "48.8583701" , "2.2922926" ).then( ( response ) => { const address = response.results[ 0 ].formatted_address; console .log(address); }, (error) => { console .error(error); } ); Geocode.fromLatLng( "48.8583701" , "2.2922926" ).then( ( response ) => { const address = response.results[ 0 ].formatted_address; let city, state, country; for ( let i = 0 ; i < response.results[ 0 ].address_components.length; i++) { for ( let j = 0 ; j < response.results[ 0 ].address_components[i].types.length; j++) { switch (response.results[ 0 ].address_components[i].types[j]) { case "locality" : city = response.results[ 0 ].address_components[i].long_name; break ; case "administrative_area_level_1" : state = response.results[ 0 ].address_components[i].long_name; break ; case "country" : country = response.results[ 0 ].address_components[i].long_name; break ; } } } console .log(city, state, country); console .log(address); }, (error) => { console .error(error); } ); Geocode.fromAddress( "Eiffel Tower" ).then( ( response ) => { const { lat, lng } = response.results[ 0 ].geometry.location; console .log(lat, lng); }, (error) => { console .error(error); } );

Methods

Method Arguments Params Type Description setApiKey api_key - function set Google Maps Geocoding API for purposes of quota management. Its optional but recommended setLanguage language - function Specify language of the parsed address. List of the available language codes. Defaults to english setRegion region - function Specify region of the parsed address. setLocationType location_type - function Specify geometry of the parsed address. List of available params enableDebug true or false - function Enable or disable logs. Its optional. fromLatLng latitude , longitude , *apiKey , *language , *region response function Get address from latitude & longitude. * Optional arguments fromAddress address , *apiKey , *language , *region response function Get latitude & longitude from address. * Optional arguments

Follow me on Twitter: @shukerullah