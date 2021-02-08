Despite its name, this project
A module to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.
This module uses Google Maps Geocoding API and requires an API key for purposes of quota management. Please check this link out to obtain your API key.
npm install --save react-geocode
or
yarn add react-geocode
import Geocode from "react-geocode";
// set Google Maps Geocoding API for purposes of quota management. Its optional but recommended.
Geocode.setApiKey("xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx");
// set response language. Defaults to english.
Geocode.setLanguage("en");
// set response region. Its optional.
// A Geocoding request with region=es (Spain) will return the Spanish city.
Geocode.setRegion("es");
// set location_type filter . Its optional.
// google geocoder returns more that one address for given lat/lng.
// In some case we need one address as response for which google itself provides a location_type filter.
// So we can easily parse the result for fetching address components
// ROOFTOP, RANGE_INTERPOLATED, GEOMETRIC_CENTER, APPROXIMATE are the accepted values.
// And according to the below google docs in description, ROOFTOP param returns the most accurate result.
Geocode.setLocationType("ROOFTOP");
// Enable or disable logs. Its optional.
Geocode.enableDebug();
// Get address from latitude & longitude.
Geocode.fromLatLng("48.8583701", "2.2922926").then(
(response) => {
const address = response.results[0].formatted_address;
console.log(address);
},
(error) => {
console.error(error);
}
);
// Get formatted address, city, state, country from latitude & longitude when
// Geocode.setLocationType("ROOFTOP") enabled
// the below parser will work for most of the countries
Geocode.fromLatLng("48.8583701", "2.2922926").then(
(response) => {
const address = response.results[0].formatted_address;
let city, state, country;
for (let i = 0; i < response.results[0].address_components.length; i++) {
for (let j = 0; j < response.results[0].address_components[i].types.length; j++) {
switch (response.results[0].address_components[i].types[j]) {
case "locality":
city = response.results[0].address_components[i].long_name;
break;
case "administrative_area_level_1":
state = response.results[0].address_components[i].long_name;
break;
case "country":
country = response.results[0].address_components[i].long_name;
break;
}
}
}
console.log(city, state, country);
console.log(address);
},
(error) => {
console.error(error);
}
);
// Get latitude & longitude from address.
Geocode.fromAddress("Eiffel Tower").then(
(response) => {
const { lat, lng } = response.results[0].geometry.location;
console.log(lat, lng);
},
(error) => {
console.error(error);
}
);
|Method
|Arguments
|Params
|Type
|Description
|setApiKey
api_key
|-
function
|set Google Maps Geocoding API for purposes of quota management. Its optional but recommended
|setLanguage
language
|-
function
|Specify language of the parsed address. List of the available language codes. Defaults to english
|setRegion
region
|-
function
|Specify region of the parsed address.
|setLocationType
location_type
|-
function
|Specify geometry of the parsed address. List of available params
|enableDebug
true or
false
|-
function
|Enable or disable logs. Its optional.
|fromLatLng
latitude,
longitude,
*apiKey,
*language,
*region
response
function
|Get address from latitude & longitude. * Optional arguments
|fromAddress
address,
*apiKey,
*language,
*region
response
function
|Get latitude & longitude from address. * Optional arguments