react-geocode

by Pir Shukarullah Shah
0.2.3 (see all)

A React module to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.

Overview

41.8K

GitHub Stars

161

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

react-geocode

Despite its name, this project

 _    ,          _ __                                                           _ __
' )  /          ' )  )   _/_ /                _/_        /             _/_ /   ' )  )           _/_
 /--/ __.  _     /  / __ /  /_  o ____  _,    /  __   __/ __   , , , o /  /_    /--' _  __.  _. /
/  (_(_/|_/_)_  /  (_(_)<__/ /_<_/ / <_(_)_  <__(_)  (_/_(_)  (_(_/_<_<__/ /_  /  \_</_(_/|_(__<__
                                        /|
                                       |/

A module to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.

This module uses Google Maps Geocoding API and requires an API key for purposes of quota management. Please check this link out to obtain your API key.

Install

npm install --save react-geocode

or

yarn add react-geocode

Example

import Geocode from "react-geocode";

// set Google Maps Geocoding API for purposes of quota management. Its optional but recommended.
Geocode.setApiKey("xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx");

// set response language. Defaults to english.
Geocode.setLanguage("en");

// set response region. Its optional.
// A Geocoding request with region=es (Spain) will return the Spanish city.
Geocode.setRegion("es");

// set location_type filter . Its optional.
// google geocoder returns more that one address for given lat/lng.
// In some case we need one address as response for which google itself provides a location_type filter.
// So we can easily parse the result for fetching address components
// ROOFTOP, RANGE_INTERPOLATED, GEOMETRIC_CENTER, APPROXIMATE are the accepted values.
// And according to the below google docs in description, ROOFTOP param returns the most accurate result.
Geocode.setLocationType("ROOFTOP");

// Enable or disable logs. Its optional.
Geocode.enableDebug();

// Get address from latitude & longitude.
Geocode.fromLatLng("48.8583701", "2.2922926").then(
  (response) => {
    const address = response.results[0].formatted_address;
    console.log(address);
  },
  (error) => {
    console.error(error);
  }
);

// Get formatted address, city, state, country from latitude & longitude when
// Geocode.setLocationType("ROOFTOP") enabled
// the below parser will work for most of the countries
Geocode.fromLatLng("48.8583701", "2.2922926").then(
  (response) => {
    const address = response.results[0].formatted_address;
    let city, state, country;
    for (let i = 0; i < response.results[0].address_components.length; i++) {
      for (let j = 0; j < response.results[0].address_components[i].types.length; j++) {
        switch (response.results[0].address_components[i].types[j]) {
          case "locality":
            city = response.results[0].address_components[i].long_name;
            break;
          case "administrative_area_level_1":
            state = response.results[0].address_components[i].long_name;
            break;
          case "country":
            country = response.results[0].address_components[i].long_name;
            break;
        }
      }
    }
    console.log(city, state, country);
    console.log(address);
  },
  (error) => {
    console.error(error);
  }
);

// Get latitude & longitude from address.
Geocode.fromAddress("Eiffel Tower").then(
  (response) => {
    const { lat, lng } = response.results[0].geometry.location;
    console.log(lat, lng);
  },
  (error) => {
    console.error(error);
  }
);

Methods

MethodArgumentsParamsTypeDescription
setApiKeyapi_key-functionset Google Maps Geocoding API for purposes of quota management. Its optional but recommended
setLanguagelanguage-functionSpecify language of the parsed address. List of the available language codes. Defaults to english
setRegionregion-functionSpecify region of the parsed address.
setLocationTypelocation_type-functionSpecify geometry of the parsed address. List of available params
enableDebugtrue or false-functionEnable or disable logs. Its optional.
fromLatLnglatitude, longitude, *apiKey, *language, *regionresponsefunctionGet address from latitude & longitude. * Optional arguments
fromAddressaddress, *apiKey, *language, *regionresponsefunctionGet latitude & longitude from address. * Optional arguments

