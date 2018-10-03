openbase logo
react-gemini-scrollbar

by Noel Delgado
2.3.4 (see all)

🌗 React component for custom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-gemini-scrollbar

npm-image Known Vulnerabilities license-image

React component for creating custom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism for web applications (when needed)

Important:

  • It only create the custom scrollbars (bind events, etc) when the OS does not supports “overlay-scrollbars” natively, otherwise leave the scrollbars intact
  • IE9+ support

Uses gemini-scrollbar under the hood, check the gemini-scrollbar repo for more information.

Install

NPM

npm install react-gemini-scrollbar --save

Usage

JSX

var GeminiScrollbar = require('react-gemini-scrollbar');

<GeminiScrollbar>
    <h1>The content.</h1>
    <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p>
</GeminiScrollbar>

Don’t forget the gemini stylesheet

NPM@2 located at:

node_modules/react-gemini-scrollbar/node_modules/gemini-scrollbar/gemini-scrollbar.css

NPM@3 located at:

node_modules/gemini-scrollbar/gemini-scrollbar.css

Props

nametypedefaultdescription
autoshowboolfalseShow scrollbars upon hovering
forceGeminiboolfalseForce Gemini scrollbars even if native overlay-scrollbars are available. Useful for development.
onResizefuncnullHook by which clients can be notified of resize events.
minThumbSizenumber20Sets the minimum size of the thumbs (in pixels).

Customization

You can change the styles of the scrollbars using CSS. Ex:

/* override gemini-scrollbar default styles */

/* vertical scrollbar track */
.gm-scrollbar.-vertical {
  background-color: #f0f0f0
}

/* horizontal scrollbar track */
.gm-scrollbar.-horizontal {
  background-color: transparent;
}

/* scrollbar thumb */
.gm-scrollbar .thumb {
  background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
.gm-scrollbar .thumb:hover {
  background-color: fuchsia;
}

If you want to specify different scrollbar styles for your components, one alternative is to pass a className to the component. Then you can use that className as a namespace when writing your css. Ex:

<GeminiScrollbar className='my-awesome-scrollbar'>...</GeminiScrollbar>

.my-awesome-scrollbar .gm-scrollbar.-vertical {...}
.my-awesome-scrollbar .gm-scrollbar.-horizontal {...}
.my-awesome-scrollbar .gm-scrollbar .thumb {...}

License

MIT © Noel Delgado

Alternatives

react-use-gesture👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
189K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menuHorizontal scrolling menu component for React.
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
react-waypointA React component to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
251K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rs
react-scrollReact scroll component
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
432K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ris
react-infinite-scroll-componentAn awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
416K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-list:scroll: A versatile infinite scroll React component.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
149K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 58 Alternatives

