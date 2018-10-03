React component for creating custom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism for web applications (when needed)

Important:

It only create the custom scrollbars (bind events, etc) when the OS does not supports “overlay-scrollbars” natively, otherwise leave the scrollbars intact

IE9+ support

Uses gemini-scrollbar under the hood, check the gemini-scrollbar repo for more information.

Install

NPM

npm install react-gemini-scrollbar --save

Usage

JSX

var GeminiScrollbar = require ( 'react-gemini-scrollbar' ); < GeminiScrollbar > < h1 > The content. </ h1 > < p > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. </ p > </ GeminiScrollbar >

Don’t forget the gemini stylesheet

NPM@2 located at:

node_modules/react-gemini-scrollbar/node_modules/gemini-scrollbar/gemini-scrollbar .css

NPM@3 located at:

node_modules/gemini-scrollbar/gemini-scrollbar .css

Props

name type default description autoshow bool false Show scrollbars upon hovering forceGemini bool false Force Gemini scrollbars even if native overlay-scrollbars are available. Useful for development. onResize func null Hook by which clients can be notified of resize events. minThumbSize number 20 Sets the minimum size of the thumbs (in pixels).

Customization

You can change the styles of the scrollbars using CSS. Ex:

.gm-scrollbar .-vertical { background-color : #f0f0f0 } .gm-scrollbar .-horizontal { background-color : transparent; } .gm-scrollbar .thumb { background-color : rebeccapurple; } .gm-scrollbar .thumb :hover { background-color : fuchsia; }

If you want to specify different scrollbar styles for your components, one alternative is to pass a className to the component. Then you can use that className as a namespace when writing your css. Ex:

<GeminiScrollbar className= 'my-awesome-scrollbar' >...< /GeminiScrollbar>

.my-awesome-scrollbar .gm-scrollbar .-vertical {...} .my-awesome-scrollbar .gm-scrollbar .-horizontal {...} .my-awesome-scrollbar .gm-scrollbar .thumb {...}

License

MIT © Noel Delgado