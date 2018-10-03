React component for creating custom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism for web applications (when needed)
Important:
Uses gemini-scrollbar under the hood, check the gemini-scrollbar repo for more information.
NPM
npm install react-gemini-scrollbar --save
JSX
var GeminiScrollbar = require('react-gemini-scrollbar');
<GeminiScrollbar>
<h1>The content.</h1>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p>
</GeminiScrollbar>
Don’t forget the gemini stylesheet
NPM@2 located at:
node_modules/react-gemini-scrollbar/node_modules/gemini-scrollbar/gemini-scrollbar.css
NPM@3 located at:
node_modules/gemini-scrollbar/gemini-scrollbar.css
|name
|type
|default
|description
|autoshow
|bool
false
|Show scrollbars upon hovering
|forceGemini
|bool
false
|Force Gemini scrollbars even if native overlay-scrollbars are available. Useful for development.
|onResize
|func
null
|Hook by which clients can be notified of resize events.
|minThumbSize
|number
20
|Sets the minimum size of the thumbs (in pixels).
You can change the styles of the scrollbars using CSS. Ex:
/* override gemini-scrollbar default styles */
/* vertical scrollbar track */
.gm-scrollbar.-vertical {
background-color: #f0f0f0
}
/* horizontal scrollbar track */
.gm-scrollbar.-horizontal {
background-color: transparent;
}
/* scrollbar thumb */
.gm-scrollbar .thumb {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
.gm-scrollbar .thumb:hover {
background-color: fuchsia;
}
If you want to specify different scrollbar styles for your components, one
alternative is to pass a
className to the component. Then you can use that
className as a namespace when writing your css. Ex:
<GeminiScrollbar className='my-awesome-scrollbar'>...</GeminiScrollbar>
.my-awesome-scrollbar .gm-scrollbar.-vertical {...}
.my-awesome-scrollbar .gm-scrollbar.-horizontal {...}
.my-awesome-scrollbar .gm-scrollbar .thumb {...}
MIT © Noel Delgado