React component for displaying a gauge chart, using D3.js

Usage

Install it by running npm install react-gauge-chart . Then to use it:

import GaugeChart from 'react-gauge-chart' <GaugeChart id= "gauge-chart1" />

Examples

Check the demo below for live examples of the charts

To create a default chart

<GaugeChart id= "gauge-chart1" />

Chart with 20 levels and pointer at 86%

<GaugeChart id= "gauge-chart2" nrOfLevels={ 20 } percent={ 0.86 } />

Chart with custom colors and larger arc width

<GaugeChart id= "gauge-chart3" nrOfLevels={ 30 } colors={[ "#FF5F6D" , "#FFC371" ]} arcWidth={ 0.3 } percent={ 0.37 } />

Chart with other corner radius and larger padding between arcs

<GaugeChart id= "gauge-chart4" nrOfLevels={ 10 } arcPadding={ 0.1 } cornerRadius={ 3 } percent={ 0.6 } />

Chart with custom arcs width

<GaugeChart id= "gauge-chart5" nrOfLevels={ 420 } arcsLength={[ 0.3 , 0.5 , 0.2 ]} colors={[ '#5BE12C' , '#F5CD19' , '#EA4228' ]} percent={ 0.37 } arcPadding={ 0.02 } />

Chart with disabled animation

<GaugeChart id= "gauge-chart6" animate={ false } nrOfLevels={ 15 } percent={ 0.56 } needleColor= "#345243" />

Demo

https://martin36.github.io/react-gauge-chart/

API

Warning: Do not use the same id for multiple charts, as it will put multiple charts in the same container

const chartStyle = { height : 250 , } <GaugeChart id= "gauge-chart1" style={chartStyle} />

The props for the chart:

Name PropType Description Default value id PropTypes.string.isRequired Used for the identification of the div surrounding the chart className PropTypes.string Add className to the div container style PropTypes.object Add style to the div container { width: '100%' } marginInPercent PropTypes.number Margin for the chart inside the containing SVG element 0.05 cornerRadius PropTypes.number Corner radius for the elements in the chart 6 nrOfLevels PropTypes.number The number of elements displayed in the arc 3 percent PropTypes.number The number where the pointer should point to (between 0 and 1) 0.4 arcPadding PropTypes.number The distance between the elements in the arc 0.05 arcWidth PropTypes.number The thickness of the arc 0.2 colors PropTypes.array An array of colors in HEX format displayed in the arc ["#00FF00", "#FF0000"] textColor PropTypes.string The color of the text "#FFFFFF" needleColor PropTypes.string The color of the needle triangle "#464A4F" needleBaseColor PropTypes.string The color of the circle at the base of the needle "#464A4F" hideText PropTypes.bool Whether or not to hide the percentage display false arcsLength PropTypes.array An array specifying the length of each individual arc. If this prop is set, the nrOfLevels prop will have no effect none animate PropTypes.bool Whether or not to animate the needle when loaded true animDelay PropTypes.number Delay in ms before starting the needle animation 500 animateDuration PropTypes.number Duration in ms for the needle animation 3000 formatTextValue PropTypes.func Format you own text value (example: value => value+'%') null

Colors for the chart