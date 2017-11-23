React Gateway

Render React DOM into a new context (aka "Portal")

This can be used to implement various UI components such as modals. See react-modal2 .

It also works in universal (isomorphic) React applications without any additional setup and in React Native applications when used correctly.

Installation

$ npm install --save react-gateway

Example

import React from 'react' ; import { Gateway, GatewayDest, GatewayProvider } from 'react-gateway' ; export default class Application extends React . Component { render() { return ( <GatewayProvider> <div> <h1>React Gateway Universal Example</h1> <div className="container"> <Gateway into="one"> <div className="item">Item 1</div> </Gateway> <Gateway into="two"> <div className="item">Item 2</div> </Gateway> <div className="item">Item 3</div> </div> <GatewayDest name="one" component="section" className="hello"/> <GatewayDest name="two"/> </div> </GatewayProvider> ); } }

Will render as:

<div> < h1 > React Gateway Universal Example </ h1 > < div className = "container" > < noscript > </ noscript > < noscript > </ noscript > < div className = "item" > Item 3 </ div > </ div > < section className = "hello" > < div className = "item" > Item 1 </ div > </ section > < div > < div className = "item" > Item 2 </ div > </ div > </ div >

Usage

To get started with React Gateway, first wrap your application in the <GatewayProvider> .

import React from 'react'; + import { + GatewayProvider + } from 'react-gateway'; export default class Application extends React.Component { render() { return ( + <GatewayProvider> <div> {this.props.children} </div> + </GatewayProvider> ); } }

Then insert a <GatewayDest> whereever you want it to render and give it a name.

import React from 'react'; import { GatewayProvider, + GatewayDest } from 'react-gateway'; export default class Application extends React.Component { render() { return ( <GatewayProvider> <div> {this.props.children} + <GatewayDest name="global"/> </div> </GatewayProvider> ); } }

Then in any of your components (that get rendered inside of the <GatewayProvider> ) add a <Gateway> .

import React from 'react'; + import {Gateway} from 'react-gateway'; export default class MyComponent extends React.Component { render() { return ( <div> + <Gateway into="global"> + Will render into the "global" gateway. + </Gateway> </div> ); } }

If you want to customize the <GatewayDest> element, you can pass any props, including component (which will allows you to specify a tagName or custom component), and they will be passed to the created element.

export default class Application extends React.Component { render() { return ( <GatewayProvider> <div> {this.props.children} - <GatewayDest name="global"/> + <GatewayDest name="global" component="section" className="global-gateway"/> </div> </GatewayProvider> ); } }

How it works

React Gateway works very differently than most React "portals" in order to work in server-side rendered React applications.

It maintains an internal registry of "containers" and "children" which manages where things should be rendered.

This registry is created by <GatewayProvider> and passed to <Gateway> and <GatewayDest> invisibly via React's contextTypes .

Whenever a child or container is added or removed, React Gateway will update its internal registry and ensure things are properly rendered.

React Native example

React Gateway does not directly depend on react-dom , so it works fine with React Native under one condition:

You must pass React Native component like View or similar to component prop of <GatewayDest> .

Because if you don't, <GatewayDest> will try to render div element, which is not available.