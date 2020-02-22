Gantt chart react component

Features

Multiple steps

Custom styles

Dynamic bounds

Demo

See a demo

Installation

npm install --save react-gantt

Dependencies

Usage

import ReactGantt, { GanttRow } from 'react-gantt' ; class Demo extends Component { render() { return ( <ReactGantt templates={{ myTasks: { title: 'My Tasks', steps: [ { name: 'Task Phase One', color: '#0099FF' }, { name: 'Task Phase Two', color: '#FF9900' } ] } }} leftBound={moment().set({hour: 0, date: 30, month: 5, year: 2016}).toDate()} rightBound={moment().set({hour: 0, date: 29, month: 8, year: 2016}).toDate()} > <GanttRow title="Task 1" templateName="myTasks" steps={[ moment().set({hour: 0, date: 1, month: 6, year: 2016}).toDate(), moment().set({hour: 0, date: 4, month: 8, year: 2016}).toDate(), moment().set({hour: 0, date: 17, month: 8, year: 2016}).toDate() ]} /> <GanttRow title="Task 1" templateName="myTasks" steps={[ moment().set({hour: 0, date: 27, month: 2, year: 2016}).toDate(), moment().set({hour: 0, date: 9, month: 7, year: 2016}).toDate(), moment().set({hour: 0, date: 22, month: 7, year: 2016}).toDate() ]} /> </ReactGantt> ); } }

Props

ReactGantt

Prop Name Type Behavior children GanttRow Gantt Rows initialized by you dateFormat String String format to display dates dayFormat String Format used when timeline is in 'day' window debug Boolean Includes extra detailed outputs to show calculated values hourFormat String Format used when timeline is in 'hourly' window leftBound Object Date representation of the chart 'beginning' (left-most) date minuteFormat String Format used when timeline is in 'minute' window monthFormat String Format used when timeline is in 'monthly' window rightBound Object Date representation of chart's ending (right-most) date secondFormat String Format used when timeline is in 'seconds' window style Object CSS object for chart customization templates Object Object with keys representing potential states and values for state title and style timeFormat String Is this used? timelineStyle Object Object for styles to be used in timeline component, namely the allowed width between ticks weekFormat String Format used when timeline is in 'weekly' window yearFormat String Format used when timeline is in 'yearly' window

GanttTimeline

Prop Name Type Behavior style Object Customize the calculated appearance of the timeline. In pixels: tickWidth, paddingLeft, minWidth rows Array The parent's GanttRows (is this deprecated?) scalingFactor Number Allows customization of the calculated # of ticks

GanttRow

Prop Name Type Behavior barStyle Object Style object for gantt bar popupStyle Object Style object for popup modal markerStyle Object Style object for cursor steps Array Array of steps that bar passes through (needs to exceed the templates steps by 1? Why?) templateName String Template name to load style and step titles title String Title to be displayed alongside bar

GanttBar

Prop Name Type Behavior style Object CSS object for bar styles steps Array Array of steps that bar passes through (needs to exceed the templates steps by 1? Why?) templateName String Template name to load style and step titles

Prop Name Type Behavior style Object CSS Object for popup style markerTime Object Time object represnting cursor position on parent GanttBar activeStep Object Object representing current step cursor is hovering on parent GanttBar title String Title (same as parent Gantt bar) titleStyle Object Style for title displayed on pop up

Support

Submit an issue

Screenshots

Contributing

Review the guidelines for contributing

License

MIT License

Jam Risser © 2018

Changelog

Review the changelog

Credits

Jam Risser - Author

Used By

