npm install --save react-gantt
import ReactGantt, { GanttRow } from 'react-gantt';
class Demo extends Component {
render() {
return (
<ReactGantt
templates={{
myTasks: {
title: 'My Tasks',
steps: [
{
name: 'Task Phase One',
color: '#0099FF'
},
{
name: 'Task Phase Two',
color: '#FF9900'
}
]
}
}}
leftBound={moment().set({hour: 0, date: 30, month: 5, year: 2016}).toDate()}
rightBound={moment().set({hour: 0, date: 29, month: 8, year: 2016}).toDate()}
>
<GanttRow
title="Task 1"
templateName="myTasks"
steps={[
moment().set({hour: 0, date: 1, month: 6, year: 2016}).toDate(),
moment().set({hour: 0, date: 4, month: 8, year: 2016}).toDate(),
moment().set({hour: 0, date: 17, month: 8, year: 2016}).toDate()
]}
/>
<GanttRow
title="Task 1"
templateName="myTasks"
steps={[
moment().set({hour: 0, date: 27, month: 2, year: 2016}).toDate(),
moment().set({hour: 0, date: 9, month: 7, year: 2016}).toDate(),
moment().set({hour: 0, date: 22, month: 7, year: 2016}).toDate()
]}
/>
</ReactGantt>
);
}
}
|Prop Name
|Type
|Behavior
|children
|GanttRow
|Gantt Rows initialized by you
|dateFormat
|String
|String format to display dates
|dayFormat
|String
|Format used when timeline is in 'day' window
|debug
|Boolean
|Includes extra detailed outputs to show calculated values
|hourFormat
|String
|Format used when timeline is in 'hourly' window
|leftBound
|Object
|Date representation of the chart 'beginning' (left-most) date
|minuteFormat
|String
|Format used when timeline is in 'minute' window
|monthFormat
|String
|Format used when timeline is in 'monthly' window
|rightBound
|Object
|Date representation of chart's ending (right-most) date
|secondFormat
|String
|Format used when timeline is in 'seconds' window
|style
|Object
|CSS object for chart customization
|templates
|Object
|Object with keys representing potential states and values for state title and style
|timeFormat
|String
|Is this used?
|timelineStyle
|Object
|Object for styles to be used in timeline component, namely the allowed width between ticks
|weekFormat
|String
|Format used when timeline is in 'weekly' window
|yearFormat
|String
|Format used when timeline is in 'yearly' window
|Prop Name
|Type
|Behavior
|style
|Object
|Customize the calculated appearance of the timeline. In pixels: tickWidth, paddingLeft, minWidth
|rows
|Array
|The parent's GanttRows (is this deprecated?)
|scalingFactor
|Number
|Allows customization of the calculated # of ticks
|Prop Name
|Type
|Behavior
|barStyle
|Object
|Style object for gantt bar
|popupStyle
|Object
|Style object for popup modal
|markerStyle
|Object
|Style object for cursor
|steps
|Array
|Array of steps that bar passes through (needs to exceed the templates steps by 1? Why?)
|templateName
|String
|Template name to load style and step titles
|title
|String
|Title to be displayed alongside bar
|Prop Name
|Type
|Behavior
|style
|Object
|CSS object for bar styles
|steps
|Array
|Array of steps that bar passes through (needs to exceed the templates steps by 1? Why?)
|templateName
|String
|Template name to load style and step titles
|Prop Name
|Type
|Behavior
|style
|Object
|CSS Object for popup style
|markerTime
|Object
|Time object represnting cursor position on parent GanttBar
|activeStep
|Object
|Object representing current step cursor is hovering on parent GanttBar
|title
|String
|Title (same as parent Gantt bar)
|titleStyle
|Object
|Style for title displayed on pop up
