A Gamepad handler as a React component
npm install react-gamepad --save
This component provides handlers for gamepad events, to use directly in your React components
import Gamepad from 'react-gamepad'
class App extends Component {
connectHandler(gamepadIndex) {
console.log(`Gamepad ${gamepadIndex} connected !`)
}
disconnectHandler(gamepadIndex) {
console.log(`Gamepad ${gamepadIndex} disconnected !`)
}
buttonChangeHandler(buttonName, down) {
console.log(buttonName, down)
}
axisChangeHandler(axisName, value, previousValue) {
console.log(axisName, value)
}
buttonDownHandler(buttonName) {
console.log(buttonName, 'down')
}
buttonUpHandler(buttonName) {
console.log(buttonName, 'up')
}
render() {
return (
<Gamepad
onConnect={this.connectHandler}
onDisconnect={this.disconnectHandler}
onButtonChange={this.buttonChangeHandler}
onAxisChange={this.axisChangeHandler}
/>
)
}
}
<Gamepad
gamepadIndex={Number}
stickThreshold={Number}
deadZone={Number}
layout={Object}
onConnect={(gamepadIndex) => {}}
onDisconnect={(gamepadIndex) => {}}
onButtonDown={(buttonName) => {}},
onButtonUp={(buttonName) => {}},
onButtonChange={(buttonName, pressed) => {}},
onAxisChange={(axisName, value, previousValue) => {}},
onA={() => {}},
onB={() => {}},
onX={() => {}},
onY={() => {}},
onStart={() => {}},
onBack={() => {}},
onLT={() => {}},
onRT={() => {}},
onLB={() => {}},
onRB={() => {}},
onLS={() => {}},
onRS={() => {}},
onUp={() => {}},
onDown={() => {}},
onLeft={() => {}},
onRight={() => {}},
/>
The index of the gamepad to use, from 0 to 4 Default: 0
Threshold above which
onUp,
onDown,
onLeft,
onRight are triggered for the left stick
Default: 0.75
Threshold below which the axis values will be rounded to
0.0
Default: 0.08
Layout to use, from
Gamepad.layouts. For now, only
Gamepad.layouts.XBOX exists
Default: Gamepad.layouts.XBOX
onConnect(gamepadIndex: Number) triggered when the gamepad connects. Will be triggered at least once after the
Gamepad component is mounted.
onDisconnect(gamepadIndex: Number) triggered when the gamepad disconnects.
onButtonDown(buttonName: String) triggered when a button is pushed.
buttonName is one of
A,
B,
X,
Y,
Start,
Back,
LT,
RT,
LB,
RB,
LS,
RS,
DPadUp,
DPadDown,
DPadLeft,
DPadRight
onButtonUp(buttonName: String) triggered when a button is released.
buttonName is one of
A,
B,
X,
Y,
Start,
Back,
LT,
RT,
LB,
RB,
LS,
RS,
DPadUp,
DPadDown,
DPadLeft,
DPadRight
onButtonChange(buttonName: String, pressed: Bool) triggered when a button is pushed or released.
buttonName is one of
A,
B,
X,
Y,
Start,
Back,
LT,
RT,
LB,
RB,
LS,
RS,
DPadUp,
DPadDown,
DPadLeft,
DPadRight
onAxisChange(axisName: String, value: Number, previousValue: Number) triggered when an axis is changed.
axisName is one of
LeftStickX,
LeftStickY,
RightStickX,
RightStickY,
LeftTrigger,
RightTrigger
onA() triggered when the
A button is pressed.
onB() triggered when the
B button is pressed.
onX() triggered when the
X button is pressed.
onY() triggered when the
Y button is pressed.
onLT() triggered when the
LT button is pressed.
onRT() triggered when the
RT button is pressed.
onLB() triggered when the
LB button is pressed.
onRB() triggered when the
RB button is pressed.
onLS() triggered when the
LS button is pressed.
onRS() triggered when the
RS button is pressed.
onUp() triggered when the
D Pad Up button is pressed or the Left Stick is pushed up (above
stickThreshold).
onDown() triggered when the
D Pad Down button is pressed or the Left Stick is pushed down (above
stickThreshold).
onLeft() triggered when the
D Pad Left button is pressed or the Left Stick is pushed left (above
stickThreshold).
onRight() triggered when the
D Pad Right button is pressed or the Left Stick is pushed right (above
stickThreshold).
