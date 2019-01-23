A Gamepad handler as a React component

npm install react-gamepad --save

This component provides handlers for gamepad events, to use directly in your React components

Usage example

import Gamepad from 'react-gamepad' class App extends Component { connectHandler(gamepadIndex) { console .log( `Gamepad ${gamepadIndex} connected !` ) } disconnectHandler(gamepadIndex) { console .log( `Gamepad ${gamepadIndex} disconnected !` ) } buttonChangeHandler(buttonName, down) { console .log(buttonName, down) } axisChangeHandler(axisName, value, previousValue) { console .log(axisName, value) } buttonDownHandler(buttonName) { console .log(buttonName, 'down' ) } buttonUpHandler(buttonName) { console .log(buttonName, 'up' ) } render() { return ( < Gamepad onConnect = {this.connectHandler} onDisconnect = {this.disconnectHandler} onButtonChange = {this.buttonChangeHandler} onAxisChange = {this.axisChangeHandler} /> ) } }

API

Props

<Gamepad gamepadIndex={ Number } stickThreshold={ Number } deadZone={ Number } layout={ Object } onConnect={(gamepadIndex) => {}} onDisconnect={(gamepadIndex) => {}} onButtonDown={(buttonName) => {}}, onButtonUp={(buttonName) => {}}, onButtonChange={(buttonName, pressed) => {}}, onAxisChange={(axisName, value, previousValue) => {}}, onA={() => {}}, onB={() => {}}, onX={() => {}}, onY={() => {}}, onStart={() => {}}, onBack={() => {}}, onLT={() => {}}, onRT={() => {}}, onLB={() => {}}, onRB={() => {}}, onLS={() => {}}, onRS={() => {}}, onUp={() => {}}, onDown={() => {}}, onLeft={() => {}}, onRight={() => {}}, />

gamepadIndex

The index of the gamepad to use, from 0 to 4 Default: 0

stickThreshold

Threshold above which onUp , onDown , onLeft , onRight are triggered for the left stick Default: 0.75

deadZone

Threshold below which the axis values will be rounded to 0.0 Default: 0.08

layout

Layout to use, from Gamepad.layouts . For now, only Gamepad.layouts.XBOX exists Default: Gamepad.layouts.XBOX

onConnect

onConnect(gamepadIndex: Number) triggered when the gamepad connects. Will be triggered at least once after the Gamepad component is mounted.

onDisconnect

onDisconnect(gamepadIndex: Number) triggered when the gamepad disconnects.

onButtonDown

onButtonDown(buttonName: String) triggered when a button is pushed. buttonName is one of A , B , X , Y , Start , Back , LT , RT , LB , RB , LS , RS , DPadUp , DPadDown , DPadLeft , DPadRight

onButtonUp

onButtonUp(buttonName: String) triggered when a button is released. buttonName is one of A , B , X , Y , Start , Back , LT , RT , LB , RB , LS , RS , DPadUp , DPadDown , DPadLeft , DPadRight

onButtonChange

onButtonChange(buttonName: String, pressed: Bool) triggered when a button is pushed or released. buttonName is one of A , B , X , Y , Start , Back , LT , RT , LB , RB , LS , RS , DPadUp , DPadDown , DPadLeft , DPadRight

onAxisChange

onAxisChange(axisName: String, value: Number, previousValue: Number) triggered when an axis is changed. axisName is one of LeftStickX , LeftStickY , RightStickX , RightStickY , LeftTrigger , RightTrigger

onA

onA() triggered when the A button is pressed.

onB

onB() triggered when the B button is pressed.

onX

onX() triggered when the X button is pressed.

onY

onY() triggered when the Y button is pressed.

onLT

onLT() triggered when the LT button is pressed.

onRT

onRT() triggered when the RT button is pressed.

onLB

onLB() triggered when the LB button is pressed.

onRB

onRB() triggered when the RB button is pressed.

onLS

onLS() triggered when the LS button is pressed.

onRS

onRS() triggered when the RS button is pressed.

onUp

onUp() triggered when the D Pad Up button is pressed or the Left Stick is pushed up (above stickThreshold ).

onDown

onDown() triggered when the D Pad Down button is pressed or the Left Stick is pushed down (above stickThreshold ).

onLeft

onLeft() triggered when the D Pad Left button is pressed or the Left Stick is pushed left (above stickThreshold ).

onRight

onRight() triggered when the D Pad Right button is pressed or the Left Stick is pushed right (above stickThreshold ).

