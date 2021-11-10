// Simply replace `react-ga` with `react-ga4`
// import ReactGA from "react-ga";
import ReactGA from "react-ga4";
npm i react-ga4
import ReactGA from "react-ga4";
ReactGA.initialize("your GA measurement id");
ReactGA.send("pageview");
More example can be found in test suite
// Multiple products (previously known as trackers)
ReactGA.initialize([
{
trackingId: "your GA measurement id",
gaOptions: {...}, // optional
gtagOptions: {...}, // optional
},
{
trackingId: "your second GA measurement id",
},
]);
// Send pageview with a custom path
ReactGA.send({ hitType: "pageview", page: "/my-path" });
// Send a custom event
ReactGA.event({
category: "your category",
action: "your action",
label: "your label", // optional
value: 99, // optional, must be a number
nonInteraction: true, // optional, true/false
transport: "xhr", // optional, beacon/xhr/image
});
|Parameter
|Notes
|GA_MEASUREMENT_ID
string Required
|options.nonce
string Optional Used for Content Security Policy (CSP) more
|options.testMode
boolean Default false
|options.gaOptions
object Optional Reference
|options.gtagOptions
object Optional
|options.legacyDimensionMetric
boolean Default true
|Parameter
|Notes
|fieldsObject
object Required
This method signature are NOT for
UA-XXX
|Parameter
|Notes
|name
string Required A recommended event or a custom event
|params
object Optional
|Parameter
|Notes
|options
object Required
|options.action
string Required
|options.category
string Required
|options.label
string Optional
|options.value
number Optional
|options.nonInteraction
boolean Optional
|options.transport
'beacon'\|'xhr'\|'image' Optional
|options.dimension
{1...200}
any Optional
|options.metric
{1...200}
any Optional
|Parameter
|Notes
|fieldsObject
object Required
Deprecated Use
.send("pageview") instead
Deprecated Use
enhanced measurement feature in Google Analytics.
import { ReactGAImplementation } from "react-ga4";
class MyCustomOverriddenClass extends ReactGAImplementation {}
export default new MyCustomOverriddenClass();
Use Google Analytics Debugger Chrome Extension to see logs
MIT