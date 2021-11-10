openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-ga4

by PriceRunner
1.4.1 (see all)

React Google Analytics 4

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.3K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Google Analytics 4

Migrate from old react-ga

// Simply replace `react-ga` with `react-ga4`
// import ReactGA from "react-ga";
import ReactGA from "react-ga4";

Install

npm i react-ga4

Usage

import ReactGA from "react-ga4";

ReactGA.initialize("your GA measurement id");
ReactGA.send("pageview");

Example

More example can be found in test suite

// Multiple products (previously known as trackers)
ReactGA.initialize([
  {
    trackingId: "your GA measurement id",
    gaOptions: {...}, // optional
    gtagOptions: {...}, // optional
  },
  {
    trackingId: "your second GA measurement id",
  },
]);

// Send pageview with a custom path
ReactGA.send({ hitType: "pageview", page: "/my-path" });

// Send a custom event
ReactGA.event({
  category: "your category",
  action: "your action",
  label: "your label", // optional
  value: 99, // optional, must be a number
  nonInteraction: true, // optional, true/false
  transport: "xhr", // optional, beacon/xhr/image
});

Reference

ReactGA.initialize(GA_MEASUREMENT_ID, options)

ParameterNotes
GA_MEASUREMENT_IDstring Required
options.noncestring Optional Used for Content Security Policy (CSP) more
options.testModeboolean Default false
options.gaOptionsobject Optional Reference
options.gtagOptionsobject Optional
options.legacyDimensionMetricboolean Default true

ReactGA.set(fieldsObject)

ParameterNotes
fieldsObjectobject Required

ReactGA.event(name, params)

This method signature are NOT for UA-XXX

ParameterNotes
namestring Required A recommended event or a custom event
paramsobject Optional

ReactGA.event(options)

ParameterNotes
optionsobject Required
options.actionstring Required
options.categorystring Required
options.labelstring Optional
options.valuenumber Optional
options.nonInteractionboolean Optional
options.transport'beacon'\|'xhr'\|'image' Optional
options.dimension{1...200}any Optional
options.metric{1...200}any Optional

ReactGA.send(fieldsObject)

ParameterNotes
fieldsObjectobject Required

ReactGA.gtag(...args)

ReactGA.ga(...args)

ReactGA.pageview(path, _, title)

Deprecated Use .send("pageview") instead

ReactGA.outboundLink({ label }, hitCallback)

Deprecated Use enhanced measurement feature in Google Analytics.

Extending

import { ReactGAImplementation } from "react-ga4";

class MyCustomOverriddenClass extends ReactGAImplementation {}

export default new MyCustomOverriddenClass();

Debugging

Use Google Analytics Debugger Chrome Extension to see logs

Maintainer

Han Lin Yap

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial