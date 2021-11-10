React Google Analytics 4

Migrate from old react-ga

import ReactGA from "react-ga4" ;

Install

npm i react-ga4

Usage

import ReactGA from "react-ga4" ; ReactGA.initialize( "your GA measurement id" ); ReactGA.send( "pageview" );

Example

More example can be found in test suite

ReactGA.initialize([ { trackingId : "your GA measurement id" , gaOptions : {...}, gtagOptions : {...}, }, { trackingId : "your second GA measurement id" , }, ]); ReactGA.send({ hitType : "pageview" , page : "/my-path" }); ReactGA.event({ category : "your category" , action : "your action" , label : "your label" , value : 99 , nonInteraction : true , transport : "xhr" , });

Reference

Parameter Notes GA_MEASUREMENT_ID string Required options.nonce string Optional Used for Content Security Policy (CSP) more options.testMode boolean Default false options.gaOptions object Optional Reference options.gtagOptions object Optional options.legacyDimensionMetric boolean Default true

Parameter Notes fieldsObject object Required

This method signature are NOT for UA-XXX

Parameter Notes name string Required A recommended event or a custom event params object Optional

Parameter Notes options object Required options.action string Required options.category string Required options.label string Optional options.value number Optional options.nonInteraction boolean Optional options.transport 'beacon'\|'xhr'\|'image' Optional options.dimension {1...200} any Optional options.metric {1...200} any Optional

Parameter Notes fieldsObject object Required

Deprecated Use .send("pageview") instead

ReactGA.outboundLink({ label }, hitCallback)

Deprecated Use enhanced measurement feature in Google Analytics.

Extending

import { ReactGAImplementation } from "react-ga4" ; class MyCustomOverriddenClass extends ReactGAImplementation {} export default new MyCustomOverriddenClass();

Debugging

Use Google Analytics Debugger Chrome Extension to see logs

Maintainer

Han Lin Yap

License

MIT