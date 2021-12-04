This is a JavaScript module that can be used to include Google Analytics tracking code in a website or app that uses React for its front-end codebase. It does not currently use any React code internally, but has been written for use with a number of Mozilla Foundation websites that are using React, as a way to standardize our GA Instrumentation across projects.
It is designed to work with Universal Analytics and will not support the older
ga.js implementation.
This module is mildly opinionated in how we instrument tracking within our front-end code. Our API is slightly more verbose than the core Google Analytics library, in the hope that the code is easier to read and understand for our engineers. See examples below.
If you use
react-ga too, we'd love your feedback. Feel free to file issues, ideas and pull requests against this repo.
With npm:
npm install react-ga --save
With bower:
bower install react-ga --save
Note that React >= 0.14.0 is needed in order to use the
<OutboundLink> component.
Initializing GA and Tracking Pageviews:
import ReactGA from 'react-ga';
ReactGA.initialize('UA-000000-01');
ReactGA.pageview(window.location.pathname + window.location.search);
When included as a script tag, a variable
ReactGA is exposed in the global scope.
<!-- The core React library -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@15.5.0/dist/react.min.js"></script>
<!-- The ReactDOM Library -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@15.5.0/dist/react-dom.min.js"></script>
<!-- ReactGA library -->
<script src="/path/to/bower_components/react-ga/dist/react-ga.min.js"></script>
<script>
ReactGA.initialize('UA-000000-01', { debug: true });
</script>
For a working demo have a look at the demo files or clone this repo and run
npm install
npm start then open http://localhost:8080 and follow the instructions.
Demo requires you to have your own TrackingID.
1.x to
2.x
You can safely upgrade to
2.x as there are no breaking changes. The main new feature is that the underlying
ga function is now exposed via the property
ReactGA.ga. This can be helpful when you need a function that
ReactGA doesn't support at the moment. Also, for that reason, it is recommended that you rename your imported value as
ReactGA rather than
ga so as to distinguish between the React GA wrapper and the original
ga function.
While some convenience components are included inside the package, some are specific to each application. A community curated list of these is available in the wiki: https://github.com/react-ga/react-ga/wiki/Community-Components. Feel free to add any you have found useful.
GA must be initialized using this function before any of the other tracking functions will record any data. The values are checked and sent through to the
ga('create', ... call.
If you aren't getting any data back from Page Timings, you may have to add
siteSpeedSampleRate: 100 to the
gaOptions object. This will send 100% of hits to Google Analytics. By default only 1% are sent.
ReactGA.initialize('UA-000000-01', {
debug: true,
titleCase: false,
gaOptions: {
userId: 123
}
});
Or with multiple trackers
ReactGA.initialize(
[
{
trackingId: 'UA-000000-01',
gaOptions: {
name: 'tracker1',
userId: 123
}
},
{
trackingId: 'UA-000000-02',
gaOptions: { name: 'tracker2' }
}
],
{ debug: true, alwaysSendToDefaultTracker: false }
);
|Value
|Notes
|gaTrackingID
String. Required. GA Tracking ID like
UA-000000-01.
|options.debug
Boolean. Optional. If set to
true, will output additional feedback to the console.
|options.titleCase
Boolean. Optional. Defaults to
true. If set to
false, strings will not be converted to title case before sending to GA.
|options.gaOptions
Object. Optional. GA configurable create only fields.
|options.gaAddress
String. Optional. If you are self-hosting your
analytics.js, you can specify the URL for it here.
|options.alwaysSendToDefaultTracker
Boolean. Optional. Defaults to
true. If set to
false and using multiple trackers, the event will not be send to the default tracker.
|options.testMode
Boolean. Optional. Defaults to
false. Enables test mode. See here for more information.
|options.standardImplementation
Boolean. Optional. Defaults to
false. Enables loading GA as google expects it. See here for more information.
|options.useExistingGa
Boolean. Optional. Skips call to
window.ga(), assuming you have manually run it.
|options.redactEmail
Boolean. Optional. Defaults to
true. Enables redacting a email as the string that in "Event Category" and "Event Action".
If you are having additional troubles and setting
debug = true shows as working please try using the Chrome GA Debugger Extension.
This will help you figure out if your implementation is off or your GA Settings are not correct.
This will set the values of custom dimensions in Google Analytics.
ReactGA.set({ dimension14: 'Sports' });
Or with multiple trackers
ReactGA.set({ userId: 123 }, ['tracker2']);
|Value
|Notes
|fieldsObject
Object. e.g.
{ userId: 123 }
|trackerNames
Array. Optional. A list of extra trackers to run the command on
ReactGA.pageview('/about/contact-us');
Or with multiple trackers
ReactGA.pageview('/about/contact-us', ['tracker2']);
This will send all the named trackers listed in the array parameter. The default tracker will or will not send according to the
initialize() setting
alwaysSendToDefaultTracker (defaults to
true if not provided).
|Value
|Notes
|path
String. e.g. '/get-involved/other-ways-to-help'
|trackerNames
Array. Optional. A list of extra trackers to run the command on
|title
String. Optional. e.g. 'Other Ways to Help'
See example above for use with
react-router.
A modal view is often an equivalent to a pageview in our UX, but without a change in URL that would record a standard GA pageview. For example, a 'contact us' modal may be accessible from any page in a site, even if we don't have a standalone 'contact us' page on its own URL. In this scenario, the modalview should be recorded using this function.
ReactGA.modalview('/about/contact-us');
|Value
|Notes
|modalName
String. E.g. 'login', 'read-terms-and-conditions'
Tracking in-page
event interactions is key to understanding the use of any interactive web property. This is how we record user interactions that don't trigger a change in URL.
ReactGA.event({
category: 'User',
action: 'Created an Account'
});
ReactGA.event({
category: 'Social',
action: 'Rated an App',
value: 3
});
ReactGA.event({
category: 'Editing',
action: 'Deleted Component',
label: 'Game Widget'
});
ReactGA.event({
category: 'Promotion',
action: 'Displayed Promotional Widget',
label: 'Homepage Thing',
nonInteraction: true
});
|Value
|Notes
|args.category
String. Required. A top level category for these events. E.g. 'User', 'Navigation', 'App Editing', etc.
|args.action
String. Required. A description of the behaviour. E.g. 'Clicked Delete', 'Added a component', 'Deleted account', etc.
|args.label
String. Optional. More precise labelling of the related action. E.g. alongside the 'Added a component' action, we could add the name of a component as the label. E.g. 'Survey', 'Heading', 'Button', etc.
|args.value
Int. Optional. A means of recording a numerical value against an event. E.g. a rating, a score, etc.
|args.nonInteraction
Boolean. Optional. If an event is not triggered by a user interaction, but instead by our code (e.g. on page load), it should be flagged as a
nonInteraction event to avoid skewing bounce rate data.
|args.transport
String. Optional. This specifies the transport mechanism with which hits will be sent. Valid values include 'beacon', 'xhr', or 'image'.
Allow to measure periods of time such as AJAX requests and resources loading by sending hits using the analytics.js library. For more detailed description, please refer to https://developers.google.com/analytics/devguides/collection/analyticsjs/user-timings.
Usage:
ReactGA.timing({
category: 'JS Libraries',
variable: 'load',
value: 20, // in milliseconds
label: 'CDN libs'
});
This is equivalent to the following Google Analytics command:
ga('send', 'timing', 'JS Libraries', 'load', 20, 'CDN libs');
|Value
|Notes
|args.category
String. Required. A string for categorizing all user timing variables into logical groups.
|args.variable
String. Required. Name of the variable being recorded.
|args.value
Int. Required. Number of milliseconds elapsed time to report.
|args.label
String. Optional. It can be used to add flexibility in visualizing user timings in the reports.
The original
ga function can be accessed via this method. This gives developers the flexibility of directly
using
ga.js features that have not yet been implemented in
ReactGA. No validations will be done
by
ReactGA as it is being bypassed if this approach is used.
If no arguments are passed to
ReactGA.ga(), the
ga object is returned instead.
Usage with arguments:
ReactGA.ga('send', 'pageview', '/mypage');
Usage without arguments:
var ga = ReactGA.ga();
ga('send', 'pageview', '/mypage');
Tracking links out to external URLs (including id.webmaker.org for OAuth 2.0 login flow). A declarative approach is found in the next section, by using an
<OutboundLink> component.
ReactGA.outboundLink(
{
label: 'Clicked Create an Account'
},
function () {
console.log('redirect here');
},
['tracker2']
);
|Value
|Notes
|args.label
String. Required. Description of where the outbound link points to. Either as a URL, or a string.
|hitCallback
function. The react-ga implementation accounts for the possibility that GA servers are down, or GA is blocked, by using a fallback 250ms timeout. See notes in GA Dev Guide
|trackerNames
Array<String> Optional. A list of extra trackers to run the command on.
<OutboundLink> Component
Outbound links can directly be used as a component in your React code and the event label will be sent directly to ReactGA.
var ReactGA = require('react-ga');
render() {
return (
<div>
<ReactGA.OutboundLink
eventLabel="myLabel"
to="http://www.example.com"
target="_blank"
trackerNames={['tracker2']}
>
My Link
</ReactGA.OutboundLink>
</div>
);
}
|Value
|Notes
|eventLabel
String. Required. Description of where the outbound link points to. Either as a URL, or a string.
|to
String. Required. URL the link leads to.
|target
String. Optional. To open the link in a new tab, use a value of
_blank.
|trackerNames
Array<String> Optional. A list of extra trackers to run the command on.
For bower, use the
<ReactGA.OutboundLink> component.
ReactGA.exception({
description: 'An error occurred',
fatal: true
});
|Value
|Notes
|args.description
String. Optional. Description of what happened.
|args.fatal
boolean. Optional. Set to
true if it was a fatal exception.
Require GA plugins.
ReactGA.plugin.require('localHitSender', { path: '/log', debug: true });
|Value
|Notes
|name
String. Required. The name of the plugin to be required. Note: if the plugin is not an official analytics.js plugin, it must be provided elsewhere on the page.
|options
Object. Optional. An initialization object that will be passed to the plugin constructor upon instantiation.
Execute the
action for the
pluginName with the payload.
ReactGA.plugin.execute('ecommerce', 'addTransaction', {
id: 'jd38je31j',
revenue: '3.50'
});
You can use this function with four arguments to pass
actionType and
payload along with executed action
ReactGA.plugin.execute('ec', 'setAction', 'purchase', {
id: 'jd38je31j',
revenue: '3.50'
});
To enable test mode, initialize ReactGA with the
testMode: true option. Here's an example from
tests/utils/testMode.test.js
// This should be part of your setup
ReactGA.initialize('foo', { testMode: true });
// This would be in the component/js you are testing
ReactGA.ga('send', 'pageview', '/mypage');
// This would be how you check that the calls are made correctly
expect(ReactGA.testModeAPI.calls).toEqual([
['create', 'foo', 'auto'],
['send', 'pageview', '/mypage']
]);
To enable standard implemention of google analytics.
Add this script to your html
<!-- Google Analytics -->
<script>
(function (i, s, o, g, r, a, m) {
i['GoogleAnalyticsObject'] = r;
(i[r] =
i[r] ||
function () {
(i[r].q = i[r].q || []).push(arguments);
}),
(i[r].l = 1 * new Date());
(a = s.createElement(o)), (m = s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0]);
a.async = 1;
a.src = g;
m.parentNode.insertBefore(a, m);
})(
window,
document,
'script',
'<%=htmlWebpackPlugin.options.analyticsURL%>',
'ga'
);
ga('create', 'UA-XXX-X', 'auto');
ga('send', 'pageview');
</script>
<!-- End Google Analytics -->
Initialize ReactGA with
standardImplementation: true option.
// This should be part of your setup
ReactGA.initialize('UA-XXX-X', { standardImplementation: true });
npm install
npm install react@^15.6.1 prop-types@^15.5.10 - This is for the optional dependencies.
npm test
Follow instructions inside CONTRIBUTING.md
Pretty easy to get google analytics going on a page if you don't want to include the snippet that analytics provides itself. The good thing is that via this package, you can just upgrade the package to have the google analytics script upgraded as well.
A nice and simple package, I've used it multiple times on Next.js projects and the experience was pretty much seamless. Definitely recommend using it in case you'd like to install Google Analytics into your SSR-enabled app