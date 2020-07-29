openbase logo
rga

react-g-analytics

by Zlatko Fedor
0.4.2 (see all)

React google analytics with support for react-router

Readme

React Google Analytics

NPM version

Motivation

I needed google analytics working in combination with react-router.

Install

npm install react-g-analytics

Features

  • Automatically load google analytics scripts (optional - id parameter)
  • Automatically send pageview when user will change current route of react-router

Support us

Star this project on GitHub.

Notice

Use version 0.3.x of the react-g-analytics if you want to use it with react-router 4.x Use version 0.2.x of the react-g-analytics if you want to use it with react-router 2.x or 3.x

Usage

Example react-router 4.x

User BrowserRouter from react-g-analytics instead of react-router.

import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-g-analytics';

export default function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <BrowserRouter id="UA-*******-**">
      ... your application
    <BrowserRouter>
  );
}

>

Example react-router 3.x and bellow

App.jsx

Application part (load google analytics script to your webpage on the client side). ReactGAnalytics has parameter ID (use your own ID)

var React = require('react');
var GoogleAnalytics = require('react-g-analytics');

var App = module.exports = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <div id="application">
        <GoogleAnalytics id="UA-*******-**" />
        <RouteHandler />
      </div>
    );
  }
});

routes.jsx

Define your routes here.

var React = require('react');
var Router = require('react-router');
var Route = Router.Route;
var DefaultRoute = Router.DefaultRoute;
var Index = require('./Index.jsx');
var App = require('./App.jsx');

var routes = module.exports = (
  <Route handler={App} name="index" path="/">
    <DefaultRoute handler={Index} />
  </Route>
);

client.js

Here is a simple client side

var React = require('react');
var app = require('./App.jsx');
var routes = require('./routes.jsx');

var router = Router.create({
  routes: routes
});

router.run(function(Handler, state) {
  React.render(React.createElement(Handler, {}), node);
});

Set

If you want to set google analytics parameters after load you can use property named set. Here is small example:

var React = require('react');
var GoogleAnalytics = require('react-g-analytics');
var RouteHandler = require('react-router').RouteHandler;

var set = {
  anonymizeIp: true
};

var App = module.exports = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <div id="application">
        <GoogleAnalytics id="UA-*******-**" set={set} />
        <RouteHandler />
      </div>
    );
  }
});

Skip loading google analytics scripts

If you are loading the GA in different way. You can skip autoload of the GA script simply: Do not enter your google analytics ID as parameter.

Try our other React components

Support us

Star this project on GitHub.

Credits

Zlatko Fedor

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Zlatko Fedor zlatkofedor@cherryprojects.com

