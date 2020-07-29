I needed google analytics working in combination with react-router.
npm install react-g-analytics
Star this project on GitHub.
Use version 0.3.x of the react-g-analytics if you want to use it with react-router 4.x Use version 0.2.x of the react-g-analytics if you want to use it with react-router 2.x or 3.x
User BrowserRouter from react-g-analytics instead of react-router.
import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-g-analytics';
export default function MyComponent() {
return (
<BrowserRouter id="UA-*******-**">
... your application
<BrowserRouter>
);
}
>
Application part (load google analytics script to your webpage on the client side). ReactGAnalytics has parameter ID (use your own ID)
var React = require('react');
var GoogleAnalytics = require('react-g-analytics');
var App = module.exports = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<div id="application">
<GoogleAnalytics id="UA-*******-**" />
<RouteHandler />
</div>
);
}
});
Define your routes here.
var React = require('react');
var Router = require('react-router');
var Route = Router.Route;
var DefaultRoute = Router.DefaultRoute;
var Index = require('./Index.jsx');
var App = require('./App.jsx');
var routes = module.exports = (
<Route handler={App} name="index" path="/">
<DefaultRoute handler={Index} />
</Route>
);
Here is a simple client side
var React = require('react');
var app = require('./App.jsx');
var routes = require('./routes.jsx');
var router = Router.create({
routes: routes
});
router.run(function(Handler, state) {
React.render(React.createElement(Handler, {}), node);
});
If you want to set google analytics parameters after load you can use property named set. Here is small example:
var React = require('react');
var GoogleAnalytics = require('react-g-analytics');
var RouteHandler = require('react-router').RouteHandler;
var set = {
anonymizeIp: true
};
var App = module.exports = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<div id="application">
<GoogleAnalytics id="UA-*******-**" set={set} />
<RouteHandler />
</div>
);
}
});
If you are loading the GA in different way. You can skip autoload of the GA script simply: Do not enter your google analytics ID as parameter.
Star this project on GitHub.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2016 Zlatko Fedor zlatkofedor@cherryprojects.com