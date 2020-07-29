React Google Analytics

Motivation

I needed google analytics working in combination with react-router.

Install

npm install react-g-analytics

Features

Automatically load google analytics scripts (optional - id parameter)

Automatically send pageview when user will change current route of react-router

Support us

Star this project on GitHub.

Notice

Use version 0.3.x of the react-g-analytics if you want to use it with react-router 4.x Use version 0.2.x of the react-g-analytics if you want to use it with react-router 2.x or 3.x

Usage

Example react-router 4.x

User BrowserRouter from react-g-analytics instead of react-router.

import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-g-analytics' ; export default function MyComponent ( ) { return ( <BrowserRouter id="UA-*******-**"> ... your application <BrowserRouter> ); } >

Example react-router 3.x and bellow

Application part (load google analytics script to your webpage on the client side). ReactGAnalytics has parameter ID (use your own ID)

var React = require ( 'react' ); var GoogleAnalytics = require ( 'react-g-analytics' ); var App = module .exports = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div id = "application" > < GoogleAnalytics id = "UA-*******-**" /> < RouteHandler /> </ div > ); } });

Define your routes here.

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Router = require ( 'react-router' ); var Route = Router.Route; var DefaultRoute = Router.DefaultRoute; var Index = require ( './Index.jsx' ); var App = require ( './App.jsx' ); var routes = module .exports = ( < Route handler = {App} name = "index" path = "/" > < DefaultRoute handler = {Index} /> </ Route > );

Here is a simple client side

var React = require ( 'react' ); var app = require ( './App.jsx' ); var routes = require ( './routes.jsx' ); var router = Router.create({ routes : routes }); router.run( function ( Handler, state ) { React.render(React.createElement(Handler, {}), node); });

Set

If you want to set google analytics parameters after load you can use property named set. Here is small example:

var React = require ( 'react' ); var GoogleAnalytics = require ( 'react-g-analytics' ); var RouteHandler = require ( 'react-router' ).RouteHandler; var set = { anonymizeIp : true }; var App = module .exports = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div id = "application" > < GoogleAnalytics id = "UA-*******-**" set = {set} /> < RouteHandler /> </ div > ); } });

Skip loading google analytics scripts

If you are loading the GA in different way. You can skip autoload of the GA script simply: Do not enter your google analytics ID as parameter.

Try our other React components

Translate your great project react-translate-maker

Forms react-form-controlled

Google AdSense via Google Publisher Tag react-google-publisher-tag

Support us

Star this project on GitHub.

Credits

Zlatko Fedor

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Zlatko Fedor zlatkofedor@cherryprojects.com