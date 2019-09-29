React Fuzzy Picker

A React component that implements a fuzzy picker (similar to Sublime Text's command palette or Slack's channel switcher). In a nutshell, it provides a quick way for user's to pick from a long list of items.

Installing

npm install --save react-fuzzy-picker import FuzzyPicker from 'react-fuzzy-picker' ;

Demo and Examples

A live demo is available here: https://1egoman.github.io/fuzzy-picker

A super basic example of the component:

import FuzzyPicker from 'react-fuzzy-picker' ; ReactDOM.render( < FuzzyPicker isOpen = {true} onClose = {() => console.log('You closed the fuzzy-picker')} onChange={choice => console.log('You picked', choice)} items={["foo", "bar", "baz"]} />, element);

Uncontrolled

The above renders, however, the component is "stuck" open. This is because the component is written to be controlled, ie, ties in a parent component's state to keep track of whether is is open or closed. Don't want that, or would rather an uncontrolled variant? Wrap it in a FuzzyWrapper :

import FuzzyPicker, {FuzzyWrapper} from 'react-fuzzy-picker' ; function renderFuzzyPicker ( isOpen, onClose ) { return <FuzzyPicker isOpen={isOpen} onClose={onClose} onChange={choice => console.log('You picked', choice)} items={["foo", "bar", "baz"]} />; } // Here, we check what key must be pressed to open the fuzzy picker // We'll use the '/' key for this example. function isCorrectKeyPressed(event) { return event.key === '/'; } ReactDOM.render(<FuzzyWrapper isKeyPressed={isCorrectKeyPressed} popup={renderFuzzyPicker} />, element);

With the above, pressing / will open the fuzzy picker (and you don't have to worry about managing that state.)

The fuzzy picker is automatically dismissed (closed) when the user presses escape.

Automatic close on enter

By default FuzzyPicker doesn't close when the user presses the enter key. To make it behave this way you can close it in response to the onChange event.

You can also enable automatically close on enter by setting the autoCloseOnEnter property to true. This enables the behaviour to automatically close FuzzyPicker when the user presses enter to choose an item

import FuzzyPicker from 'react-fuzzy-picker' ; ReactDOM.render( < FuzzyPicker isOpen = {true} onClose = {() => console.log('You closed the fuzzy-picker')} onChange={choice => console.log('You picked', choice)} autoCloseOnEnter={true} // Automatically close FuzzyPicker when the user presses enter. items={["foo", "bar", "baz"]} />, element);

Showing all items

By default FuzzyPicker doesn't show any items until you start to type and matching items are found. You can enable showing of all items before any text is entered by enabling the showAllItems property as follows:

import FuzzyPicker from 'react-fuzzy-picker' ; ReactDOM.render( < FuzzyPicker isOpen = {true} onClose = {() => console.log('You closed the fuzzy-picker')} onChange={choice => console.log('You picked', choice)} showAllItems={true} // Automatically show all items by default. items={["foo", "bar", "baz"]} />, element);

Asynchronous Items

Sometimes, you want to fetch items asynchronously. Here's how you'd do that here.

import {AsyncFuzzyPicker} from 'react-fuzzy-picker' ; ReactDOM.render( < AsyncFuzzyPicker isOpen = {true} onClose = {() => console.log('You closed the fuzzy-picker')} onChange={choice => console.log('You picked', choice)} // Here's where it gets interesting. This prop takes a function, and expects a promise to be // returned with a list of values that should be specified. fetchItems={value => { // "value" is what the user typed into the box. if (value === "foo") { // Pretend to be async! return Promise.resolve(["foo", "bar", "baz"]); } else { return Promise.resolve(["hello", "world"]); } }} />, element);

Documentation

FuzzyPicker

A component for fuzzy searching through a collection of items.

<FuzzyPicker isOpen={ true } onClose={() => console .log( 'You closed the fuzzy-picker' )} onChange={choice => console .log( 'You picked' , choice)} items={[{ value : "foo" }, { value : "bar" }, { value : "baz" }]} renderItem={item => < span > {item.value} </ span > } itemValue={item => item.value} />

Props:

label : A string, a label to print above the fuzzy-picker textbox.

: A string, a label to print above the fuzzy-picker textbox. items : An array of strings. These are a "haystack" of all items. This is searched against to find a match.

: An array of strings. These are a "haystack" of all items. This is searched against to find a match. showAllItems : Set to true to shows all items when nothing is typed in the fuzzy picker. Defaults to false meaning no items are shown until you start typing.

: Set to to shows all items when nothing is typed in the fuzzy picker. Defaults to meaning no items are shown until you start typing. displayCount : An integer, how many matches to show at maximum.

: An integer, how many matches to show at maximum. cycleAtEndsOfList : A boolean, when a user arrows past the end of the list, should the highlight wrap?

: A boolean, when a user arrows past the end of the list, should the highlight wrap? onChangeHighlightedItem : a callback that is fired when the highlight changes within the fuzzyfinder. Passed one argument, the newly highlighted item.

: a callback that is fired when the highlight changes within the fuzzyfinder. Passed one argument, the newly highlighted item. onChange : When the user selects a final item, this callback is fired with that item. Passed one argument, the chosen item.

: When the user selects a final item, this callback is fired with that item. Passed one argument, the chosen item. onClose : When the user closes the fuzzy-finder by either pressing escape of clicking on the background, this callback is fired. Passed zero arguments.

: When the user closes the fuzzy-finder by either pressing escape of clicking on the background, this callback is fired. Passed zero arguments. autoCloseOnEnter : Set to true to automatically close fuzzy picker when the selects an item with the enter key. Defaults to false meaning that pressing enter does not close the fuzzy picker.

: Set to to automatically close fuzzy picker when the selects an item with the enter key. Defaults to meaning that pressing enter does not close the fuzzy picker. renderItem : An optional function that allows a user to map each function to its displayed component on the page. This is presentational only. If itemValue is specified, this prop must also be specified.

: An optional function that allows a user to map each function to its displayed component on the page. This is presentational only. If is specified, this prop must also be specified. itemValue : An optional function that maps each item to its string value to be searched against. This function must always return a string. If omitted, the "default" is to map the item directly to the output (ie, your data is a flat array of strings.) If renderItem is specified, this prop must also be specified.

AsyncFuzzyPicker

An asynchronous version of the FuzzyPicker component.

<AsyncFuzzyPicker isOpen={ true } onClose={() => console .log( 'You closed the fuzzy-picker' )} onChange={choice => console .log( 'You picked' , choice)} label= "Fuzzy Picker Label" returned with a list of values that should be specified. fetchItems={value => { if (value === "foo" ) { return Promise .resolve([ "foo" , "bar" , "baz" ]); } else { return Promise .resolve([ "hello" , "world" ]); } }} />

Props:

All props that can be passed to the above FuzzyPicker component, plus...

component, plus... fetchItems : A function called to asynchronously fetch new items for a given search phrase. Must return a promise with an array of strings. For example, value => Promise.resolve(["foo", "bar", "baz"])

FuzzyWrapper

A wrapper component that controls a FuzzyFinder and will bind its opening to a keyboard event.

function renderFuzzyPicker ( isOpen, onClose ) { return <FuzzyPicker isOpen={true} onClose={() => console.log('You closed the fuzzy-picker')} onChange={choice => console.log('You picked', choice)} items={["foo", "bar", "baz"]} />; } // Here, we check what key must be pressed to open the fuzzy picker // We'll use the '/' key for this example. function isCorrectKeyPressed(event) { return e.key === '/'; } <FuzzyWrapper isKeyPressed={isCorrectKeyPressed} popup={renderFuzzyPicker} />

Props: