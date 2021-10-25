caseSensitive false Indicates whether comparisons should be case sensitive.

className null give a custom class name to the root element

inputProps {} Props passed directly to the input element. i.e. defaultValue , onChange , etc.

inputStyle {} Styles passed directly to the input element.

inputWrapperStyle {} Styles passed directly to the input wrapper div .

isDropdown false Hide the result list on blur.

listItemStyle {} Styles passed to each item in the dropdown list.

listWrapperStyle {} Styles passed directly to the dropdown wrapper.

selectedListItemStyle {} Styles passed directly to current 'active' item.

width 430 width of the fuzzy searchbox

distance 100 Determines how close the match must be to the fuzzy location (specified by location). An exact letter match which is distance characters away from the fuzzy location would score as a complete mismatch. A distance of 0 requires the match be at the exact location specified, a distance of 1000 would require a perfect match to be within 800 characters of the location to be found using a threshold of 0.8.

id null The name of the identifier property. If specified, the returned result will be a list of the items' identifiers, otherwise it will be a list of the items.

include [] An array of values that should be included from the searcher's output. When this array contains elements, each result in the list will be of the form { item: ..., include1: ..., include2: ... } . Values you can include are score, matches. Eg: { include: ['score', 'matches' ] }

maxPatternLength 32 The maximum length of the pattern. The longer the pattern, the more intensive the search operation will be. Whenever the pattern exceeds the maxPatternLength, an error will be thrown.

onSelect noop Function to be executed on selection of any result.

keyForDisplayName title The key which should be used for list item text.

keys all[Array] List of properties that will be searched. This also supports nested properties.

list null Array of properties to be filtered.

maxResults 10 Max number of results to show at once.

placeholder 'Search' Placeholder of the searchbox

resultsTemplate Func Template of the dropdown divs

shouldShowDropdownAtStart false Allow the searchbox to act as a filter dropdown with initial values. Yields all results when the search value is blank.

shouldSort true Whether to sort the result list, by score.

sortFn Array.prototype.sort The function that is used for sorting the result list.

threshold 0.6 At what point does the match algorithm give up. A threshold of 0.0 requires a perfect match (of both letters and location), a threshold of 1.0 would match anything.

tokenize false When true, the search algorithm will search individual words and the full string, computing the final score as a function of both. Note that when tokenize is true, the threshold , distance , and location are inconsequential for individual tokens.