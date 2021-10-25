fuzzy search in React
npm install --save react-fuzzy
const list = [{
id: 1,
title: 'The Great Gatsby',
author: 'F. Scott Fitzgerald'
}, {
id: 2,
title: 'The DaVinci Code',
author: 'Dan Brown'
}, {
id: 3,
title: 'Angels & Demons',
author: 'Dan Brown'
}];
<FuzzySearch
list={list}
keys={['author', 'title']}
width={430}
onSelect={(newSelectedItem) => {
// Local state setter defined elsewhere
setSelectedItem(newSelectedItem)
}}
/>
<FuzzySearch
list={list}
keys={['author', 'title']}
width={430}
onSelect={(newSelectedItem) => {
// Local state setter defined elsewhere
setSelectedItem(newSelectedItem)
}}
resultsTemplate={(props, state, styles, clickHandler) => {
return state.results.map((val, i) => {
const style = state.selectedIndex === i ? styles.selectedResultStyle : styles.resultsStyle;
return (
<div
key={i}
style={style}
onClick={() => clickHandler(i)}
>
{val.title}
<span style={{ float: 'right', opacity: 0.5 }}>by {val.author}</span>
</div>
);
});
}}
/>
|attribute
|default
|description
|caseSensitive
|false
|Indicates whether comparisons should be case sensitive.
|className
|null
|give a custom class name to the root element
|inputProps
|{}
|Props passed directly to the input element. i.e.
defaultValue,
onChange, etc.
|inputStyle
|{}
|Styles passed directly to the
input element.
|inputWrapperStyle
|{}
|Styles passed directly to the
input wrapper
div.
|isDropdown
|false
|Hide the result list on blur.
|listItemStyle
|{}
|Styles passed to each item in the dropdown list.
|listWrapperStyle
|{}
|Styles passed directly to the dropdown wrapper.
|selectedListItemStyle
|{}
|Styles passed directly to current 'active' item.
|width
|430
|width of the fuzzy searchbox
|distance
|100
|Determines how close the match must be to the fuzzy location (specified by location). An exact letter match which is distance characters away from the fuzzy location would score as a complete mismatch. A distance of 0 requires the match be at the exact location specified, a distance of 1000 would require a perfect match to be within 800 characters of the location to be found using a threshold of 0.8.
|id
|null
|The name of the identifier property. If specified, the returned result will be a list of the items' identifiers, otherwise it will be a list of the items.
|include
|[]
|An array of values that should be included from the searcher's output. When this array contains elements, each result in the list will be of the form
{ item: ..., include1: ..., include2: ... }. Values you can include are score, matches. Eg:
{ include: ['score', 'matches' ] }
|maxPatternLength
|32
|The maximum length of the pattern. The longer the pattern, the more intensive the search operation will be. Whenever the pattern exceeds the maxPatternLength, an error will be thrown.
|onSelect
|noop
|Function to be executed on selection of any result.
|keyForDisplayName
|title
|The key which should be used for list item text.
|keys
|all[Array]
|List of properties that will be searched. This also supports nested properties.
|list
|null
|Array of properties to be filtered.
|maxResults
|10
|Max number of results to show at once.
|placeholder
|'Search'
|Placeholder of the searchbox
|resultsTemplate
|Func
|Template of the dropdown divs
|shouldShowDropdownAtStart
|false
|Allow the searchbox to act as a
filter dropdown with initial values. Yields all results when the search value is blank.
|shouldSort
|true
|Whether to sort the result list, by score.
|sortFn
Array.prototype.sort
|The function that is used for sorting the result list.
|threshold
|0.6
|At what point does the match algorithm give up. A threshold of
0.0 requires a perfect match (of both letters and location), a threshold of
1.0 would match anything.
|tokenize
|false
|When true, the search algorithm will search individual words and the full string, computing the final score as a function of both. Note that when tokenize is true, the
threshold,
distance, and
location are inconsequential for individual tokens.
|verbose
|false
|Will print to the console. Useful for debugging.
MIT @ Ritesh Kumar