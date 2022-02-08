A simple and lightweight official React component for FusionCharts JavaScript charting library.
react-fusioncharts enables you to add JavaScript charts in your React application or project without any hassle.
There are multiple ways to install
react-fusioncharts component.
Direct Download All binaries are located on our github repository.
Install from NPM
npm install --save react-fusioncharts
See npm documentation to know more about npm usage.
Install from Yarn
yarn add react-fusioncharts
See yarn documentation to know more about yarn usage.
For general instructions, refer to this developer docs page.
create-react-app
Import React,
react-fusioncharts and FusionCharts in your app:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';
import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts';
ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts);
webpack or
parcel
Import React,
react-fusioncharts and FusionCharts in your app:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts/core';
import Column2d from 'fusioncharts/viz/column2d';
import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts';
ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Column2d);
Note: This way of import will not work in IE11 and below.
Here is a basic sample that shows how to create a chart using
react-fusioncharts:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';
import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion';
import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts';
ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme);
const dataSource = {
chart: {
caption: 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]',
subCaption: 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels',
xAxisName: 'Country',
yAxisName: 'Reserves (MMbbl)',
numberSuffix: 'K',
theme: 'fusion'
},
data: [
{ label: 'Venezuela', value: '290' },
{ label: 'Saudi', value: '260' },
{ label: 'Canada', value: '180' },
{ label: 'Iran', value: '140' },
{ label: 'Russia', value: '115' },
{ label: 'UAE', value: '100' },
{ label: 'US', value: '30' },
{ label: 'China', value: '30' }
]
};
const chartConfigs = {
type: 'column2d',
width: 600,
height: 400,
dataFormat: 'json',
dataSource: dataSource
};
ReactDOM.render(<ReactFC {...chartConfigs} />, document.getElementById('root'));
To render a map, import the FusionMaps module along with the map definition.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import Maps from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.maps';
import World from 'fusioncharts/maps/fusioncharts.world';
import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion';
import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts';
ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Maps, World, FusionTheme);
// Data Source B
const dataSource = {
chart: {
caption: 'Average Annual Population Growth',
subcaption: ' 1955-2015',
numbersuffix: '%',
includevalueinlabels: '1',
labelsepchar: ': ',
entityFillHoverColor: '#FFF9C4',
theme: 'fusion'
},
colorrange: {
minvalue: '0',
code: '#FFE0B2',
gradient: '1',
color: [
{ minvalue: '0.5', maxvalue: '1.0', color: '#FFD74D' },
{ minvalue: '1.0', maxvalue: '2.0', color: '#FB8C00' },
{ minvalue: '2.0', maxvalue: '3.0', color: '#E65100' }
]
},
data: [
{ id: 'NA', value: '.82', showLabel: '1' },
{ id: 'SA', value: '2.04', showLabel: '1' },
{ id: 'AS', value: '1.78', showLabel: '1' },
{ id: 'EU', value: '.40', showLabel: '1' },
{ id: 'AF', value: '2.58', showLabel: '1' },
{ id: 'AU', value: '1.30', showLabel: '1' }
]
};
const chartConfigs = {
type: 'world',
width: 600,
height: 400,
dataFormat: 'json',
dataSource: dataSource
};
ReactDOM.render(<ReactFC {...chartConfigs} />, document.getElementById('root'));
To attach event callbacks to a FusionCharts component, follow the pattern below.
Write the callback:
As a separate function:
var chartEventCallback = function (eventObj, dataObj) {
[Code goes here]
}
Or, as a component class method:
chartEventCallback (eventObj, dataObj) {
[Code goes here]
}
Attach the callback to an event through the React-FC component:
<ReactFC {...chartConfigs} fcEvent-EVENTNAME={this.chartEventCallback} />
Where, EVENTNAME is to be replaced by the event you want to track.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';
import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts';
import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/Charts/fusioncharts.theme.fusion';
ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme);
const dataSource = /* Data Source A , given above */;
const chartConfigs = {
type: 'column2d',
width: 600,
height: 400,
dataFormat: 'json',
dataSource: dataSource
};
class Chart extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
actualValue: 'Hover on the plot to see the value along with the label'
};
this.showPlotValue = this.showPlotValue.bind(this);
}
// Event callback handler for 'dataplotRollOver'.
// Shows the value of the hovered plot on the page.
showPlotValue(eventObj, dataObj) {
this.setState({
actualValue: `You’re are currently hovering over ${
dataObj.categoryLabel
} whose value is ${dataObj.displayValue}`
});
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<ReactFC
{...chartConfigs}
fcEvent-dataplotRollOver={this.showPlotValue}
/>
<p style={{ padding: '10px', background: '#f5f2f0' }}>
{this.state.actualValue}
</p>
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<Chart />, document.getElementById('root'));
From
fusioncharts@3.13.3-sr.1 and
react-fusioncharts@3.0.0, You can visualize timeseries data easily on react.
Learn more about FusionTime here.
import React from 'react';
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import TimeSeries from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries';
import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts';
ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, TimeSeries);
const jsonify = res => res.json();
const dataFetch = fetch(
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/data.json'
).then(jsonify);
const schemaFetch = fetch(
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/schema.json'
).then(jsonify);
class ChartViewer extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.onFetchData = this.onFetchData.bind(this);
this.state = {
timeseriesDs: {
type: 'timeseries',
renderAt: 'container',
width: '600',
height: '400',
dataSource: {
caption: { text: 'Online Sales of a SuperStore in the US' },
data: null,
yAxis: [
{
plot: [
{
value: 'Sales ($)'
}
]
}
]
}
}
};
}
componentDidMount() {
this.onFetchData();
}
onFetchData() {
Promise.all([dataFetch, schemaFetch]).then(res => {
const data = res[0];
const schema = res[1];
const fusionTable = new FusionCharts.DataStore().createDataTable(
data,
schema
);
const timeseriesDs = Object.assign({}, this.state.timeseriesDs);
timeseriesDs.dataSource.data = fusionTable;
this.setState({
timeseriesDs
});
});
}
render() {
return (
<div>
{this.state.timeseriesDs.dataSource.data ? (
<ReactFC {...this.state.timeseriesDs} />
) : (
'loading'
)}
</div>
);
}
}
Useful links for FusionTime
A custom component to easily add drill down to your react application.
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';
import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts';
import DrillDown from 'react-fusioncharts/components/DrillDown';
DrillDown.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts);
class MyComponent extends React.Component{
constructor(props){
super(props);
this.plotChildMap = [ 0, 2, 1 ];
this.dataSource = /*Data Source A : Given above */ ;
this.btnConfig = {text : 'Back'};
this.type= 'column2d';
this.height = 400;
this.width = 400;
}
render(){
return (
<DrillDown
dataSource={dataSource}
plotChildMap={plotChildMap}
btnConfig={btnConfig}
btnStyle={btnStyle}
dataFormat={dataFormat}
type={type}
height={height}
width={width}
...other
>
<ReactFC /> /* ReactFC as a child */
<ReactFC />
...
<DrillDown></DrillDown> /* DrillDown as a child for next level drill down*/
</DrillDown>
)
}
}
plotChildMap[Array(Number)| Array[Object]]
DrillDown
component . Array location are considered plot index of parent, the value corresponding to it are considered which child chart to render.
Eg. [0,2,1]
0(location) -> 0 (value) means clicking the first (zero indexed) data plot , render the 0th child ,
1(location) -> 2(value) means clicking the second data plot, render the 1st Child (Note: It is 0-indexed )
null for a data plot for which you dont want a drill down.
{ "plotPosition": Number, "childPosition": Number }
Eg. [{ plotPosition: 1 , childPosition: 0}, { plotPosition: 0, childPosition: 1}]
[ 0 , { plotPosition:0, childPosition: 1 } ]
btnConfig [Object]- Basic configuration without overriding the default button styles
text: PropTypes.string - Button Text
color: PropTypes.string
backgroundColor: PropTypes.string
borderColor: PropTypes.string
fontSize: PropTypes.string
fontWeight: PropTypes.string
padding: PropTypes.string
fontFamily: PropTypes.string
btnStyle [Object] - CSS styles which override the styles in default btnConfig except
text.
To call APIs we will need the chart object. To get the chart object for an React-FC component, pass a callback through the attribute
onRender.
Write the callback:
As a separate function:
var chartRenderCallback = function (chart) {
[Code goes here]
}
Or, as a component class method:
chartRenderCallback (chart) {
[Code goes here]
}
Pass the callback as a prop, to which the chart object will be returned on rendering
<ReactFC {...chartConfigs} onRender={chartRenderCallback} />
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts';
import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts';
import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts';
import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion';
ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme);
const dataSource = /* Data source A given above */;
const chartConfigs = {
type: 'column2d',
width: 600,
height: 400,
dataFormat: 'json',
dataSource: dataSource
};
class Chart extends Component {
// Convert the chart to a 2D Pie chart after 5 secs.
alterChart(chart) {
setTimeout(() => {
chart.chartType('pie2d');
}, 5000);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<ReactFC {...chartConfigs} onRender={alterChart} />
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<Chart />, document.getElementById('root'));
links to help you get started:
$ git clone https://github.com/fusioncharts/react-fusioncharts-component.git
$ cd react-fusioncharts-component
$ npm i
$ npm start
npm run build to start the dev server and point your browser at http://localhost:3000/.
The FusionCharts React integration component is open-source and distributed under the terms of the MIT/X11 License. However, you will need to download and include FusionCharts library in your page separately, which has a separate license.