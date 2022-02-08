A simple and lightweight official React component for FusionCharts JavaScript charting library. react-fusioncharts enables you to add JavaScript charts in your React application or project without any hassle.

Getting Started

Requirements

Node.js , NPM/Yarn installed globally in your OS.

, installed globally in your OS. FusionCharts and React installed in your project, as detailed below:

Installation

There are multiple ways to install react-fusioncharts component.

Direct Download All binaries are located on our github repository.

Install from NPM

npm install --save react-fusioncharts

See npm documentation to know more about npm usage.

Install from Yarn

yarn add react-fusioncharts

See yarn documentation to know more about yarn usage.

For general instructions, refer to this developer docs page.

Usage

If you have created your app using create-react-app

Import React, react-fusioncharts and FusionCharts in your app:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts' ; ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts);

Import React, react-fusioncharts and FusionCharts in your app:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts/core' ; import Column2d from 'fusioncharts/viz/column2d' ; import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts' ; ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Column2d);

Note: This way of import will not work in IE11 and below.

Quick Start

Here is a basic sample that shows how to create a chart using react-fusioncharts :

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion' ; import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts' ; ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme); const dataSource = { chart : { caption : 'Countries With Most Oil Reserves [2017-18]' , subCaption : 'In MMbbl = One Million barrels' , xAxisName : 'Country' , yAxisName : 'Reserves (MMbbl)' , numberSuffix : 'K' , theme : 'fusion' }, data : [ { label : 'Venezuela' , value : '290' }, { label : 'Saudi' , value : '260' }, { label : 'Canada' , value : '180' }, { label : 'Iran' , value : '140' }, { label : 'Russia' , value : '115' }, { label : 'UAE' , value : '100' }, { label : 'US' , value : '30' }, { label : 'China' , value : '30' } ] }; const chartConfigs = { type : 'column2d' , width : 600 , height : 400 , dataFormat : 'json' , dataSource : dataSource }; ReactDOM.render( < ReactFC { ...chartConfigs } /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Render FusionMaps

To render a map, import the FusionMaps module along with the map definition.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Maps from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.maps' ; import World from 'fusioncharts/maps/fusioncharts.world' ; import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion' ; import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts' ; ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Maps, World, FusionTheme); const dataSource = { chart : { caption : 'Average Annual Population Growth' , subcaption : ' 1955-2015' , numbersuffix : '%' , includevalueinlabels : '1' , labelsepchar : ': ' , entityFillHoverColor : '#FFF9C4' , theme : 'fusion' }, colorrange : { minvalue : '0' , code : '#FFE0B2' , gradient : '1' , color : [ { minvalue : '0.5' , maxvalue : '1.0' , color : '#FFD74D' }, { minvalue : '1.0' , maxvalue : '2.0' , color : '#FB8C00' }, { minvalue : '2.0' , maxvalue : '3.0' , color : '#E65100' } ] }, data : [ { id : 'NA' , value : '.82' , showLabel : '1' }, { id : 'SA' , value : '2.04' , showLabel : '1' }, { id : 'AS' , value : '1.78' , showLabel : '1' }, { id : 'EU' , value : '.40' , showLabel : '1' }, { id : 'AF' , value : '2.58' , showLabel : '1' }, { id : 'AU' , value : '1.30' , showLabel : '1' } ] }; const chartConfigs = { type : 'world' , width : 600 , height : 400 , dataFormat : 'json' , dataSource : dataSource }; ReactDOM.render( < ReactFC { ...chartConfigs } /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Working with Events

To attach event callbacks to a FusionCharts component, follow the pattern below.

Write the callback:

As a separate function:

var chartEventCallback = function ( eventObj, dataObj ) { [Code goes here] }

Or, as a component class method:

chartEventCallback (eventObj, dataObj) { [Code goes here] }

Attach the callback to an event through the React-FC component:

<ReactFC {...chartConfigs} fcEvent-EVENTNAME={ this .chartEventCallback} />

Where, EVENTNAME is to be replaced by the event you want to track.

Consider the example below that tracks hover events on a data plot.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts' ; import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/Charts/fusioncharts.theme.fusion' ; ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme); const dataSource = ; const chartConfigs = { type : 'column2d' , width : 600 , height : 400 , dataFormat : 'json' , dataSource : dataSource }; class Chart extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { actualValue : 'Hover on the plot to see the value along with the label' }; this .showPlotValue = this .showPlotValue.bind( this ); } showPlotValue(eventObj, dataObj) { this .setState({ actualValue : `You’re are currently hovering over ${ dataObj.categoryLabel } whose value is ${dataObj.displayValue} ` }); } render() { return ( < div > < ReactFC { ...chartConfigs } fcEvent-dataplotRollOver = {this.showPlotValue} /> < p style = {{ padding: ' 10px ', background: '# f5f2f0 ' }}> {this.state.actualValue} </ p > </ div > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < Chart /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Usage and integration of FusionTime

From fusioncharts@3.13.3-sr.1 and react-fusioncharts@3.0.0 , You can visualize timeseries data easily on react.

Learn more about FusionTime here.

Consider the example below for integration of FusionTime

import React from 'react' ; import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import TimeSeries from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.timeseries' ; import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts' ; ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, TimeSeries); const jsonify = res => res.json(); const dataFetch = fetch( 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/data.json' ).then(jsonify); const schemaFetch = fetch( 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fusioncharts/dev_centre_docs/fusiontime-beta-release/charts-resources/fusiontime/online-sales-single-series/schema.json' ).then(jsonify); class ChartViewer extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .onFetchData = this .onFetchData.bind( this ); this .state = { timeseriesDs : { type : 'timeseries' , renderAt : 'container' , width : '600' , height : '400' , dataSource : { caption : { text : 'Online Sales of a SuperStore in the US' }, data : null , yAxis : [ { plot : [ { value : 'Sales ($)' } ] } ] } } }; } componentDidMount() { this .onFetchData(); } onFetchData() { Promise .all([dataFetch, schemaFetch]).then( res => { const data = res[ 0 ]; const schema = res[ 1 ]; const fusionTable = new FusionCharts.DataStore().createDataTable( data, schema ); const timeseriesDs = Object .assign({}, this .state.timeseriesDs); timeseriesDs.dataSource.data = fusionTable; this .setState({ timeseriesDs }); }); } render() { return ( < div > {this.state.timeseriesDs.dataSource.data ? ( < ReactFC { ...this.state.timeseriesDs } /> ) : ( 'loading' )} </ div > ); } }

Useful links for FusionTime

Drill Down Component

A custom component to easily add drill down to your react application.

Syntax

import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts' ; import DrillDown from 'react-fusioncharts/components/DrillDown' ; DrillDown.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts);

class MyComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props){ super (props); this .plotChildMap = [ 0 , 2 , 1 ]; this .dataSource = ; this .btnConfig = { text : 'Back' }; this .type= 'column2d' ; this .height = 400 ; this .width = 400 ; } render(){ return ( < DrillDown dataSource = {dataSource} plotChildMap = {plotChildMap} btnConfig = {btnConfig} btnStyle = {btnStyle} dataFormat = {dataFormat} type = {type} height = {height} width = {width} ...other > < ReactFC /> /* ReactFC as a child */ < ReactFC /> ... < DrillDown > </ DrillDown > /* DrillDown as a child for next level drill down*/ </ DrillDown > ) } }

Attribute Description

plotChildMap[Array(Number)| Array[Object]] Array ( Number ) - Representation of child mapped to the plot of the parent data source passed to the DrillDown component . Array location are considered plot index of parent, the value corresponding to it are considered which child chart to render. Eg. [0,2,1]

0(location) -> 0 (value) means clicking the first (zero indexed) data plot , render the 0th child ,

1(location) -> 2(value) means clicking the second data plot, render the 1st Child (Note: It is 0-indexed )

Null case : You can pass null for a data plot for which you dont want a drill down. Array ( Object ) - Representation of child mapped with plot in form of an object of shape

{ "plotPosition": Number, "childPosition": Number }

This object holds information about which child render on a data plot is clicked.

Eg. [{ plotPosition: 1 , childPosition: 0}, { plotPosition: 0, childPosition: 1}]

Note: plotChildMap does not honour heterogeneous data , eg. Number and Object both.

[ 0 , { plotPosition:0, childPosition: 1 } ]

btnConfig [Object]- Basic configuration without overriding the default button styles text : PropTypes.string - Button Text color : PropTypes.string backgroundColor : PropTypes.string borderColor : PropTypes.string fontSize : PropTypes.string fontWeight : PropTypes.string padding : PropTypes.string fontFamily : PropTypes.string

btnStyle [Object] - CSS styles which override the styles in default btnConfig except text .

Working with APIs

To call APIs we will need the chart object. To get the chart object for an React-FC component, pass a callback through the attribute onRender .

Write the callback:

As a separate function:

var chartRenderCallback = function ( chart ) { [Code goes here] }

Or, as a component class method:

chartRenderCallback (chart) { [Code goes here] }

Pass the callback as a prop, to which the chart object will be returned on rendering

< ReactFC { ...chartConfigs } onRender = {chartRenderCallback} />

Consider the example below that conerts a Column 2D chart to a Pie 2D chart after 5 seconds.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import FusionCharts from 'fusioncharts' ; import Charts from 'fusioncharts/fusioncharts.charts' ; import ReactFC from 'react-fusioncharts' ; import FusionTheme from 'fusioncharts/themes/fusioncharts.theme.fusion' ; ReactFC.fcRoot(FusionCharts, Charts, FusionTheme); const dataSource = ; const chartConfigs = { type : 'column2d' , width : 600 , height : 400 , dataFormat : 'json' , dataSource : dataSource }; class Chart extends Component { alterChart(chart) { setTimeout( () => { chart.chartType( 'pie2d' ); }, 5000 ); } render() { return ( < div > < ReactFC { ...chartConfigs } onRender = {alterChart} /> </ div > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < Chart /> , document.getElementById('root'));

links to help you get started:

Going Beyond Charts

Explore 20+ pre-built business specific dashboards for different industries like energy and manufacturing to business functions like sales, marketing and operations here.

See Data Stories built using FusionCharts’ interactive JavaScript visualizations and learn how to communicate real-world narratives through underlying data to tell compelling stories.

For Contributors

Clone the repository and install dependencies

git clone https://github.com/fusioncharts/react-fusioncharts-component.git cd react-fusioncharts-component npm i npm start

Run npm run build to start the dev server and point your browser at http://localhost:3000/.

Licensing

The FusionCharts React integration component is open-source and distributed under the terms of the MIT/X11 License. However, you will need to download and include FusionCharts library in your page separately, which has a separate license.