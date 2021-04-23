Micro-sized & micro-optimized select component for React.js
See the accompanying Interactive Storybook UI Site for live demos and detailed docs.
Key features:
react-select
react-window + performance-first code. Demo of handling 50,000 options here!
styled-components
Peer dependencies:
styled-components for dynamic styling/theming via CSS-in-JS
react-window for integrated menu option data virtualization
Essentially, this is a focused subset of
react-select's API that is engineered for ultimate performance and minimal bundle size. It is built entirely with the
React Hooks API (no legacy class components). The primary design principal revolves around weighing the cost/benefits of adding a feature against the impact to performance and/or number of lines of code its addition would have.
Any expected features not in the current API is likely due to the reason that such features would have added significant overhead to the package. In addition, if we expose the right public methods and/or callback properties, this feature should be trivial to add to wrapping components - proper decoupling and abstraction of code is key to keeping such channels open for similar customizations that can be kept out of this package. Please, feel free to offer enhancement ideas with/without technical solutions.
$ npm i react-window styled-components react-functional-select
$ yarn add react-window styled-components react-functional-select
Note that you need to be on a react version that supports hooks, e.g.
react@^16.8 react-dom@^16.8 react-is@^16.8
import { Select } from 'react-functional-select';
import { useState, useEffect, useCallback } from 'react';
import { Card, CardHeader, CardBody, Container, SelectContainer } from '../shared/components';
import type { FunctionComponent } from 'react';
type Option = Readonly<{
id: number;
city: string;
state: string;
}>;
type SingleSelectDemoProps = Readonly<{
isDisabled: boolean;
}>;
const _cityOptions: Option[] = [
{ id: 1, city: 'Austin', state: 'TX' },
{ id: 2, city: 'Denver', state: 'CO' },
{ id: 3, city: 'Chicago', state: 'IL' },
{ id: 4, city: 'Phoenix', state: 'AZ' },
{ id: 5, city: 'Houston', state: 'TX' }
];
const SingleSelectDemo: FunctionComponent<SingleSelectDemoProps> = ({ isDisabled }) => {
const [isInvalid, setIsInvalid] = useState<boolean>(false);
const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState<Option | null>(null);
const getOptionValue = useCallback((option: Option): number => option.id, []);
const onOptionChange = useCallback((option: Option | null): void => setSelectedOption(option), []);
const getOptionLabel = useCallback((option: Option): string => `${option.city}, ${option.state}`, []);
useEffect(() => {
isDisabled && setIsInvalid(false);
}, [isDisabled]);
return (
<Container>
<Card>
<CardHeader>
{`Selected Option: ${JSON.stringify(selectedOption || {})}`}
</CardHeader>
<CardBody>
<SelectContainer>
<Select
isClearable
isInvalid={isInvalid}
options={_cityOptions}
isDisabled={isDisabled}
onOptionChange={onOptionChange}
getOptionValue={getOptionValue}
getOptionLabel={getOptionLabel}
/>
</SelectContainer>
</CardBody>
</Card>
</Container>
);
};
export default SingleSelectDemo;
All properties are technically optional (with a few having default values). Very similar to
react-select's API.
Note that the following non-primitive properties should be properly memoized if defined:
clearIcon,
caretIcon,
options,
renderOptionLabel,
renderMultiOptions,
onMenuOpen,
onOptionChange,
onKeyDown,
getOptionLabel,
getOptionLabel,
getOptionValue,
onInputBlur,
onInputFocus,
onInputChange,
onSearchChange,
getIsOptionDisabled,
getFilterOptionString,
themeConfig
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
inputId
|string
undefined
|The id of the autosize search input
selectId
|string
undefined
|The id of the parent div
ariaLabel
|string
undefined
|Aria label (for assistive tech)
isMulti
|bool
false
|Does the control allow for multiple selections (defaults to single-value mode)
async
|bool
false
|Is the component in 'async' mode - when in 'async' mode, updates to the input search value will NOT cause the effect
useMenuOptions to execute (this effect parses
options into stateful value
menuOptions)
autoFocus
|bool
false
|Focus the control following initial mount of component
lazyLoadMenu
|bool
false
|If
true, the menu (wrapper & virtualized list components) will rendered in DOM only when
menuOpen state is
true
isLoading
|bool
false
|Is the select in a state of loading - shows loading dots animation
isInvalid
|bool
false
|Is the current value invalid - control recieves invalid styling
inputDelay
|number
undefined
|The debounce delay in for the input search (milliseconds)
isDisabled
|bool
false
|Is the select control disabled - recieves disabled styling
required
|bool
false
|Is the select control required - applied to the
input element. When
true, the optionally specified CSS from the
themeConfig.input.cssRequired field will be applied to the
input element.
placeholder
|string
Select option..
|Placeholder text for the select value
menuWidth
|ReactText
100%
|Width of the menu
menuItemSize
|number
35
|The height of each option in the menu (px)
isClearable
|bool
false
|Is the select value clearable
noOptionsMsg
|string
No options
|The text displayed in the menu when there are no options available (to hide menu when search returns no items, set to
null or
'')
loadingMsg
|string
Loading...
|The text displayed in the menu when
isLoading ===
true
clearIcon
|ReactNode OR ((state: any) => ReactNode)
undefined
|Custom clear icon node -
state forwarded to a function is
{ menuOpen, isLoading, isInvalid, isDisabled }
caretIcon
|ReactNode OR ((state: any) => ReactNode)
undefined
|Custom caret icon node -
state forwarded to a function is
{ menuOpen, isLoading, isInvalid, isDisabled }
loadingNode
|ReactNode
undefined
|Custom loading node
options
|array
[]
|The menu options
isSearchable
|bool
true
|Whether to enable search functionality or not
hideSelectedOptions
|bool
false
|Hide the selected option from the menu (if undefined and isMulti = true, then defaults to true)
openMenuOnClick
|bool
true
|If true, the menu can be toggled by clicking anywhere on the select control; if false, the menu can only be toggled by clicking the 'caret' icon on the far right of the control
menuMaxHeight
|number
300
|Max height of the menu element - this effects how many options
react-window will render
menuOverscanCount
|number
1
|correlates to
react-window property
overscanCount: The number of items (options) to render outside of the visible area. Increasing the number can impact performance, but is useful if the option label is complex and the
renderOptionLabel prop is defined
itemKeySelector
|ReactText
undefined
|If defined, will use the property in your original options as each option's key, rather than the parsed stateful value
menuOptions index (this needs to be a unique property - so properties such as
id or
value). This relates to the
itemKey property in dependency
react-window - more info here
menuScrollDuration
|number
300
|Duration of scroll menu into view animation
menuItemDirection
|'ltr' OR 'rtl'
'ltr'
|The direction of text for each menu option and position of the menu's scroll bar (
react-window's
direction prop)
ariaLabelledBy
|string
undefined
|HTML ID of an element that should be used as the label (for assistive tech)
ariaLive
|'off' OR 'polite' OR 'assertive'
'polite'
|Used to set the priority with which screen reader should treat updates to live regions (translates to
aria-live attribute)
openMenuOnFocus
|bool
false
|Open the menu when the select control recieves focus
initialValue
|any
undefined
|Initial select value
tabSelectsOption
|bool
true
|Select the currently focused option when the user presses tab
blurInputOnSelect
|bool
false
|Remove focus from the input when the user selects an option (useful for dismissing the keyboard on touch devices)
closeMenuOnSelect
|bool
true
|Close the select menu when the user selects an option
isAriaLiveEnabled
|bool
false
|Enables visually hidden div that reports stateful information (for assistive tech)
scrollMenuIntoView
|bool
true
|Performs animated scroll to show menu in view when menu is opened (if there is room to do so)
backspaceClearsValue
|bool
true
|Remove the currently focused option when the user presses backspace
filterMatchFrom
|'any' OR 'start'
'any'
|Position in stringified option to match search input
menuPosition
|'top' OR 'auto' OR 'bottom'
'bottom'
|Determines where menu will be placed in relation to the control -
'auto' will first check if menu has space to open below the control, otherwise it will open above the control.
filterIgnoreCase
|bool
true
|Search input ignores case of characters when comparing
filterIgnoreAccents
|bool
false
|Search input will strip diacritics from string before comparing
onMenuOpen
|(...args: any[]) => void
undefined
|Callback function executed after the menu is opened
onMenuClose
|(...args: any[]) => void
undefined
|Callback function executed after the menu is closed
onOptionChange
|(data: any) => void
undefined
|Callback function executed after a new option is selected
onKeyDown
|(e: KeyboardEvent, input?: string, focusedOption?: FocusedOption) => void
undefined
|Callback function executed
onKeyDown event
getOptionLabel
|(data: any) => ReactText
undefined
|Resolves option data to React.ReactText to be displayed as the label by components (by default will use option.label)
getOptionValue
|(data: any) => ReactText
undefined
|Resolves option data to React.ReactText to compare option values (by default will use option.value)
onInputBlur
|(e: FocusEvent) => void
undefined
|Handle blur events on the search input
onInputFocus
|(e: FocusEvent) => void
undefined
|Handle focus events on the search input
onInputChange
|(value: string) => void
undefined
|Handle change events on the search input
onSearchChange
|(value: string) => void
undefined
|Callback executed after the debounced search input value is persisted to the component's state - if no debounce is defined via the
inputDelay property, it probably makes more sense to use
onInputChange instead.
renderOptionLabel
|(data: any) => ReactNode
undefined
|Formats option labels in the menu and control as JSX.Elements or React Components (by default will use
getOptionLabel)
renderMultiOptions
|(params: any) => ReactNode
undefined
|Allows for customization as to how multi-select options should be formatted. The
MultiParams contains the array of selected options
{ selected: Array<{ data: any, value: ReactText, label: ReactText}>, renderOptionLabel: (data: any): ReactNode }. Left and right arrow key navigation will also be disabled when this property is defined.
getIsOptionDisabled
|(data: any) => boolean
undefined
|When defined will evaluate each option to determine whether it is disabled or not (if not specified, each option will be evaluated as to whether or not it contains a property of
isDisabled with a value of
true)
getFilterOptionString
|(option: any) => string
undefined
|When defined will take each option and generate a string used in the filtering process (by default, will use option.label)
themeConfig
|Partial\<DefaultTheme>
undefined
|Object that takes specified property key-value pairs and merges them into the theme object
menuPortalTarget
|Element
undefined
|Whether the menu should use a portal, and where it should attach
This project was inspired by
react-select.
MIT licensed. Copyright (c) Matt Areddia 2021.