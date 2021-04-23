Micro-sized & micro-optimized select component for React.js

See the accompanying Interactive Storybook UI Site for live demos and detailed docs.

Key features:

Extremely lightweight: ~6 kB (gzipped)!

Advanced features like async mode, portal support, animations, and option virtualization

Fully-featured & customizable: API comparable to react-select

Engineered for ultimate performance: effortlessly scroll, filter, and key through datasets numbering in the tens of thousands using react-window + performance-first code. Demo of handling 50,000 options here!

Accessible

Peer dependencies:

styled-components for dynamic styling/theming via CSS-in-JS

for dynamic styling/theming via CSS-in-JS react-window for integrated menu option data virtualization

Overview

Essentially, this is a focused subset of react-select 's API that is engineered for ultimate performance and minimal bundle size. It is built entirely with the React Hooks API (no legacy class components). The primary design principal revolves around weighing the cost/benefits of adding a feature against the impact to performance and/or number of lines of code its addition would have.

Any expected features not in the current API is likely due to the reason that such features would have added significant overhead to the package. In addition, if we expose the right public methods and/or callback properties, this feature should be trivial to add to wrapping components - proper decoupling and abstraction of code is key to keeping such channels open for similar customizations that can be kept out of this package. Please, feel free to offer enhancement ideas with/without technical solutions.

Installation

$ npm i react- window styled-components react-functional- select $ yarn add react- window styled-components react-functional- select

Note that you need to be on a react version that supports hooks, e.g.

react@^16.8 react-dom@^16.8 react-is@^16.8

Usage

import { Select } from 'react-functional-select' ; import { useState, useEffect, useCallback } from 'react' ; import { Card, CardHeader, CardBody, Container, SelectContainer } from '../shared/components' ; import type { FunctionComponent } from 'react' ; type Option = Readonly<{ id : number; city: string; state: string; }>; type SingleSelectDemoProps = Readonly<{ isDisabled : boolean; }>; const _cityOptions: Option[] = [ { id : 1 , city : 'Austin' , state : 'TX' }, { id : 2 , city : 'Denver' , state : 'CO' }, { id : 3 , city : 'Chicago' , state : 'IL' }, { id : 4 , city : 'Phoenix' , state : 'AZ' }, { id : 5 , city : 'Houston' , state : 'TX' } ]; const SingleSelectDemo: FunctionComponent<SingleSelectDemoProps> = ( { isDisabled } ) => { const [isInvalid, setIsInvalid] = useState<boolean>( false ); const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState<Option | null >( null ); const getOptionValue = useCallback((option: Option): number => option.id, []); const onOptionChange = useCallback((option: Option | null ): void => setSelectedOption(option), []); const getOptionLabel = useCallback((option: Option): string => ` ${option.city} , ${option.state} ` , []); useEffect( () => { isDisabled && setIsInvalid( false ); }, [isDisabled]); return ( < Container > < Card > < CardHeader > {`Selected Option: ${JSON.stringify(selectedOption || {})}`} </ CardHeader > < CardBody > < SelectContainer > < Select isClearable isInvalid = {isInvalid} options = {_cityOptions} isDisabled = {isDisabled} onOptionChange = {onOptionChange} getOptionValue = {getOptionValue} getOptionLabel = {getOptionLabel} /> </ SelectContainer > </ CardBody > </ Card > </ Container > ); }; export default SingleSelectDemo;

Properties

All properties are technically optional (with a few having default values). Very similar to react-select 's API.

Note that the following non-primitive properties should be properly memoized if defined:

clearIcon , caretIcon , options , renderOptionLabel , renderMultiOptions , onMenuOpen , onOptionChange , onKeyDown , getOptionLabel , getOptionLabel , getOptionValue , onInputBlur , onInputFocus , onInputChange , onSearchChange , getIsOptionDisabled , getFilterOptionString , themeConfig

Property Type Default Description inputId string undefined The id of the autosize search input selectId string undefined The id of the parent div ariaLabel string undefined Aria label (for assistive tech) isMulti bool false Does the control allow for multiple selections (defaults to single-value mode) async bool false Is the component in 'async' mode - when in 'async' mode, updates to the input search value will NOT cause the effect useMenuOptions to execute (this effect parses options into stateful value menuOptions ) autoFocus bool false Focus the control following initial mount of component lazyLoadMenu bool false If true , the menu (wrapper & virtualized list components) will rendered in DOM only when menuOpen state is true isLoading bool false Is the select in a state of loading - shows loading dots animation isInvalid bool false Is the current value invalid - control recieves invalid styling inputDelay number undefined The debounce delay in for the input search (milliseconds) isDisabled bool false Is the select control disabled - recieves disabled styling required bool false Is the select control required - applied to the input element. When true , the optionally specified CSS from the themeConfig.input.cssRequired field will be applied to the input element. placeholder string Select option.. Placeholder text for the select value menuWidth ReactText 100% Width of the menu menuItemSize number 35 The height of each option in the menu (px) isClearable bool false Is the select value clearable noOptionsMsg string No options The text displayed in the menu when there are no options available (to hide menu when search returns no items, set to null or '' ) loadingMsg string Loading... The text displayed in the menu when isLoading === true clearIcon ReactNode OR ((state: any) => ReactNode) undefined Custom clear icon node - state forwarded to a function is { menuOpen, isLoading, isInvalid, isDisabled } caretIcon ReactNode OR ((state: any) => ReactNode) undefined Custom caret icon node - state forwarded to a function is { menuOpen, isLoading, isInvalid, isDisabled } loadingNode ReactNode undefined Custom loading node options array [] The menu options isSearchable bool true Whether to enable search functionality or not hideSelectedOptions bool false Hide the selected option from the menu (if undefined and isMulti = true, then defaults to true) openMenuOnClick bool true If true, the menu can be toggled by clicking anywhere on the select control; if false, the menu can only be toggled by clicking the 'caret' icon on the far right of the control menuMaxHeight number 300 Max height of the menu element - this effects how many options react-window will render menuOverscanCount number 1 correlates to react-window property overscanCount : The number of items (options) to render outside of the visible area. Increasing the number can impact performance, but is useful if the option label is complex and the renderOptionLabel prop is defined itemKeySelector ReactText undefined If defined, will use the property in your original options as each option's key, rather than the parsed stateful value menuOptions index (this needs to be a unique property - so properties such as id or value ). This relates to the itemKey property in dependency react-window - more info here menuScrollDuration number 300 Duration of scroll menu into view animation menuItemDirection 'ltr' OR 'rtl' 'ltr' The direction of text for each menu option and position of the menu's scroll bar ( react-window 's direction prop) ariaLabelledBy string undefined HTML ID of an element that should be used as the label (for assistive tech) ariaLive 'off' OR 'polite' OR 'assertive' 'polite' Used to set the priority with which screen reader should treat updates to live regions (translates to aria-live attribute) openMenuOnFocus bool false Open the menu when the select control recieves focus initialValue any undefined Initial select value tabSelectsOption bool true Select the currently focused option when the user presses tab blurInputOnSelect bool false Remove focus from the input when the user selects an option (useful for dismissing the keyboard on touch devices) closeMenuOnSelect bool true Close the select menu when the user selects an option isAriaLiveEnabled bool false Enables visually hidden div that reports stateful information (for assistive tech) scrollMenuIntoView bool true Performs animated scroll to show menu in view when menu is opened (if there is room to do so) backspaceClearsValue bool true Remove the currently focused option when the user presses backspace filterMatchFrom 'any' OR 'start' 'any' Position in stringified option to match search input menuPosition 'top' OR 'auto' OR 'bottom' 'bottom' Determines where menu will be placed in relation to the control - 'auto' will first check if menu has space to open below the control, otherwise it will open above the control. filterIgnoreCase bool true Search input ignores case of characters when comparing filterIgnoreAccents bool false Search input will strip diacritics from string before comparing onMenuOpen (...args: any[]) => void undefined Callback function executed after the menu is opened onMenuClose (...args: any[]) => void undefined Callback function executed after the menu is closed onOptionChange (data: any) => void undefined Callback function executed after a new option is selected onKeyDown (e: KeyboardEvent, input?: string, focusedOption?: FocusedOption) => void undefined Callback function executed onKeyDown event getOptionLabel (data: any) => ReactText undefined Resolves option data to React.ReactText to be displayed as the label by components (by default will use option.label) getOptionValue (data: any) => ReactText undefined Resolves option data to React.ReactText to compare option values (by default will use option.value) onInputBlur (e: FocusEvent) => void undefined Handle blur events on the search input onInputFocus (e: FocusEvent) => void undefined Handle focus events on the search input onInputChange (value: string) => void undefined Handle change events on the search input onSearchChange (value: string) => void undefined Callback executed after the debounced search input value is persisted to the component's state - if no debounce is defined via the inputDelay property, it probably makes more sense to use onInputChange instead. renderOptionLabel (data: any) => ReactNode undefined Formats option labels in the menu and control as JSX.Elements or React Components (by default will use getOptionLabel ) renderMultiOptions (params: any) => ReactNode undefined Allows for customization as to how multi-select options should be formatted. The MultiParams contains the array of selected options { selected: Array<{ data: any, value: ReactText, label: ReactText}>, renderOptionLabel: (data: any): ReactNode } . Left and right arrow key navigation will also be disabled when this property is defined. getIsOptionDisabled (data: any) => boolean undefined When defined will evaluate each option to determine whether it is disabled or not (if not specified, each option will be evaluated as to whether or not it contains a property of isDisabled with a value of true ) getFilterOptionString (option: any) => string undefined When defined will take each option and generate a string used in the filtering process (by default, will use option.label) themeConfig Partial\<DefaultTheme> undefined Object that takes specified property key-value pairs and merges them into the theme object menuPortalTarget Element undefined Whether the menu should use a portal, and where it should attach

Inspiration

This project was inspired by react-select .

License

MIT licensed. Copyright (c) Matt Areddia 2021.