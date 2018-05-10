Add life cycle methods to stateless functional components, without the class noise.

Supported Version

React 16 (use v2.0.0 for older versions)

npm i --save react-functional

Pass life cycle methods as an options object

import { React } from 'react' import functional from 'react-functional' function ComponentA ( props ) { return < div > { props.name } </ div > } const options = { shouldComponentUpdate : ( props, nextProps ) => props.name !== nextProps.name } export default functional(ComponentA, options)

Add life cycle methods to function component

import { React } from 'react' import functional from 'react-functional' function ComponentA ( props ) { return < div > { props.name } </ div > } ComponentA.shouldComponentUpdate = ( props, nextProps ) => props.name !== nextProps.name export default functional(ComponentA)

Compose component from an object

import { React } from 'react' import functional from 'react-functional' function shouldComponentUpdate ( props, nextProps ) { return props.name !== nextProps.name } function render ( props ) { return < div > { props.name } </ div > } export default functional({shouldComponentUpdate, render})

Access Component Instance

Since this isn't a class, using this to lookup a component instance is undesirable (and probably bug-prone). So react-functional passes the component instance as the last argument of the render method and all life cycle methods

import { React } from 'react' import functional from 'react-functional' function ComponentA ( props, cmp ) { return < input ref = 'name' onClick = {() => console.log(cmp.refs.name.value)}/> } const options = { componentWillReceiveProps: (nextProps, cmp) => cmp.refs.name.value = nextProps.name } export default functional(ComponentA, options)

Supported properties

propTypes

defaultProps

displayName (auto-detected from function names)

Supported methods

componentWillMount(props)

componentDidMount(props, refs)

componentWillReceiveProps(props, nextProps, refs)

shouldComponentUpdate(props, nextProps, refs)

componentWillUpdate(props, nextProps, refs)

componentDidUpdate(props, prevProps, refs)

componentWillUnmount(props, refs)

Test Coverage

npm run cov

File % Stmts % Branch % Funcs % Lines All files 100 100 100 100

npm test

test /index.js function component ✓ componentWillMount called ✓ render function called ✓ div element rendered ✓ prop passed through ✓ instance passed through render ✓ instance passed through lifecycle methods function w/ options object ✓ componentWillMount called ✓ render function called ✓ div element rendered ✓ prop passed through ✓ instance passed through render ✓ instance passed through lifecycle methods object component ✓ componentWillMount called ✓ render function called ✓ div element rendered ✓ prop passed through ✓ instance passed through render ✓ instance passed through lifecycle methods

