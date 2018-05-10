Add life cycle methods to stateless functional components, without the class noise.
React 16 (use v2.0.0 for older versions)
npm i --save react-functional
import { React } from 'react'
import functional from 'react-functional'
function ComponentA(props) {
return <div>{ props.name }</div>
}
const options = {
shouldComponentUpdate: (props, nextProps) =>
props.name !== nextProps.name
}
export default functional(ComponentA, options)
import { React } from 'react'
import functional from 'react-functional'
function ComponentA(props) {
return <div>{ props.name }</div>
}
ComponentA.shouldComponentUpdate = (props, nextProps) =>
props.name !== nextProps.name
export default functional(ComponentA)
import { React } from 'react'
import functional from 'react-functional'
function shouldComponentUpdate(props, nextProps) {
return props.name !== nextProps.name
}
function render(props) {
return <div>{ props.name }</div>
}
export default functional({shouldComponentUpdate, render})
Since this isn't a class, using
this to lookup a component
instance is undesirable (and probably bug-prone). So react-functional
passes the component instance as the last argument of the render method
and all life cycle methods
import { React } from 'react'
import functional from 'react-functional'
function ComponentA(props, cmp) {
return <input ref='name' onClick={()=>console.log(cmp.refs.name.value)}/>
}
const options = {
componentWillReceiveProps: (nextProps, cmp) =>
cmp.refs.name.value = nextProps.name
}
export default functional(ComponentA, options)
propTypes
defaultProps
displayName (auto-detected from function names)
componentWillMount(props)
componentDidMount(props, refs)
componentWillReceiveProps(props, nextProps, refs)
shouldComponentUpdate(props, nextProps, refs)
componentWillUpdate(props, nextProps, refs)
componentDidUpdate(props, prevProps, refs)
componentWillUnmount(props, refs)
npm run cov
|File
|% Stmts
|% Branch
|% Funcs
|% Lines
|All files
|100
|100
|100
|100
npm test
test/index.js
function component
✓ componentWillMount called
✓ render function called
✓ div element rendered
✓ prop passed through
✓ instance passed through render
✓ instance passed through lifecycle methods
function w/ options object
✓ componentWillMount called
✓ render function called
✓ div element rendered
✓ prop passed through
✓ instance passed through render
✓ instance passed through lifecycle methods
object component
✓ componentWillMount called
✓ render function called
✓ div element rendered
✓ prop passed through
✓ instance passed through render
✓ instance passed through lifecycle methods