This is a higher order component that enhances any component with props that allow it to enter native fullscreen.

Changelog

2.5.0 - Package and test hygiene for React 16. Thanks @schneidmaster.

2.4.3 - Fix for issue #3. Native fullscreen detection fixed in Firefox.

2.4.2 - Fix for issue #2. Update issue #2 or create a new one as needed if this is causing issues for you. Any feedback appreciated!

2.4.0 - Feature: Component now accepts prop isPseudoFullscreen that will immediately enter into pseudoFullscreen when passed as true. This cannot work with native fullscreen since that requires a user-generated event in order for the request to be fulfilled by the browser.

2.3.1 - Bugfix: Component now disposes of event handlers and inline styles during componentWillUnmount() that would otherwise leak if component was unmounted while in pseudo fullscreen.

2.3.0 - Component now accepts a callback function as optional prop onFullscreenChange that will be called whenever fullscreen is entered or exited.

2.2.1 - Now using prop-types npm module to be compatible with React beyond 15.5.

2.2.0 - Component now sets body style to prevent scrolling document in background. - Fixed issue where TouchMove events that made it to the component would be prevented, which caused jitter during native scroll. - Fixed bug where scrollY was not restored in pseudo fullscreen.

2.1.1 - Now Universal. Added DOM check before checking if native fullscreen is available on document.

Usage

The first provided prop is a boolean isFullscreen that updates when the fullscreen change event fires. The second is a function toggleFullscreen that must be attached to a node used for toggling fullscreen by the user. Note: You cannot call .toggleFullscreen outside of an actual user event or the browser will throw an error. (Unless using forcePseudoFullscreen.)

When native fullscreen is not possible (either because it is disabled or because it is not supported) this component will fall back to a pseudo-fullscreen effect. This is achieved by sizing and positioning the wrapper node to fit the window. When in either mode the prop viewportDimensions is provided to the wrapped component as:

{ height : <window.clientHeight>, width: <window.clientWidth> }

viewportDimensions is otherwise passed as null . Device orientation and other window resize events will update these dimensions. This allows you to size the child components as needed.

Make these changes in the component you want to enhance with fullscreen. In these examples we'll call it DemoComponent :

Import Fullscreenable . (See ./example/DemoComponent.js) import Fullscreenable from 'react-fullscreenable' ;

Add the props isFullscreen , toggleFullscreen and viewportDimensions . forcePseudoFullscreen will also be passed down if it was passed into the enhanced component.

`` `javascript DemoComponent.propTypes = { isFullscreen: PropTypes.bool, toggleFullscreen: PropTypes.func }; ` ``

Use the toggleFullscreen prop on a button or other node in the render method. <button onClick={ this .props.toggleFullscreen}>Fullscreen< /button> Enhance the component with Fullscreenable and export it however it makes sense for you. const FullscreenableDemoComponent = Fullscreenable()(DemoComponent); export default FullscreenableDemoComponent; Simply import and use your component the same way as you normally would. (See ./example/demo.js) import DemoComponent from '../path/to/DemoComponent' ;

Also take a look at ./example/demo.css. No CSS is required for this component to function correctly. However you will probably want rules for some child elements. demo.css is a good starting point.

Development

npm i npm run start

Your browser should open to the live demo page.

Testing

Tests are written with Jest and Enzyme.