React Fullscreen Image

🔲

A simple, fast, and beautiful fullscreen React image viewer using CSS transforms & opacity.

You've got a list of images that you want to allow users to click and expand into fullscreen mode.

React Fullscreen Image is a tiny library to render images that animate to fullscreen view when clicked.

A live demo can be viewed on CodeSandbox!

Features

Only animates transform and opacity properties.

Keyboard event handlers (escape key, left/right arrow navigation).

Handles outer click — anywhere outside of image when clicked will zoom image to its original position.

Scrolling (with requestAnimationFrame) to a set boundary will zoom image to its original position.

Usage

React Fullscreen Image uses compound components. All <Image /> components nested within an <ImageGroup /> will be navigatable when in fullscreen mode.

import { ImageGroup, Image } from 'react-fullscreen-image' const images = [ 'some_image_url' , 'some_image_url' , 'some_image_url' , 'some_image_url' ] export default function App ( ) { return ( < ImageGroup > < ul className = "images" > {images.map(i => ( < li key = {i} > < Image src = {i} alt = "nature" /> </ li > ))} </ ul > </ ImageGroup > ) }

Installation